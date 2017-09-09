STREAM: Manchester United aims to stay top at Stoke (Lineups, Link)

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images / Dave Thompson

Manchester United aims to stay top at Stoke

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
Manchester United brings its perfect start to Stoke City for a match-up with one of its legendary strikers in Potters boss Mark Hughes (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Stoke City-Man Utd

Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will look to keep up their hot play for United, while Romelu Lukaku again leads the line.

As for Stoke, USMNT man Geoff Cameron is in a back three with Kurt Zouma and Kevin Wimmer.

LINEUPS

Stoke City: Butland; Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting. Subs: Grant, Berahino, Tymon, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch, Ramadan.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Martial.

Southampton 0-2 Watford: Hornets sting Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
  • Doucoure, Janmaat score from distance
  • Saints suffer first defeat of season
  • Watford up to fourth in PL table
  • Zero shots on target for Saints

Watford continued their fine start to the season with a 2-0 win away at Southampton.

Long-distance strikes in each half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat did the damage with Saints yet again putting in another lackluster attacking display with no goals scored in three of their first four Premier League games of the season.

Southampton tasted defeat in the PL for the first time under Mauricio Pellegrino, while Marco Silva remains unbeaten in the league as Watford boss with two wins and two draws from four games with two away wins on the spin on the South Coast.

The home side struggled to create anything of note in a tepid first half display with Watford controlling midfield and the game.

Jose Holebas curled a free kick close but Marco Silva’s side didn’t break through until the 40th minute, but it was certainly worth the wait.

Watford then took the lead with a long-throw causing havoc and Doucoure smashing home from 25 yards out on the half volley to give the Hornets the lead. 1-0.

They almost made it 2-0 soon after with Richarlison‘s shot deflected into the side-netting. And before the break Doucoure again tried his luck after a fine flick from Andre Gray but this time his effort was over the bar as Southampton’s fans booed their team off at the break.

Ryan Bertrand had a shot deflected wide at the start of the second half as Southampton pushed hard to get back into the game.

But it was Watford he grabbed the second goal of the game as Saints failed to clear their lines properly and allowed Janmaat way too much time to line up a long range effort which beat Fraser Forster too easily. 2-0 to the Hornets.

Saints brought on both Charlie Austin and Shane Long after going 2-0 down but it made little different to the outcome as Pellegrino’s side were incredibly lackluster throughout.

AT HALF: Kane scores accidental wonder goal; Arsenal cruising (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Manchester City thumped Liverpool to open the day’s action, and a pair of Premier League powers are threatening to do the same during five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea

Aerial wonder Alvaro Morata, it turns out, is unsurprisingly thriving in the Premier League.

Everton 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane‘s August is over, which of course means his variety of unlucky, saved, or otherwise foiled quality attempts has given way to a cross that looped past Jordan Pickford. It looked really nice, though. Christian Eriksen made it 2-0, and Dele Alli got a little too fancy with a stoppage time attempt that should have had the score line 3-0 at the break.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth

Danny Welbeck has a goal and an assist, the latter setting up an Alexandre Lacazette blast, as Arsenal hasn’t given the home crowd reason to pile on… yet.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

The Gulls finally have their first Premier League goal, courtesy longtime Ingolstadt man Pascal Gross.

Southampton 0-1 Watford

Abdoulaye Doucoure has the Hornets leading at a surprised St. Mary’s.

Guardiola and Klopp’s antithesis remains intriguing

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT
MANCHESTER — Watching Manchester City vs. Liverpool was like listening to Pavarotti and Kiss. At the same time.

Fluid, patient, possession-based soccer vs. direct, pacey, thunderous soccer. Man City vs. Liverpool. Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola and Klopp, two of the most talented managers on the planet, are the antithesis of one another.

3 things we learned

Before Saturday’s game defending seemed optional, as it always has done, for both of these managers. However, despite their clear attacking philosophies they both have vastly different ways to attack and, most importantly for them both, entertain.

Saturday’s meeting at the Etihad didn’t disappoint with goals but it certainly wasn’t the finely poised, end-to-end encounter we expected.

