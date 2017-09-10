More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


VIDEO: Immobile nets rapid hat trick as Lazio beat AC Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT
Ciro Immobile is in the form of his life.

The Italian international striker scored a 10-minute hat trick in Lazio’s 4-1 demolition of big-spending AC Milan on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the kick off delayed due to heavy rainfall in the Italian capital.

This game took a while to get going but all four of Lazio’s goals came in an 11-minute spell around half time as Immobile started the scoring in the 38th minute and Luis Alberto ended it in the 49th minute.

Milan pulled a goal back through Roberto Montolivo but Vincenzo Montella, who spent $235 million on new players over the summer, could only look on in disbelief as his side succumbed to an incredible blitz.

Immobile (who scored 29 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season) has now scored six goals in four games for Lazio to start the 2017-18 campaign — he has 17 Serie A goals in 2017, with only Dries Mertens scoring more — as they momentarily moved into third place in the table.

Take a look at Immobile banging them in below.

What are the top selling player jerseys in Premier League?


By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
This is a very intriguing list.

The top 30 players, most of which are from the Premier League, to have their names on the back of fan jerseys since May 1 have been released from Sports Direct UK (of Mike Ashley fame).

Sports Direct are the main independent supplier of soccer jerseys in the UK and the fact that three current and former Newcastle players appear in the top 30 suggest there is plenty of value for the Magpies being owned by Ashley’s sportswear behemoth.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all make the list but it is Manchester United who dominate with four players in the top 10, three in the top five and nine in the top 30.

Liverpool have five players in the top 30 and three in the top 12, while Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is ranked fourth with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez way behind. Given their current contract situations, it is perhaps understandable why Gunners fans aren’t rushing to have Ozil and Sanchez on the back of their jerseys.

Below is the top 30 list released by Sports Direct. Any surprise omissions?

I would have thought at least one Manchester City player would have been on the list…

1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
4. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
9. Philippe Coutiho (Liverpool)
10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
11. Dele Alli (Tottenham)
12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
13. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle)
14. Ander Herrera (Manchester United)
15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United)
17. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)
18. Neymar Jr. (Barcelona/PSG)
19. N’Golo Kante(Chelsea)
20. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
21. John Terry (Chelsea/Aston Villa)
22. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
23. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
24. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/Everton)
25. Juan Mata (Manchester United)
26. Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
27. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
28. David De Gea (Manchester United)
29. Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United)
30. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Report: Man City sign young American defender


By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
Erik Palmer-Brown has been linked with moves to plenty of big teams across Europe and it appears the Sporting Kansas City defender is heading to Manchester City

According to a report in Metro US, the 20-year-old is heading to the Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Per the report PSG, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were said to be interested in signing Palmer-Brown but Man City have won the race for the U.S. youth international who will play out the rest of the season with Sporting KC before heading to England.

Palmer-Brown has been a standout player for the U.S. U-20 national team at the CONCACAF championship and U-20 World Cup earlier this summer, while he has started just six games for Sporting Kansas City in MLS this season due mainly to his involvement with the U.S. youth setup.

EPB can play either in central defense or in holding midfield and U.S. Soccer has high hopes for the ball-playing defender.

Like Chelsea, Man City has a model of signing the brightest young talents on the planet and then working with them at their City Football Academy in Manchester before loaning them out to other clubs to aid their development.

Palmer-Brown has long been the top young defensive talent in MLS — in 2013 he signed a pro deal with SKC at the age of 16, becoming their youngest-ever player — and it appears his promise will land him a move to the promised land.

Swansea 0-1 Newcastle: Lascelles the hero

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT
  • Lascelles heads home winner
  • Fabianski denies Joselu, Perez
  • Lascelles cleared off line from Abraham
  • Two-straight wins for Newcastle

Newcastle beat Swansea City 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday as the Magpies battled to victory without manager Rafael Benitez.

The Spanish coach was watching on from home as he recovers from surgery and his skipper Jamaal Lascelles stepped up to thunder a late header home to give Newcastle all three points.

Swansea went close through Tammy Abraham but Lascelles cleared off the line at the other end as their new signings Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony struggled to have an impact.

With the win Newcastle now have six points on the board, while Swansea remain on four points and Paul Clement‘s men have failed to score in three of their first four games of the season.

An even start to the game saw Swansea have more possession but Newcastle looked dangerous on the break.

Jacob Murphy hooked a shot over the bar after Federico Fernandez was caught out of position defensively as Newcastle’s direct approach started to cause Swansea problems.

Before the break Newcastle pushed forward for the opener and Joselu’s header was brilliantly saved by Lukasz Fabianski at full stretch. Marco Merino then went down in the box under a challenge but referee Craig Pawson correctly waved away the penalty kick calls.

Swansea then had two good chances as Jordan Ayew broke free but Rob Elliot tipped his show wide and from the resulting corner Alfie Mawson sent his free header inches wide.

Ritchie was then lucky as his raised foot almost caught Alfie Mawson in the face (a la Sadio Mane vs. Ederson) but Mawson ducked the challenge and Ritchie escaped with a yellow card.

The game then opened up as Swansea went close through Tom Carroll as his near-post effort was palmed away by Elliot after Kyle Naughton‘s drilled effort was half cleared.

Moments later the Swans looked certain to take the lead as Tammy Abraham latched onto Leroy Fer‘s through ball, rounded Elliot and then knocked the ball towards the empty net but Newcastle’s skipper Lascelles slid in to clear superbly off the line.

Swansea brought on Wilfried Bony as they tried to push for the winner but at the other end Ayoze Perez broke free in the box but his low drive was saved by Fabianski.

Lascelles then popped up with the game-winner as he headed home Ritchie’s corner powerfully. 1-0 to Newcastle as their fans sung Rafael Benitez’s name with glee.

They will do that the whole back to Newcastle on their 350-mile journey.

Burnley’s Tom Heaton suffers serious shoulder injury

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT
Despite beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, Burnley were handed a big blow as goalkeeper and captain Tom Heaton could be out for quite some time.

Heaton, 31, went down towards the end of the first half after claiming a high ball above several defenders and an attacker before landing heavily on his left shoulder.

Following the victory Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed that Heaton had dislocated his shoulder and wasn’t sure how long he’d be out.

“Tom Heaton, it looks like a dislocated shoulder and if that is the case we are looking at months, not weeks,” Dyche confirmed.

The England international goalkeeper is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With dislocated shoulders, especially for a goalkeeper, it usually takes several months to get back out onto the pitch.

Nick Pope came on for Heaton and was steady enough with a good save late on but Dyche now has a real problem as he’s lost his defensive leader who was one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League last season.

Pope will be backed up by Adam Legzdins until Heaton returns.