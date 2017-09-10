Report: Man City sign young American defender

Erik Palmer-Brown has been linked with moves to plenty of big teams across Europe and it appears the Sporting Kansas City defender is heading to Manchester City

According to a report in Metro US, the 20-year-old is heading to the Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Per the report PSG, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were said to be interested in signing Palmer-Brown but Man City have won the race for the U.S. youth international who will play out the rest of the season with Sporting KC before heading to England.

Palmer-Brown has been a standout player for the U.S. U-20 national team at the CONCACAF championship and U-20 World Cup earlier this summer, while he has started just six games for Sporting Kansas City in MLS this season due mainly to his involvement with the U.S. youth setup.

EPB can play either in central defense or in holding midfield and U.S. Soccer has high hopes for the ball-playing defender.

Like Chelsea, Man City has a model of signing the brightest young talents on the planet and then working with them at their City Football Academy in Manchester before loaning them out to other clubs to aid their development.

Palmer-Brown has long been the top young defensive talent in MLS — in 2013 he signed a pro deal with SKC at the age of 16, becoming their youngest-ever player — and it appears his promise will land him a move to the promised land.

