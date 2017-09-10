More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: Seattle Sounders / @SoundersFC

MLS Snapshot: SEA’s unbeaten run hits 12; points dropped vs. LA

By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): On the bright side, the Seattle Sounders’ unbeaten run was extended to an even dozen games on Sunday. On the not-so-bright side, anytime you draw the ninth-place team, a team with one win in their last 11 games, and do so at home, it’s two points dropped rather than a point earned. With a chance to leapfrog the Portland Timbers for the Western Conference’s top spot (and do so with a game in hand, no less), a 1-1 draw is all Brian Schmetzer’s side could muster, in comeback fashion nonetheless, against the LA Galaxy. Gyasi Zardes put the visitors ahead not long before the half-hour mark, setting the stage for Lamar Neagle to play the role of late-game hero five minutes from full-time.

Three moments that mattered

25′ — Zardes heads past Frei for 1-0 — Romain Alessandrini did the tough part — creating space for the cross, and delivering a perfect ball onto Zardes’ head — and Zardes headed it all the way across goal, which gave Stefan Frei no chance of making the save.

85′ — Neagle slams home a beautiful cross from Torres — The finish is tougher than most will give Neagle credit for, but the real story here is (center back) Roman Torres with the first-time cross off a 50-yard diagonal from Osvaldo Alonso.

89′ — Torres sent off for nothing, really — Torres sent off for… Jermaine Jones being clumsy/uncoordinated? No video review to re-assess the decision? Sounds about right.

Man of the match: Kelvin Leerdam

Goalscorers: Zardes (25′), Neagle (85′)

Kane: Don’t count Spurs out of title race just yet

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
Harry Kane is a little confused as to why folks have already decided that Tottenham Hotspur, the last remaining Premier League title challengers in each of the last two seasons, won’t be factoring into this season’s title race.

The way Kane, the two-time defending PL Golden Boot winner, sees it, the only thing separating Tottenham from the rest of the PL’s title hopefuls is the hundreds of millions of dollars spent during the just-completed summer transfer window — quotes from Sky Sports:

“People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this. I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names.

“We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad. We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title.”

Now that the month of August has passed, Kane has begun scoring goals again (two in Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Everton — he’s still yet to score a first-team goal in the season’s opening month at any point in his career) and Spurs have returned to winning ways (they dropped four points in August last season — five to begin 2017-18).

That said, the two Manchester clubs look a long, long way off in the distance, at least through four games.

Celtic hope to shock PSG in UCL — “We shouldn’t be underestimated”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Patrick Roberts will either go down as a prophet, or a fool, after the Celtic loanee (from Manchester City) this weekend issued something of a warning to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old says the defending Scottish Premiership champions “shouldn’t be underestimated” by the oil-rich Ligue 1 giants, and pretty well outlined his side’s gameplan for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group B opener.

Roberts, speaking after Celtic’s 4-1 over Hamilton on Friday, stopped short of predicting an upset, but spoke openly of his own belief and confidence — quotes from the Daily Mail:

“Obviously the Scottish Premiership isn’t the same as their league. It is a bit underestimated. But we know the quality we have in this team. On our day, we can kill teams off.

“The first game is at Celtic Park, too, which is important for us. If we can get the fans behind us, then we can hurt them with our counter-attacks — and with our speed.

“We have some real firepower with the new lad coming in (Odsonne Edouard) and Leigh Griffiths. ‘We shouldn’t be underestimated.'”

It wouldn’t be the first time Celtic have turned over a heavily-favored giant at Celtic Park in recent years — they famously knocked off Barcelona at home during the 2012-13 group stage — but it’s worth considering that no side in Europe has more to prove than PSG in the Champions League this season. Between last season’s collapse against Barcelona, to the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the spotlight — and pressure — are on PSG like never before.

La Liga: Sociedad beats Deportivo to stay perfect, joint-top

Photo credit: Real Sociedad / @RealSociedad
Associated PressSep 10, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Sociedad has become the early surprise in the Spanish league, starting with a perfect record to join Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Sociedad scored twice early and twice late to defeat Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday, becoming the only team other than Barcelona with three victories.

Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are two points off the lead, while defending champion Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped four points back after being held to disappointing draws on Saturday.

