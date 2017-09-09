More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from Man City’s win v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
MANCHESTER — One moment helped to swing the game in Manchester City’s favor, but in truth they were too good for Liverpool on Saturday.

A goal from Sergio Aguero set Man City on their way and then two goals from Gabriel Jesus, after Sadio Mane‘s straight-red, either side of half time sealed the win for City with substitute Leroy Sane adding another two late on to rub salt in the wounds.

With the 5-0 win Pep Guardiola‘s men momentarily moved top of the Premier League table with 10 points from their opening four games, while Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool (who suffered their heaviest defeat since he took charge) remain on seven points after their first defeat of the campaign.

Here’s a look at what we learned from a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

MANE’S RED CARD CORRECT

There is only one place to start. Yes, it was a red card.

Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute (see video above) with Liverpool already 1-0 down. Sure, they may have already been trailing and Man City were clicking through the gears, but any hope Liverpool had of getting back in the game was dashed by Mane’s ridiculously rash challenge.

A day after he was named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August after scoring in each of the first three games, Mane was the villain.

The margins were close but he had time to pull out of a high challenge with his foot raised.

As the ball was clipped over the top he raced clear but Ederson too raced off his line and got their first. Mane could have pulled out of the challenge or continued with his head. He wasn’t brave enough and paid the price for having his foot shoulder high. Yes, Ederson did bring his head down but not enough to warrant Mane’s foot being that high.

Mane was in on goal but his exuberance got the better of him. It may not have been deliberate but it was clearly reckless. With Ederson stretchered off the pitch in a neck brace the contact was heavy and Mane, when he looks at it again, can have no real complaints with the decision.

After the red card Liverpool collapsed with their fragile defense (which saw Ragnar Klavan come in for Dejan Lovren) caving in as Jesus, Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne ran riot. Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to lick their wounds after suffering a first defeat of the season (and the heaviest since their 6-1 pummeling by Stoke City at the end of the 2014-15 season) but they can be comforted by the fact that they created good chances in the first half which Mohamed Salah should have done better with.

This was a reality check for Liverpool after they blitzed Arsenal before the international break and perhaps points to the madness of Klopp not strengthening his defense, Virgil Van Dijk aside, in the final days of the transfer window.

MAN CITY FLUID, BALANCED IN 3-5-2 LED BY KDB

Man City look so much better in a 3-5-2 formation. With Pep Guardiola spending big on two attacking full backs over the summer in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy (particularly superb with his crosses from the left) this system gives them balance and allows the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva to roam free. And that they did.

De Bruyne was particularly superb, grabbing wonderful assists on City’s opening two goals and then launching the attack for the third.

Just over 12 months into the gig Guardiola has finally found his best team with KDB pulling the strings in a central role.

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi still have their moments in defense, especially without Vincent Kompany around on Saturday to steady the ship, but Ederson, until his injury appears to give City’s defense confidence.

With Aguero and Gabriel Jesus combining menacingly in attack, it will be difficult to understand why Pep, who has been a master tinkerer in his time so far at City, would deviate far from this system and these players. Last season City’s big problem was beating the teams around them in the top six. They has just two wins versus the top six last season in 10 games, with only Arsenal below them in the top six “mini-league” in 2016-17. Just as everyone thought they would (thanks largely to a record summer spending spree) they are figuring things out.

Guardiola’s side have quietly gone 12 games without defeat in the Premier League, dating back to last season, and have also lost just once (at champions Chelsea) in their past 24 PL games. If that’s the kind of form they’ve had while they figure things out, then we are in for a treat now everything appears to be slotting into place.

AGUERO’S CLASS CONSTANT

Kevin de Bruyne didn’t really need to lift his head up as the ball dropped to him in midfield. He already knew where Aguero was heading to.

With his 124th Premier League the Argentine, 29, became the highest-scoring non-European in Premier League history. The way he nonchalantly rolled around Simon Mignolet and slotted home oozed class. You get the sense that Guardiola finally trusts in Aguero after spells of leaving him on the bench, even at the start of this season.

Starting up front with Gabriel Jesus the duo were distant early on, too stretched and too easy to mark. Pep Guardiola then signaled to Jesus to get closer to Aguero, moving past and underneath him. Within 60 seconds City went 1-0 up with Aguero’s goal.

Jesus scored twice, and had one disallowed for offside, while Aguero had another chalked off for a correct offside call. They ran riot.

The way Aguero then raced free in the second half but instead of rounding Mignolet, as he could have easily done, he squared to Jesus to slot home and make it 3-0.

