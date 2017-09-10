More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Icardi, Perisic keep Inter Milan perfect; AC Milan trounced

Associated PressSep 10, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The dynamic duo of Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are proving unstoppable in Serie A and Inter Milan is quickly moving on from last season’s failures and upheaval.

Icardi scored his fifth goal in three matches and Perisic added another as Inter beat Serie B champion Spal 2-0 Sunday to extend its perfect start in the Italian league.

Each of Inter’s eight goals this season have involved either Icardi or Perisic, with goals or assists.

Video replays were used to set up Icardi’s first-half penalty and Perisic sealed the result three minutes from time.

Inter drew level on points with six-time defending champion Juventus, which defeated Chievo Verona 3-0 on Saturday.

Later, Napoli also had a chance to extend its perfect start at Bologna.

Big-spending AC Milan dropped its first points in a 4-1 loss at Lazio, which got a hat trick from Ciro Immobile.

Including Roberto Mancini’s surprise resignation two weeks before the season began, Inter struggled through four managerial changes in the 2016-17 campaign and finished seventh to miss out on European competition.

But order appears to have been restored with the appointment of former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti in June.

“There are three big points, especially since Inter struggled against the smaller clubs last season,” said assistant coach Marco Domenichini, who handled the post-match interviews because Spalletti lost his voice during the game.

“It’s great to have nine points but we’ve still got to improve, especially in terms of ball control,” Domenichini added.

Leonardo Semplici, the coach of Ferrara-based Spal, believes Inter will challenge Juventus and Napoli.

“They’ve got a really good and experienced manager. They’re going to battle until the end for the title,” Semplici said.

At the San Siro, Inter was in control from the start and Icardi used a quick touch to set up Joao Mario at the edge of the area when the Portuguese international was tripped by a defender.

The referee immediately pulled out a yellow card for the defender, Francesco Vicari, and then a five-minute delay ensued as the referee sought video assistance to determine if the foul occurred inside or outside the area.

Eventually, the penalty was awarded and Icardi calmly slotted his spot kick in the left side of the goal as the `keeper went the other way.

It was Icardi’s 77th goal in Serie A for Inter, placing him joint 10th on the club’s all-time list with Attilio Demaria.

After Inter’s Milan Skriniar hit the crossbar, Perisic volleyed in a cross from Danilo D’Ambrosio for his second score of the season to go along with his four assists.

Fresh off his goal for Italy in a 1-0 win over Israel in World Cup qualifying, Lazio striker Immobile was in full control at the Stadio Olimpico against remodeled Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) in the transfer market.

Late in the first half, Immobile converted a penalty and then scored again with an acrobatic volley.

After the break, Immobile slotted inside the near post following an expert setup from Marco Parolo then provided the assist when Luis Alberto finished off a swift counterattack.

Riccardo Montolivo pulled one back for Milan in a match in which kickoff was delayed for an hour due to severe rain.

After scoring only one goal in its opening two matches – both losses – Fiorentina routed promoted Hellas Verona 5-0.

Giovanni Simeone, Cyril Thereau, Davide Astori, Jordan Veretout and Gil Dias scored for the Tuscan club, which has had to overcome the sale of nearly all of its most prized players.

Fiorentina sold Nikola Kalinic to Milan, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino to Inter Milan and Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus.

Verona had never lost by four or more goals at home in Serie A.

Also, Atalanta beat Sassuolo 2-1; Cagliari celebrated the opening of its new stadium, the Sardegna Arena, with a 1-0 victory over Crotone; and Udinese defeated Genoa 1-0 as both teams finished with 10 men.

MLS Snapshot: Melia saves a point for SKC (again) vs. CLB

Photo credit: MLS / @MLS
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): The story of Sporting Kansas City’s season remains their inability to score goals, thus win games, on the road. With just two wins (12 points total, and seven goals scored in 14 games) to show for their travels this season, the difference between their current place as a middle-of-the-pack Western Conference side, and running away with the West’s top spot, is plain to see. On Sunday, things were looking up for a brief period of time — say, the opening 20 minutes or so — during which Peter Vermes’ side jumped out to an early lead courtesy of Cristian Lobato’s first MLS goal, before quickly reverting back to form and conceding an equalizer (Ola Kamara) moments before halftime. Staying true to form himself, Tim Melia, the undisputed Goalkeeper of the Year (but not an All-Star, of course), bailed Sporting out a handful of times to secure a valuable, but disappointing, road point. Sporting remain fourth in the Western Conference, there points back of the Portland Timbers, with three games in hand. Crew SC remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, two points back of the Chicago Fire for third.