“It’s very important to start with these three victories, especially these two away from home in very difficult stadiums to play in,” Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan said. “We are very happy but we know there is still a long way to go. We know every game will be difficult.”

Sociedad took an early lead in La Coruna with two goals in the first four minutes at the Riazor Stadium, and secured the victory with two more in the last 10 minutes after the hosts had equalized early in the second half.

“The match got complicated for us,” Sacristan said. “They started playing better but we were able to turn things around again. We regained control of the match and went for the victory. We were not content with only a draw after having the lead that we had.”

Juanmi Jimenez opened the scoring for Sociedad in the third minute and Asier Illarramendi added to the lead in the fourth. Deportivo evened the match with goals by Adrian Lopez in the 27th and Florin Andone in the 50th, but Sociedad secured the victory with a goal by Diego Llorente in the 83rd and another by Illarramendi in the 86th.

Sociedad, back-to-back Spanish champion in 1981-82, had opened the season with victories at Celta Vigo and against Villarreal.

It will face one of its toughest tests yet in the next round when it hosts titleholders Madrid at Anoeta Stadium.

Deportivo, which fought to avoid relegation last season, lost to Madrid in its opener before drawing at Levante in the second round.

On Saturday, Barcelona routed Espanyol 5-0 in the Catalan derby with a hat trick by Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Madrid could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Levante, being held to its second consecutive draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It had tied Valencia 2-2 last weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Atletico drew 0-0 with Valencia at Mestalla Stadium. Diego Simeone’s team has played three straight away games before being able to inaugurate its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday against Malaga.

Leganes, in its second season in the first division, also had a chance to win three in a row this weekend, but it lost 2-1 to Getafe at home in Saturday’s southern Madrid derby.

Athletic Bilbao’s defense remained perfect and forwards Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz scored a goal in each half to give the hosts a 2-0 win over promoted Girona.

It was the second consecutive win for Athletic, which is yet to concede a goal this season.

Barcelona is the only other team not to have conceded after three rounds.

Celta Vigo defeated Alaves 1-0 to halt its two-game losing streak.

Maxi Gomez scored a first-half winner in Vigo. It was the third straight defeat for Alaves, which is yet to score a goal after three rounds.

Villarreal conceded early but recovered to defeat Real Betis 3-1 and earn its first victory.

Villarreal had lost its first two games and was yet to score a goal, while Real Betis has now lost two of its first three matches.

MLS Snapshot: ATLUTD run wild on FCD in stadium opener

Photo credit: Atlanta United / @ATLUTD
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Stock up — Atlanta United. The expansion side looked favorites to qualify for the playoffs before Sunday’s 3-0 drubbing of FC Dallas, but following that lopsided victory in their first-ever game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tata Martino’s side looks destined to climb the Eastern Conference standings over the final two months of the regular season. With three (or four) games in hand on just about everyone above them, and seven of their final nine games to be played at home, third place is very much in play. Stock way, way, way down — FC Dallas. Eight games without a win (five losses), FCD have slipped all the way to seventh in the Western Conference. Oscar Pareja’s side isn’t scoring goal, but more importantly they’re conceding a boatload (19-7 combined score during that eight-game skid). Fortunately for FCD, there aren’t five four three good teams in the West, let alone the six it would require for them to miss the playoffs.

Three moments that mattered

14′ — Gonzalez Pirez taps it home for a 1-0 lead — You might have been hoping for a more memorable first goal in stadium history, but they all count the same in the end.

26′ — Hedges clears Martinez’s shot off the line — Martinez had beaten Jesse Gonzalez, but Matt Hedges never gave up on the play and arrived in the nick of time to keep the deficit at one goal. At the time, it seemed a potentially game-changing event. Alas…

46′ — Martinez makes it 2-0 after 27 seconds — Walker Zimmerman committed an indefensible turnover in the midfield, which is the last thing you want to do against Atlanta. Watch how quickly (six seconds from center circle to ball-in-net) they transition from pressing to attacking. (That’s 11 assists on the season — second in this game — for 23-year-old Miguel Almiron.)

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Gonzalez Pirez (14′), Martinez (46′), Garza (68′)