Guardiola’s men beat the 10-men of Liverpool 5-0 after Sadio Mane‘s red card in the first half helped swing the game on City’s favor.

In the 11 games they’ve managed against one another their record now reads five wins each and one draw. Stalemate. Yes, Klopp suffered his worst defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday but Guardiola took little comfort in inflicting a painful defeat.

Stood on the edge of their respective boxes during the sunshine and showers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, their intensity is similar. That said, they celebrated and despised completely different things on the sidelines.

Pep, dressed like a waiter at a beach club in white sneakers and a blue sweater, knelt down and held his head in disbelief when possession was given away cheaply early on as he waved his team wide like a composed conductor. Klopp, in his bright red trainers and black tracksuit, winced in agony when his team missed the chance to clip a long ball over the top.

The way they act on the sidelines vastly differs, with Jurgen Klopp joking with Man City fans as they complained Sadio Mane had taken a dive to win a free kick. He responded by taking off his glasses and offering them to said fan. Meanwhile Guardiola was more serious, arms folded and ushering over his players for a stern chat when he could, even as the goals poured in.

Even after the crushing defeat the respect remained. Guardiola didn’t rub further salt into Klopp’s wounds.

“It was one game at 11v11, it was equal, we both had chances, but the game was equal. Liverpool are so quick and fast,” Guardiola said. “After 10v11 it was a little bit easier for us, and we played the second half the way we wanted to. They didn’t do well. The game was open until the sending-off.”

Klopp seemed to agree with Guardiola. Finally, something similar.

“We had all we needed at 11v11. We had chances. The first goal is unnecessary, we were too laid back, not too smart. But the decisive decision in the whole game was the red card. I don’t think it was a red card, Sadio didn’t see the goalkeeper,” Klopp said. “It’s unlucky, an accident. The keeper comes out. You want to go for the ball. I hope people see it for what it is.”

What we can see is that neither has the “right way” to manage a team or situations but both are revered.

In an age where teams often play 4-3-3 and bunker in as a 4-5-1 for most of the game before launching counters when they can, Liverpool and Man City offer something totally different. They take risks, but in different ways.

“Both teams were not compact enough,” Klopp said. “We cannot have these situations [attacking] if City would have defended perfectly. You can defend not perfectly and still win 5-0. We were not compact enough.”

Yes, the spectacle took a hit on Saturday following Mane’s red card but Guardiola and Klopp are delivering on their promises and their flaws remain the same.

At heart they are both entertainers and that’s why they cannot not only respect one another but are also revered around the world for their approach. They may not always be perfect but they are true to their vastly contrasting philosophies.

Seeing it all play out on one pitch is, like Klopp and Guardiola, both manic and beautiful. At the same time.

Klopp, Guardiola react to Mane red card, Man City blowout

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

Sadio Mane‘s high boot cost Liverpool its hopes for a comeback at Man City on Saturday, and means the Senegalese attacker will miss three matches for a straight red card.

Jurgen Klopp was furious with Jon Moss’ decision to send Mane off, and was nearly put in the stands himself.

Match recap | 3 things

Plenty of voters in our poll agreed that Mane should not have been sent off despite what — opinion alert — seemed a pretty straight-forward, letter-of-the-law dangerous play.

One thing is for sure, Klopp and we have differing interpretations of “high”:

“The referee was close to sending me to the stands so I had no power. I said to the fourth official that I didn’t think it was a red card. Hopefully it is not a serious injury but whatever happens it is unlucky. The foot was not that high, the goalkeeper came out to head the ball.”

Pep Guardiola wouldn’t commit to a verdict on Mane’s sending off (presumably he’s talking about impact on the match, though he could be referring to Ederson’s head injury):

“Mane didn’t see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge. I don’t know if it was a red card. I didn’t speak about the decision when we had Kyle Walker sent off against Everton so I will not now.”

It seems we are not in the majority — it’s patently absurd to imagine that an elite footballer who lifts his foot to an unusual position isn’t aware of a charging goalkeeper — but City is in first place and the five-goal margin sinks the Reds down to zero for the season. Something tells me they’ll have a match or two along the way to fix that.