Aguero has been greedy over the years. Which top striker hasn’t? But he is showing Pep, most importantly, that he is now more of well-rounded team player who can still score the goals City need.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners snap out of funk, cruise

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Welbeck stars for under fire Wenger
  • Begovic faces near-constant heat
  • Cherries fall to 0-4

Danny Welbeck scored a pair of goals and Alexandre Lacazette buried a bullet as Arsenal responded to its critics with a dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck also assisted Lacazette’s goal, rewarding Arsene Wenger for another start. The Gunners rise ninth with six points, while Bournemouth remains one of three winless teams before West Ham and Crystal Palace play their fourth matches of the young season.

Aaron Ramsey sent an overlapping Sead Kolasinac past Harry Arter, and the Serbian Hulk chipped a pass that Welbeck headed across Asmir Begovic and in for a 1-0 lead.

A Mesut Ozil free kick drawn by Welbeck was saved by a diving Begovic.

It was Lacazette who’d put the Gunners up 2-0, though, working a 1-2 with Welbeck which ended with a bullet past Begovic.

Jermain Defoe headed off the post from a Jordon Ibe cross as Bournemouth tried to get back into the match.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane breaks out at Goodison

Dave Howarth/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Harry Kane bagged a brace and Christian Eriksen also scored as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Spurs move fifth on seven points with the win, while Everton is 15th with four points as its murderer’s row of opponents stretches into September.

Dele Alli chested down a cross and laid off for Christian Eriksen, but the Dane’s rip bounded wide of the Everton goal.

Toby Alderweireld chopped down Sandro Ramirez to join Everton back Ashley Williams as defenders booked within the first 15 minutes.

And it’s no longer August, meaning Kane was free to find the back of the net. The traveling crowd saw Kane’s cross resemble a perfect swooping finish as Spurs went up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dele crossed beyond Ashley Williams, and Ben Davies‘ shot rebounded to Eriksen for a close range finish.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford was livid with his defenders’ ignorance of Kane, who side-footed Davies’ left-sided cross home.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues hang on to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Morata opens scoring
  • Kante scores vs. old mates
  • Vardy draws, converts PK

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante staked Chelsea to a two-goal lead, and the Blues held on tight for a 2-1 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goes third with the win, nabbing nine points since an Opening Day loss to Burnley.

Jamie Vardy won and scored a penalty kick for Leicester, which sits 17th with three points.

Riyad Mahrez played Jamie Vardy through to trouble Thibaut Courtois with a 25th minute shot that dragged wide of the diving keeper and the far post.

Alvaro Morata had a 34th minute chance blocked by a sliding Wes Morgan as Chelsea bid to take an away lead.

N’Golo Kante has sprung a few counters at the King Power Stadium, but it was his Chelsea giveaway sprung a three-man counter for Leicester. Riyad Mahrez slid the ball to Islam Slimani, but Thibaut Courtois made a terrific stop.

Morata scored moments later, rising over Morgan to meet Cesar Azpilicuta’s cross with a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel will have wanted to do better with Kante’s goal, hit low and across goal from 25 yards.

Thibaut Courtois’ sliding clearing attempt cleaned out Vardy, who converted a penalty kick chance to bring the Foxes back within one.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to concede what might’ve been a knockout blow PK with an 82nd minute handball.

Willian had a late shot smothered by Schmeichel, as Leicester remained alive into four minutes of stoppage time.

Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls grab first PL win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Brighton seal first PL win
  • Gross scores twice, either side of HT
  • West Brom suffer first defeat of season
  • Seagulls on four points

Brighton & Hove Albion won for the first time in Premier League history as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Amex on Saturday.

Pascal Gross struck either side of half time for Brighton’s first PL goals, then Tomer Hemed put them 3-0 up as Chris Hughton‘s side won at the fourth-attempt despite James Morrison‘s consolation.

The Seagulls are soaring.

There was a nervous start to the game from both teams as West Brom, somewhat predictably, sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Brighton tried to get things going with Shane Duffy having a goal correctly chalked off for offside as Chris Hughton saw his side clock up five hours without a PL goal and Gareth Barry went close for West Brom but Matt Ryan saved well.

Right on half time Brighton’s first PL goal finally arrived. A fine cross from the right arrived from Solly March and it found Gross who struck the ball as he hit the floor and the ball hit the back of the net.

Relief for the Seagulls who led 1-0 at the break thanks to Gross’ first goal for the club since he arrived from Ingolstadt.

Buoyed by his goal, Gross then got another at the start of the second half with a low strike after a surging run. He didn’t get much power on the effort but he caught Foster out. 2-0 to the Seagulls.

Brighton were in dreamland.

It soon got better for the Seagulls as Gross then turned into the provider as his fine cross to the near post was headed home bravely by Hemed. The Israeli international made it 3-0.

West Brom pulled a goal back to set up a somewhat nervy finish with Morrison’s shot just creeping over the line to make it 3-1, but Brighton easily held on for a landmark victory.