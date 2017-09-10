More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic hope to shock PSG in UCL — “We shouldn’t be underestimated”

By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick Roberts will either go down as a prophet, or a fool, after the Celtic loanee (from Manchester City) this weekend issued something of a warning to Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Top 25 moments in Premier League history — 15-13 ]

The 20-year-old says the defending Scottish Premiership champions “shouldn’t be underestimated” by the oil-rich Ligue 1 giants, and pretty well outlined his side’s gameplan for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group B opener.

Roberts, speaking after Celtic’s 4-1 over Hamilton on Friday, stopped short of predicting an upset, but spoke openly of his own belief and confidence — quotes from the Daily Mail:

“Obviously the Scottish Premiership isn’t the same as their league. It is a bit underestimated. But we know the quality we have in this team. On our day, we can kill teams off.

“The first game is at Celtic Park, too, which is important for us. If we can get the fans behind us, then we can hurt them with our counter-attacks — and with our speed.

“We have some real firepower with the new lad coming in (Odsonne Edouard) and Leigh Griffiths. ‘We shouldn’t be underestimated.'”

It wouldn’t be the first time Celtic have turned over a heavily-favored giant at Celtic Park in recent years — they famously knocked off Barcelona at home during the 2012-13 group stage — but it’s worth considering that no side in Europe has more to prove than PSG in the Champions League this season. Between last season’s collapse against Barcelona, to the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the spotlight — and pressure — are on PSG like never before.

La Liga: Sociedad beats Deportivo to stay perfect, joint-top

Photo credit: Real Sociedad / @RealSociedad
Associated PressSep 10, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Sociedad has become the early surprise in the Spanish league, starting with a perfect record to join Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Sociedad scored twice early and twice late to defeat Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday, becoming the only team other than Barcelona with three victories.

Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are two points off the lead, while defending champion Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped four points back after being held to disappointing draws on Saturday.

“It’s very important to start with these three victories, especially these two away from home in very difficult stadiums to play in,” Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan said. “We are very happy but we know there is still a long way to go. We know every game will be difficult.”

Sociedad took an early lead in La Coruna with two goals in the first four minutes at the Riazor Stadium, and secured the victory with two more in the last 10 minutes after the hosts had equalized early in the second half.

“The match got complicated for us,” Sacristan said. “They started playing better but we were able to turn things around again. We regained control of the match and went for the victory. We were not content with only a draw after having the lead that we had.”

Juanmi Jimenez opened the scoring for Sociedad in the third minute and Asier Illarramendi added to the lead in the fourth. Deportivo evened the match with goals by Adrian Lopez in the 27th and Florin Andone in the 50th, but Sociedad secured the victory with a goal by Diego Llorente in the 83rd and another by Illarramendi in the 86th.

Sociedad, back-to-back Spanish champion in 1981-82, had opened the season with victories at Celta Vigo and against Villarreal.

It will face one of its toughest tests yet in the next round when it hosts titleholders Madrid at Anoeta Stadium.

Deportivo, which fought to avoid relegation last season, lost to Madrid in its opener before drawing at Levante in the second round.

On Saturday, Barcelona routed Espanyol 5-0 in the Catalan derby with a hat trick by Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Madrid could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Levante, being held to its second consecutive draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It had tied Valencia 2-2 last weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Atletico drew 0-0 with Valencia at Mestalla Stadium. Diego Simeone’s team has played three straight away games before being able to inaugurate its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday against Malaga.

Leganes, in its second season in the first division, also had a chance to win three in a row this weekend, but it lost 2-1 to Getafe at home in Saturday’s southern Madrid derby.

Athletic Bilbao’s defense remained perfect and forwards Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz scored a goal in each half to give the hosts a 2-0 win over promoted Girona.

It was the second consecutive win for Athletic, which is yet to concede a goal this season.

Barcelona is the only other team not to have conceded after three rounds.

Celta Vigo defeated Alaves 1-0 to halt its two-game losing streak.

Maxi Gomez scored a first-half winner in Vigo. It was the third straight defeat for Alaves, which is yet to score a goal after three rounds.

Villarreal conceded early but recovered to defeat Real Betis 3-1 and earn its first victory.

Villarreal had lost its first two games and was yet to score a goal, while Real Betis has now lost two of its first three matches.

MLS Snapshot: ATLUTD run wild on FCD in stadium opener

Photo credit: Atlanta United / @ATLUTD
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): Stock up — Atlanta United. The expansion side looked favorites to qualify for the playoffs before Sunday’s 3-0 drubbing of FC Dallas, but following that lopsided victory in their first-ever game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tata Martino’s side looks destined to climb the Eastern Conference standings over the final two months of the regular season. With three (or four) games in hand on just about everyone above them, and seven of their final nine games to be played at home, third place is very much in play. Stock way, way, way down — FC Dallas. Eight games without a win (five losses), FCD have slipped all the way to seventh in the Western Conference. Oscar Pareja’s side isn’t scoring goal, but more importantly they’re conceding a boatload (19-7 combined score during that eight-game skid). Fortunately for FCD, there aren’t five four three good teams in the West, let alone the six it would require for them to miss the playoffs.

[ MORE: MLS Power Rankings — Week 26 | Weekend preview ]

Three moments that mattered

14′ — Gonzalez Pirez taps it home for a 1-0 lead — You might have been hoping for a more memorable first goal in stadium history, but they all count the same in the end.

