VIDEO: Ivan Perisic spanks home unstoppable volley

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT
This is why Manchester United wanted to sign him.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Ivan Perisic put Inter Milan 2-0 up in style late on in their victory against Spal on Sunday in Serie A.

The Croatian winger celebrated his new long-term contract by smashing home his second goal of the season for Inter as he absolutely obliterated the ball

Click play on the video below to see Perisic’s stunner.

Watch Live: Swansea, Newcastle clash in South Wales

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT
Swansea City welcome Newcastle United to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both clubs aiming to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Newcastle will have to do so without manager Rafael Benitez who is still recovering from an operation at the start of the week, so his coaching staff will take over for the trip to South Wales.

As for Swansea boss Paul Clement, he has lost his top two goalscorers from last season in Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente but he brought in Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches on transfer deadline day to surprise everyone.

In team news Swansea start Sanches who will make his Premier League debut, while Bony will start on the bench with Tammy Abraham up top.

Newcastle start Jacob Murphy and Jesus Gamez, while USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin is fit enough to make the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Clucas, Sanches; Carroll, Fer, Ayew; Abraham. Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Roque Mesa, Routledge, Narsingh, Bony

Newcastle United: Elliot; Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles, Gamez; Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Perez, Murphy; Joselu. Subs: Woodman, Shelvey, Gayle, Diame, Lejuene, Yedlin, Atsu

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Pressure mounts on Frank de Boer

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Wood scores game-winner early
  • Burnley’s first home win of season
  • Four-straight defeats for Palace
  • Eagles still without a PL goal

Crystal Palace lost a fourth-straight game to start the Premier League season as Frank De Boer‘s beleaguered side went down 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday.

A horrendous mistake let Chris Wood in early on to score the only goal of the game and Palace missed several golden chances with Scott Dan twice having efforts cleared off the line and he also missed an open goal late on.

With the win Burnley move on to seven points for the season, while Palace have zero.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Burnley were ahead less than three minutes into the game after a disastrous back pass from Chung-Yong Lee.

The Palace midfielder completely under-hit his back pass and Wood got there before goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as he curled home into an empty net for his second goal in as many games for Burnley since arriving from Leeds United for a club-record fee.

De Boer’s nightmare continued.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Palace responded well to going behind with Dann having an effort cleared off the line and Christian Benteke nodding wide.

At the other end Sam Vokes went close as he flicked a header just wide with the home side looking largely comfortable as they led at half time. A big negative did arrive for Burnley before break though with captain and goalkeeper Tom Heaton subbed out after he appeared to dislocate his left shoulder.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

For large spells of the second half Palace dominated possession but Burnley looked fairly comfortable to sit back and hit the Eagles on the break.

A glorious chance arrived with less than 20 minutes to go as the ball found Jeffrey Schlupp in the box but he fired over under no pressure from 15 yards.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Ashley Barnes curled a shot towards the far corner which Hennessey saved superbly as Burnley came close to wrapping up the three points and at the other end Pope made a vital intervention.

Benteke raced onto a loose ball but Pope saved superbly and then Dann had a shot blocked superbly by James Tarkowski.

It just wasn’t to be, once again, for Palace who lost for the fourth-straight game to start the season.

Van Gaal: Man United “put my head in noose,” Mourinho slams past

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT
Louis Van Gaal is not a man who forgets those who have wronged him.

[ MORE: United draw at Stoke ]

The legendary Dutch coach, 66, has spoken out about his firing from Manchester United in the summer of 2016, hours after he led the Red Devils to FA Cup success.

LVG, who led United to fourth and fifth place finishes in his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford, was fired a year early after he signed a three-year contract in 2014 to lead United back to glory.

[ MORE: Mourinho refuses to shake Hughes' hand ]

That didn’t happen with a bland playing style lambasted by a large majority of United’s fans and now van Gaal, speaking to the Daily Mirror, has finally lifted the lid on how he felt about his firing.

“United put my head in a noose and I was publicly placed on the gallows. The pressure was enormous with my head in the noose and they went right behind my back. I think it was all orchestrated like a film and it was done very much behind my back right from January,” van Gaal said. “My wife, Truus, told me that the attitude of the board had changed. Women have this intuition. They smell it. I denied it, even to my wife, because between me as a manager and the chief executive Ed Woodward, everything was running as normal.”

Van Gaal then revealed that he would have been fine with Jose Mourinho taking over from him at the end of the 2015-16 season but that United never consulted him about the decision and therefore he demanded he was paid the final year of his salary. He also slammed former players for “yapping in the media” about United’s “boring” style of play.

“They told me only after it was leaked out and it was the biggest disappointment of my life,” van Gaal added. “United did not discuss this with me. If they had come to me with the Mourinho plan then I could have said ‘okay, let’s give it everything for the last six months, complete commitment to each other and the team and then Jose Mourinho can take over.’ They could have saved the last year of my salary by doing that but after what happened I made them pay every penny.”

Mourinho was appointed LVG’s successor and although he had previously been complimentary of the man who worked with at Barcelona in the past, the Portuguese coach had this to say to the Sunday Times when asked about van Gaal’s regime and that of David Moyes before him at United.

“There was an evolution in the other clubs; there was no evolution in this club. In all the areas that make a team successful, I think we stopped in time,” Mourinho said. “That was quite an empty period in the club with no evolution in areas that are important. It was the weight of the past on the shoulders of the players, managers, even boards, even probably owners, because when you are used to ‘win and win and win’, and suddenly you stop, it’s like a heavy burden.”

*Grabs popcorn*

Watch Live: Burnley host Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT
Burnley host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Clarets aiming to pile more misery on Frank De Boer.

Sean Dyche‘s Burnley are usually formidable at fortress Turf Moor but they lost their opening home game in the Premier League to West Brom. An impressive win at Chelsea and draw at Tottenham means Burnley have four points from their opening three games.

Palace have zero points and have scored zero goals with de Boer under pressure. A defeat to Burnley, albeit it four games into the season, could be bad news for the Dutchman.

In team news Burnley start with Chris Wood up front after he scored on his debut against Tottenham at Wembley last time out.

It looks like Palace have switched to playing four at the back with Jeff Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye and Lee Chung-yong all coming into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Burnley

Crystal Palace