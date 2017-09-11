More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Bayern CEO hammers Lewandowski: “His might is not that high”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Unsettled superstar striker Robert Lewandowski hasn’t been the happiest at Bayern Munich in recent months, but he’s now said enough that the club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has had enough.

Lewandowski took a shot at the club’s transfer policy over the summer, a short time after he ripped Bayern for not doing more to aid his pursuit of another Golden Boot.

Earlier this summer, manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he’s unhappy with Lewandowski’s agent and the club also released a statement blasting teams for chasing the striker this summer.

From Bild, via Sky Sports:

“I don’t think the player’s might is that high. And Lewandowski can see that when he looks at his contract. He signed until 2021 without an exit clause.

“Regrettably his agent often is his ‘Spiritus Rector’ [guiding light]. That was the case here, too. The interview was consciously organised around Bayern. He harms Robert with that.”

It’s odd timing for such a response from Rummenigge: September, the eve of a Champions League campaign. And it also comes following a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim, one which may have pushed Rummenigge into combustible mode.

The end game carries the most interest. Would Bayern cash in on its star, especially given his age? Or is Rummenigge setting the table for a stalemate with a player he certainly believes wants to leave and isn’t taking the right road?

The 29-year-old Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014, scoring 116 times for the Bavarians.

Bayern opens Champions League group play with Anderlecht at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, and will also face Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain.

Peru asks FIFA to move Argentina qualifier from Boca stadium

Associated PressSep 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) Peruvian football officials have asked FIFA to shift the World Cup qualifier against Argentina next month from Boca Junior’s Bombonera stadium.

In a letter to FIFA general secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, the Peruvian Football Association says it “will be difficult to ensure” the safety of “the Peruvian association as well as the thousands of fans who will travel from Peru for the historic match.”

A match in 2015 between Boca Juniors and archrival River Plate was suspended when River players were sprayed by fans with an irritant similar to tear gas.

Peru and Argentina meet on Oct. 5. With two games remaining, they are tied on qualifying points and are trying to land one of four automatic berths from South America to play in next year’s finals in Russia.

Making a push: A closer look at the MLS playoff race

By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
The MLS Cup playoffs are right around the corner, and with Toronto FC the only club to have booked its place thus far, it’s always fun to guess which other teams will make the postseason.

There’s one actual “lock” with a little over a month remaining in the season, however, there’s a pretty good gauge of which teams will be postseason-bound — particularly in the Eastern Conference.

The West, on the other hand, is congested, with the top eight teams separated by a mere nine points.

To put things into perspective, TFC holds a 20-point advantage over sixth-place Atlanta United in the East. However, Atlanta holds three games in hand, so that gap could dwindle slightly.

It’s been pretty straight forward in the East for much of the season, with TFC, NYCFC, the Fire and the Red Bulls steady throughout 2017. Atlanta can be thrown in that category as well, but their busy schedule the rest of the way will certainly make things interesting.

Although perennial playoff teams like the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC appear to be en route for bonus soccer once again this season, the West is intriguing for one team in particular.

FC Dallas — a team many thought would contend for MLS Cup in 2017 — hasn’t won a match since July 22 and has fallen from first to sixth place. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake sit hot on their heels, which could actually mean Oscar Pareja and Co. somehow miss out on the playoffs altogether.

Here’s a look at how I see the current state of the playoff races in the Eastern and Western Conferences with

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution

Long shot: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Houston Dynamo

Hanging on: FC Dallas

So you’re saying there’s a chance: San Jose Earthquakes

Long shot: Real Salt Lake

Tuesday UCL preview: Chelsea, Man United host; Barca meets Juve

By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
With five Premier League teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, there’s even more potential for excitement in 2017/18.

The action will all begin on Tuesday as the first four groups will begin group play, including Chelsea and Manchester United — who host Qarabag and Basel, respectively.

The Red Devils were seemingly dealt a favorable group in the eyes of many, and Jose Mourinho’s side will have an early opportunity to make an impression on the rest of the UCL field after starting the PL season unbeaten in four matches.

Chelsea has picked up its form after its opening-day defeat against Burnley, winning three straight. They’ll meet Qarabag at Stamford Bridge with the hopes of getting three points right away in Group C.

Meanwhile, the day’s biggest fixture comes in Group D as Barcelona takes on Juventus in a clash of two of Europe’s best. The Spanish giants have been in the news all summer after losing Neymar, but Barca has begun the La Liga campaign with three consecutive wins — all of which were shutouts.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s UCL matches (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick off).

Group A

Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group C

Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

Video: Messi delivers impressive piano rendition of UCL anthem

By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Lionel Messi is arguably the best soccer player on the planet — unless you’re more of a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. That’s a discussion for another day, though.

The Barcelona forward has shown us once again that he’s amazing, but this time it’s not on a soccer field.

Adidas Football released a video to Twitter on Monday, with Messi playing a piano rendition of the UEFA Champions League anthem, with the Barca star and his squad set to take on Juventus this week when the competition returns for the group stage.