26′ — Hedges clears Martinez’s shot off the line — Martinez had beaten Jesse Gonzalez, but Matt Hedges never gave up on the play and arrived in the nick of time to keep the deficit at one goal. At the time, it seemed a potentially game-changing event. Alas…

46′ — Martinez makes it 2-0 after 27 seconds — Walker Zimmerman committed an indefensible turnover in the midfield, which is the last thing you want to do against Atlanta. Watch how quickly (six seconds from center circle to ball-in-net) they transition from pressing to attacking. (That’s 11 assists on the season — second in this game — for 23-year-old Miguel Almiron.)

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Gonzalez Pirez (14′), Martinez (46′), Garza (68′)

Serie A: Icardi, Perisic keep Inter Milan perfect; AC Milan trounced

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP
Associated PressSep 10, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) The dynamic duo of Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are proving unstoppable in Serie A and Inter Milan is quickly moving on from last season’s failures and upheaval.

Icardi scored his fifth goal in three matches and Perisic added another as Inter beat Serie B champion Spal 2-0 Sunday to extend its perfect start in the Italian league.

Each of Inter’s eight goals this season have involved either Icardi or Perisic, with goals or assists.

Video replays were used to set up Icardi’s first-half penalty and Perisic sealed the result three minutes from time.

Inter drew level on points with six-time defending champion Juventus, which defeated Chievo Verona 3-0 on Saturday.

Later, Napoli also had a chance to extend its perfect start at Bologna.

Big-spending AC Milan dropped its first points in a 4-1 loss at Lazio, which got a hat trick from Ciro Immobile.

Including Roberto Mancini’s surprise resignation two weeks before the season began, Inter struggled through four managerial changes in the 2016-17 campaign and finished seventh to miss out on European competition.

But order appears to have been restored with the appointment of former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti in June.

“There are three big points, especially since Inter struggled against the smaller clubs last season,” said assistant coach Marco Domenichini, who handled the post-match interviews because Spalletti lost his voice during the game.

“It’s great to have nine points but we’ve still got to improve, especially in terms of ball control,” Domenichini added.

Leonardo Semplici, the coach of Ferrara-based Spal, believes Inter will challenge Juventus and Napoli.

“They’ve got a really good and experienced manager. They’re going to battle until the end for the title,” Semplici said.

At the San Siro, Inter was in control from the start and Icardi used a quick touch to set up Joao Mario at the edge of the area when the Portuguese international was tripped by a defender.

The referee immediately pulled out a yellow card for the defender, Francesco Vicari, and then a five-minute delay ensued as the referee sought video assistance to determine if the foul occurred inside or outside the area.

Eventually, the penalty was awarded and Icardi calmly slotted his spot kick in the left side of the goal as the `keeper went the other way.

It was Icardi’s 77th goal in Serie A for Inter, placing him joint 10th on the club’s all-time list with Attilio Demaria.

After Inter’s Milan Skriniar hit the crossbar, Perisic volleyed in a cross from Danilo D’Ambrosio for his second score of the season to go along with his four assists.

Fresh off his goal for Italy in a 1-0 win over Israel in World Cup qualifying, Lazio striker Immobile was in full control at the Stadio Olimpico against remodeled Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) in the transfer market.

Late in the first half, Immobile converted a penalty and then scored again with an acrobatic volley.

After the break, Immobile slotted inside the near post following an expert setup from Marco Parolo then provided the assist when Luis Alberto finished off a swift counterattack.

Riccardo Montolivo pulled one back for Milan in a match in which kickoff was delayed for an hour due to severe rain.

After scoring only one goal in its opening two matches – both losses – Fiorentina routed promoted Hellas Verona 5-0.

Giovanni Simeone, Cyril Thereau, Davide Astori, Jordan Veretout and Gil Dias scored for the Tuscan club, which has had to overcome the sale of nearly all of its most prized players.

Fiorentina sold Nikola Kalinic to Milan, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino to Inter Milan and Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus.

Verona had never lost by four or more goals at home in Serie A.

Also, Atalanta beat Sassuolo 2-1; Cagliari celebrated the opening of its new stadium, the Sardegna Arena, with a 1-0 victory over Crotone; and Udinese defeated Genoa 1-0 as both teams finished with 10 men.

MLS Snapshot: Melia saves a point for SKC (again) vs. CLB

Photo credit: MLS / @MLS
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): The story of Sporting Kansas City’s season remains their inability to score goals, thus win games, on the road. With just two wins (12 points total, and seven goals scored in 14 games) to show for their travels this season, the difference between their current place as a middle-of-the-pack Western Conference side, and running away with the West’s top spot, is plain to see. On Sunday, things were looking up for a brief period of time — say, the opening 20 minutes or so — during which Peter Vermes’ side jumped out to an early lead courtesy of Cristian Lobato’s first MLS goal, before quickly reverting back to form and conceding an equalizer (Ola Kamara) moments before halftime. Staying true to form himself, Tim Melia, the undisputed Goalkeeper of the Year (but not an All-Star, of course), bailed Sporting out a handful of times to secure a valuable, but disappointing, road point. Sporting remain fourth in the Western Conference, there points back of the Portland Timbers, with three games in hand. Crew SC remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, two points back of the Chicago Fire for third.

[ MORE: MLS Power Rankings — Week 26 | Weekend preview ]

Three moments that mattered

19′ — Lobato pounces on Mensah’s error to make it 1-0 — Jonathan Mensah’s first MLS season began in very rough fashion, and hasn’t really gotten any better in the six months since March.

45+1′ — Kamara heads home the equalizer for a corner — Pedro Santos served it up, no one thought to stick with Kamara, and there was nothing Tim Melia could do from there.

55′ — Melia makes a big stop in a six-yard scramble — The Best Of… Tim Melia mixtape at the end of the season is going to be highly, highly enjoyable.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Tim Melia

Goalscorers: Lobato (19′), Kamara (45+1′)