Three moments that mattered

Three moments that mattered

19′ — Lobato pounces on Mensah’s error to make it 1-0 — Jonathan Mensah’s first MLS season began in very rough fashion, and hasn’t really gotten any better in the six months since March.

45+1′ — Kamara heads home the equalizer for a corner — Pedro Santos served it up, no one thought to stick with Kamara, and there was nothing Tim Melia could do from there.

55′ — Melia makes a big stop in a six-yard scramble — The Best Of… Tim Melia mixtape at the end of the season is going to be highly, highly enjoyable.

Man of the match: Tim Melia

Goalscorers: Lobato (19′), Kamara (45+1′)

Man of the match: Tim Melia

Goalscorers: Lobato (19′), Kamara (45+1′)

VIDEO: Top 25 moments in Premier League history – 15-13

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Premier League we thought it would be great to count down our top 25 moments from a quarter of a century of action.

[ VIDEO: Top 25 moments in PL history ]

Each week we will release our best moments and you can keep track of the full list here.

It is time to enter the top 15, where dramatic meltdowns take center stage.

15 – Steven Gerrard‘s slip and Liverpool’s dramatic title collapse in 2013-14

14 – Thierry Henry becomes Arsenal’s all-time leading league goalscorer

13 – Kevin Keegan’s incredible rant

What are the top selling player jerseys in Premier League?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
This is a very intriguing list.

The top 30 players, most of which are from the Premier League, to have their names on the back of fan jerseys since May 1 have been released from Sports Direct UK (of Mike Ashley fame).

Sports Direct are the main independent supplier of soccer jerseys in the UK and the fact that three current and former Newcastle players appear in the top 30 suggest there is plenty of value for the Magpies being owned by Ashley’s sportswear behemoth.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all make the list but it is Manchester United who dominate with four players in the top 10, three in the top five and nine in the top 30.

Liverpool have five players in the top 30 and three in the top 12, while Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is ranked fourth with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez way behind. Given their current contract situations, it is perhaps understandable why Gunners fans aren’t rushing to have Ozil and Sanchez on the back of their jerseys.

Below is the top 30 list released by Sports Direct. Any surprise omissions?

I would have thought at least one Manchester City player would have been on the list…

1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
4. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
9. Philippe Coutiho (Liverpool)
10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
11. Dele Alli (Tottenham)
12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
13. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle)
14. Ander Herrera (Manchester United)
15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United)
17. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)
18. Neymar Jr. (Barcelona/PSG)
19. N’Golo Kante(Chelsea)
20. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
21. John Terry (Chelsea/Aston Villa)
22. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
23. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
24. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/Everton)
25. Juan Mata (Manchester United)
26. Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
27. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
28. David De Gea (Manchester United)
29. Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United)
30. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Report: Man City sign young American defender

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
Erik Palmer-Brown has been linked with moves to plenty of big teams across Europe and it appears the Sporting Kansas City defender is heading to Manchester City

According to a report in Metro US, the 20-year-old is heading to the Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Per the report PSG, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were said to be interested in signing Palmer-Brown but Man City have won the race for the U.S. youth international who will play out the rest of the season with Sporting KC before heading to England.

Palmer-Brown has been a standout player for the U.S. U-20 national team at the CONCACAF championship and U-20 World Cup earlier this summer, while he has started just six games for Sporting Kansas City in MLS this season due mainly to his involvement with the U.S. youth setup.

EPB can play either in central defense or in holding midfield and U.S. Soccer has high hopes for the ball-playing defender.

Like Chelsea, Man City has a model of signing the brightest young talents on the planet and then working with them at their City Football Academy in Manchester before loaning them out to other clubs to aid their development.

Palmer-Brown has long been the top young defensive talent in MLS — in 2013 he signed a pro deal with SKC at the age of 16, becoming their youngest-ever player — and it appears his promise will land him a move to the promised land.