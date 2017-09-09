Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium, Everton host Tottenham, Chelsea head to Leicester, Southampton and Watford clash at St Mary’s and new boys Brighton host West Brom.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Tottenham – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners snap out of funk, cruise

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Welbeck stars for under fire Wenger
  • Begovic faces near-constant heat
  • Cherries fall to 0-4

Danny Welbeck scored a pair of goals and Alexandre Lacazette buried a bullet as Arsenal responded to its critics with a dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck also assisted Lacazette’s goal, rewarding Arsene Wenger for another start. The Gunners rise ninth with six points, while Bournemouth remains one of three winless teams before West Ham and Crystal Palace play their fourth matches of the young season.

Aaron Ramsey sent an overlapping Sead Kolasinac past Harry Arter, and the Serbian Hulk chipped a pass that Welbeck headed across Asmir Begovic and in for a 1-0 lead.

A Mesut Ozil free kick drawn by Welbeck was saved by a diving Begovic.

It was Lacazette who’d put the Gunners up 2-0, though, working a 1-2 with Welbeck which ended with a bullet past Begovic.

Jermain Defoe headed off the post from a Jordon Ibe cross as Bournemouth tried to get back into the match.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane breaks out at Goodison

Dave Howarth/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Harry Kane bagged a brace and Christian Eriksen also scored as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Spurs move fifth on seven points with the win, while Everton is 15th with four points as its murderer’s row of opponents stretches into September.

Dele Alli chested down a cross and laid off for Christian Eriksen, but the Dane’s rip bounded wide of the Everton goal.

Toby Alderweireld chopped down Sandro Ramirez to join Everton back Ashley Williams as defenders booked within the first 15 minutes.

And it’s no longer August, meaning Kane was free to find the back of the net. The traveling crowd saw Kane’s cross resemble a perfect swooping finish as Spurs went up 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dele crossed beyond Ashley Williams, and Ben Davies‘ shot rebounded to Eriksen for a close range finish.

Everton backstop Jordan Pickford was livid with his defenders’ ignorance of Kane, who side-footed Davies’ left-sided cross home.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues hang on to win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Morata opens scoring
  • Kante scores vs. old mates
  • Vardy draws, converts PK

Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante staked Chelsea to a two-goal lead, and the Blues held on tight for a 2-1 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goes third with the win, nabbing nine points since an Opening Day loss to Burnley.

Jamie Vardy won and scored a penalty kick for Leicester, which sits 17th with three points.

Riyad Mahrez played Jamie Vardy through to trouble Thibaut Courtois with a 25th minute shot that dragged wide of the diving keeper and the far post.

Alvaro Morata had a 34th minute chance blocked by a sliding Wes Morgan as Chelsea bid to take an away lead.

N’Golo Kante has sprung a few counters at the King Power Stadium, but it was his Chelsea giveaway sprung a three-man counter for Leicester. Riyad Mahrez slid the ball to Islam Slimani, but Thibaut Courtois made a terrific stop.

Morata scored moments later, rising over Morgan to meet Cesar Azpilicuta’s cross with a header beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel will have wanted to do better with Kante’s goal, hit low and across goal from 25 yards.

Thibaut Courtois’ sliding clearing attempt cleaned out Vardy, who converted a penalty kick chance to bring the Foxes back within one.

Harry Maguire was fortunate not to concede what might’ve been a knockout blow PK with an 82nd minute handball.

Willian had a late shot smothered by Schmeichel, as Leicester remained alive into four minutes of stoppage time.

Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls grab first PL win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 9, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Brighton seal first PL win
  • Gross scores twice, either side of HT
  • West Brom suffer first defeat of season
  • Seagulls on four points

Brighton & Hove Albion won for the first time in Premier League history as they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at The Amex on Saturday.

Pascal Gross struck either side of half time for Brighton’s first PL goals, then Tomer Hemed put them 3-0 up as Chris Hughton‘s side won at the fourth-attempt despite James Morrison‘s consolation.

The Seagulls are soaring.

There was a nervous start to the game from both teams as West Brom, somewhat predictably, sat back and soaked up the pressure.

Brighton tried to get things going with Shane Duffy having a goal correctly chalked off for offside as Chris Hughton saw his side clock up five hours without a PL goal and Gareth Barry went close for West Brom but Matt Ryan saved well.

Right on half time Brighton’s first PL goal finally arrived. A fine cross from the right arrived from Solly March and it found Gross who struck the ball as he hit the floor and the ball hit the back of the net.

Relief for the Seagulls who led 1-0 at the break thanks to Gross’ first goal for the club since he arrived from Ingolstadt.

Buoyed by his goal, Gross then got another at the start of the second half with a low strike after a surging run. He didn’t get much power on the effort but he caught Foster out. 2-0 to the Seagulls.

Brighton were in dreamland.

It soon got better for the Seagulls as Gross then turned into the provider as his fine cross to the near post was headed home bravely by Hemed. The Israeli international made it 3-0.

West Brom pulled a goal back to set up a somewhat nervy finish with Morrison’s shot just creeping over the line to make it 3-1, but Brighton easily held on for a landmark victory.