What are the top selling player jerseys in Premier League?

This is a very intriguing list.

The top 30 players, most of which are from the Premier League, to have their names on the back of fan jerseys since May 1 have been released from Sports Direct UK (of Mike Ashley fame).

Sports Direct are the main independent supplier of soccer jerseys in the UK and the fact that three current and former Newcastle players appear in the top 30 suggest there is plenty of value for the Magpies being owned by Ashley’s sportswear behemoth.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all make the list but it is Manchester United who dominate with four players in the top 10, three in the top five and nine in the top 30.

Liverpool have five players in the top 30 and three in the top 12, while Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is ranked fourth with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez way behind. Given their current contract situations, it is perhaps understandable why Gunners fans aren’t rushing to have Ozil and Sanchez on the back of their jerseys.

Below is the top 30 list released by Sports Direct. Any surprise omissions?

I would have thought at least one Manchester City player would have been on the list…

1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

4. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

5. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

9. Philippe Coutiho (Liverpool)

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

11. Dele Alli (Tottenham)

12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

13. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle)

14. Ander Herrera (Manchester United)

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United)

17. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)

18. Neymar Jr. (Barcelona/PSG)

19. N’Golo Kante(Chelsea)

20. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

21. John Terry (Chelsea/Aston Villa)

22. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

23. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

24. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/Everton)

25. Juan Mata (Manchester United)

26. Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

27. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

28. David De Gea (Manchester United)

29. Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United)

30. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)