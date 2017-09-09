USMNT’s Geoff Cameron suffers hamstring injury

USMNT and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron limped off at half time of Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday and Pro Soccer Talk understand he could miss “around two weeks” with the injury.

Cameron, 32, started at center back for Stoke but was replaced by Bruno Martins Indi at half time after he pulled up holding his right hamstring.

The injury occurred during one of the final plays of the first half as he tracked back towards his own goal.

Cameron had just returned to the UK after playing for the USMNT in both of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers last week against Costa Rica in New Jersey and at Honduras.

The injury means the U.S. national team star is not only likely to miss Stoke’s games against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sept. 16, but also their League Cup trip to Bristol City and then their home game against Chelsea on Sept. 23.

That means Cameron could only have one game under his belt, against Southampton on Sept. 30, before the next international break for the USMNT.

Bruce Arena’s men have two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Panama in Orlando on Oct. 6 and at Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10.

