Frank de Boer defiant; “unbelievable” Palace didn’t win

Frank De Boer looked like a man who knows his time is running out at Crystal Palace.

Just four games into the season the Dutchman is feeling the pressure as he’s lost all four games and the Eagles have yet to score a goal with reports stating he could be sacked in the coming days.

They lost 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday as an early defensive mistake cost them dear and de Boer’s side missed several glorious chances as Scott Dann and Christian Benteke were both off target.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game the Dutch legend looked slightly shocked his side had taken nothing away from the game.

“There was only one team who deserved the win today and it was us,” de Boer said. “But that’s football. Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve but we can also blame ourselves to give a goal away and not scoring our opportunities.” “We controlled the game and then you have to reward yourself with the first goal. When the referee whistles for the last time and you think, ‘we don’t have any goals and we don’t have any points right now’ it is unbelievable when you see this game. The most important thing, I think, is that if you play like this every week, you get what you deserve and that’s going to be points.”

He was then asked about his future at Palace.

“The only thing I can control is to work very hard with the boys and that is what I am going to do and hopefully for a long time,” de Boer said. “I saw the team fighting for each other and playing with more confidence and that is what I want. The only thing we didn’t do was score.”

It is tough to disagree with FDB but the stats don’t paint a pretty picture.

4 – Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Preston in 1924/25 to lose their opening four matches without scoring a goal. Flap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2017

Dann had two chances cleared off the line and the center back missed another header from five yards out, while Andros Townsend created numerous chances from out wide but the Eagles never looked confident enough to finish their chances. Townsend and captain Jason Puncheon backed de Boer after the game but Palace do appear to be struggling to adapt to the ideas of the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss.

It would seem extremely harsh for Palace’s owners to task de Boer with changing the identity of their play but only give him four PL games to do it before sacking him, but the Eagles have had success in firing managers in the past and this situation seems to be more dire than others.

Time is ticking for de Boer who mixed things up and showed his possession-based style can also be direct when needed. If Palace do not beat Southampton on Saturday then it could be curtains for the Dutchman as they have trips to Manchester City and Manchester United followed up by a home game against Chelsea coming up.

Palace could well be 0-8 before they know it.

