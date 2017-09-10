Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Pressure mounts on Frank de Boer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Wood scores game-winner early

Burnley’s first home win of season

Four-straight defeats for Palace

Eagles still without a PL goal

Crystal Palace lost a fourth-straight game to start the Premier League season as Frank De Boer‘s beleaguered side went down 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday.

A horrendous mistake let Chris Wood in early on to score the only goal of the game and Palace missed several golden chances with Scott Dan twice having efforts cleared off the line and he also missed an open goal late on.

With the win Burnley move on to seven points for the season, while Palace have zero.

Burnley were ahead less than three minutes into the game after a disastrous back pass from Chung-Yong Lee.

The Palace midfielder completely under-hit his back pass and Wood got there before goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as he curled home into an empty net for his second goal in as many games for Burnley since arriving from Leeds United for a club-record fee.

De Boer’s nightmare continued.

4 – Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Preston in 1924/25 to lose their opening four matches without scoring a goal. Flap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2017

Palace responded well to going behind with Dann having an effort cleared off the line and Christian Benteke nodding wide.

At the other end Sam Vokes went close as he flicked a header just wide with the home side looking largely comfortable as they led at half time. A big negative did arrive for Burnley before break though with captain and goalkeeper Tom Heaton subbed out after he appeared to dislocate his left shoulder.

For large spells of the second half Palace dominated possession but Burnley looked fairly comfortable to sit back and hit the Eagles on the break.

A glorious chance arrived with less than 20 minutes to go as the ball found Jeffrey Schlupp in the box but he fired over under no pressure from 15 yards.

Ashley Barnes curled a shot towards the far corner which Hennessey saved superbly as Burnley came close to wrapping up the three points and at the other end Pope made a vital intervention.

Benteke raced onto a loose ball but Pope saved superbly and then Dann had a shot blocked superbly by James Tarkowski.

It just wasn’t to be, once again, for Palace who lost for the fourth-straight game to start the season.

