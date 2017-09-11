More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Conte: Champions League harder for English teams

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“Everyone realizes that was a freak season for us but we are back in it,” Gary Cahill said of Chelsea’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

The captain sounds composed enough, but his manager is striking another tone as the Blues prepare for a Tuesday visit from Qarabag.

[ MORE: Palace makes change ]

Antonio Conte, dare we say, sounds a bit nervous when it comes to this managerial go-round as compared to his UCL runs with Juventus.

From the BBC:

“Now I think the English team has another difficulty because the league is tough here. Before the Champions League you would rest but it is not easy in England to do this.

“We are ready and we need to rotate the players of my squad and they must be involved. We are starting a path and to build something important. You need to grow step by step to be like Real, Bayern and you don’t create a big, strong team easily.”

Maybe the first part is worth discussing, but the second is not. Though its loan strategy does deprive Chelsea of massive depth, there’s no question its 2012 UCL title is closing than it appears in Conte’s rear view mirror.

For what it’s worth, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho echoed the sentiment, though he claims it’s England’s lack of winter break which most hurts the side (and he says he likes the Christmas period).

Chelsea will have to face Atletico Madrid and Roma later in the competition, so this is a nice start for the Blues. Conte will be more concerned with Sunday’s visit from Arsenal.

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Roy Hodgson is expected to take over at Selhurst Park after Crystal Palace fired coach Frank De Boer after just 77 days on the job.

It’s a second successive short managerial stint for De Boer, who was fired after 85 days at Inter Milan but won four Eredivisie titles at Ajax between 2010-16.

[ MORE: De Boer fired ]

Here’s how De Boer has responded to his dismissal, via Instagram:

Palace was blown out at home to open the PL season, a 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town, losing star forward Wilfried Zaha for four weeks in the process.

The Eagles then lost 1-0 at Liverpool, 2-0 to Swansea, and finally 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday. De Boer did lead Palace to a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Ipswich Town.

It’s another short stint for Palace, too, which has seen a manager oversee more than 100 matches since Neil Warnock from 2007-10. Since then, the Eagles have had nine full-time managers.

Should Hodgson be hired in time for this weekend, he’ll face early and stiff tests in his tenure.

Palace’s next five fixtures
Saturday vs. Southampton
Sept. 19 vs. Huddersfield Town (EFL Cup)
Sept. 23 at Manchester City
Sept. 30 at Manchester United
Oct. 14 vs. Chelsea

So, yeah, this is going to be quite a task for the new manager’s Eagles, who will be refined in the fire.

That said, much like Sam Allardyce was able to lead Palace to safety with a January transfer window in which he signed season-changing players Luka Milivojević and Mamadou Sakho, this is not a lost cause.

Given Palace had a meager schedule to start the season, but there’s a lot of promise beyond the zeroes on its side of the scoreboard and lack of points on the table.

The positives:

— Palace’s 14.3 shots per game rank ninth in the PL, while it’s allowed the fifth-fewest shots per game (10.8).

The Eagles are eighth in key passes, yet have not recorded an assist.

— It’s possession percentage is eighth at 50.1 percent, and Palace is second in dribbles per game at 15.3.

— Palace is tops in the PL with 19.8 interceptions per game, and sixth in the PL with 18.8 aerials won per game.

Most of this has come without Zaha, and the new Palace boss can trot out a lineup with Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Milivojevic, Sakho, Andros Townsend, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

So, we suspect, Palace is going to be just fine. And De Boer is probably right to feel a bit hard done-by.

Now maybe he was despised in the room — players do have the power these days — but this is a questionable firing by Palace, one that looks certain to “overcome” by time. Looking at the fixtures. Palace will sit Bottom Three come mid-October unless it has another run of beating top teams, as it did last winter.

De Boer fired; Reports say Hodgson to take Palace reigns

AP Photo/Kin Cheung
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace has pulled the plug on Frank De Boer‘s managerial tenure after just 77 days on the job.

And a familiar face will take over the hot seat at Selhurst Park.

[ MORE: What’s next for Palace? ]

Palace’s penchant for hiring ex-England bosses is a thing, at least if a BBC report is to be believed, as Roy Hodgson is set to be announced as De Boer’s replacement.

Palace hired Sam Allardyce after canning Alan Pardew last season, then spent in the January window to help avoid relegation to the Championship.

De Boer was fired by Inter Milan after just 85 days in 2016, but led Ajax to four Eredivisie titles between 2010-16.

[ RECAP: Burnley 1-0 Palace ]

De Boer said it was “unbelievable” Palace did not beat Burnley on Sunday, as the Eagles fell to 0-4 and saw Scott Dann miss a wide open header.

Palace has not scored in its four Premier League losses, and De Boer will leave with a lone win coming in the EFL Cup (2-1 vs. Ipswich Town).

MLS Snapshot: SEA’s unbeaten run hits 12; points dropped vs. LA

Photo credit: Seattle Sounders / @SoundersFC
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): On the bright side, the Seattle Sounders’ unbeaten run was extended to an even dozen games on Sunday. On the not-so-bright side, anytime you draw the ninth-place team, a team with one win in their last 11 games, and do so at home, it’s two points dropped rather than a point earned. With a chance to leapfrog the Portland Timbers for the Western Conference’s top spot (and do so with a game in hand, no less), a 1-1 draw is all Brian Schmetzer’s side could muster, in comeback fashion nonetheless, against the LA Galaxy. Gyasi Zardes put the visitors ahead not long before the half-hour mark, setting the stage for Lamar Neagle to play the role of late-game hero five minutes from full-time.

[ MORE: MLS Power Rankings — Week 26 | Weekend preview ]

Three moments that mattered

25′ — Zardes heads past Frei for 1-0 — Romain Alessandrini did the tough part — creating space for the cross, and delivering a perfect ball onto Zardes’ head — and Zardes headed it all the way across goal, which gave Stefan Frei no chance of making the save.

85′ — Neagle slams home a beautiful cross from Torres — The finish is tougher than most will give Neagle credit for, but the real story here is (center back) Roman Torres with the first-time cross off a 50-yard diagonal from Osvaldo Alonso.

89′ — Torres sent off for nothing, really — Torres sent off for… Jermaine Jones being clumsy/uncoordinated? No video review to re-assess the decision? Sounds about right.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Kelvin Leerdam

Goalscorers: Zardes (25′), Neagle (85′)

Kane: Don’t count Spurs out of title race

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane is a little confused as to why folks have already decided that Tottenham Hotspur, the last remaining Premier League title challengers in each of the last two seasons, won’t be factoring into this season’s title race.

[ MORE: Top 25 moments in Premier League history — 15-13 ]

The way Kane, the two-time defending PL Golden Boot winner, sees it, the only thing separating Tottenham from the rest of the PL’s title hopefuls is the hundreds of millions of dollars spent during the just-completed summer transfer window — quotes from Sky Sports:

“People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this. I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names.

“We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad. We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title.”

Now that the month of August has passed, Kane has begun scoring goals again (two in Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Everton — he’s still yet to score a first-team goal in the season’s opening month at any point in his career) and Spurs have returned to winning ways (they dropped four points in August last season — five to begin 2017-18).

That said, the two Manchester clubs look a long, long way off in the distance, at least through four games.