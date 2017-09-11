Bayern CEO hammers Lewandowski: “His might is not that high”

Unsettled superstar striker Robert Lewandowski hasn’t been the happiest at Bayern Munich in recent months, but he’s now said enough that the club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has had enough.

Lewandowski took a shot at the club’s transfer policy over the summer, a short time after he ripped Bayern for not doing more to aid his pursuit of another Golden Boot.

Earlier this summer, manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he’s unhappy with Lewandowski’s agent and the club also released a statement blasting teams for chasing the striker this summer.

From Bild, via Sky Sports:

“I don’t think the player’s might is that high. And Lewandowski can see that when he looks at his contract. He signed until 2021 without an exit clause. “Regrettably his agent often is his ‘Spiritus Rector’ [guiding light]. That was the case here, too. The interview was consciously organised around Bayern. He harms Robert with that.”

It’s odd timing for such a response from Rummenigge: September, the eve of a Champions League campaign. And it also comes following a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim, one which may have pushed Rummenigge into combustible mode.

The end game carries the most interest. Would Bayern cash in on its star, especially given his age? Or is Rummenigge setting the table for a stalemate with a player he certainly believes wants to leave and isn’t taking the right road?

The 29-year-old Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014, scoring 116 times for the Bavarians.

Bayern opens Champions League group play with Anderlecht at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, and will also face Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain.

