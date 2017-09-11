More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for New York Red Bulls

Lalas uses halftime broadcast to rip on USMNT, “Wonderboy” Pulisic

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT
Beginning by saying, “It’s time for leaders to step up,” and then branding those leaders as “supposed,” Alexi Lalas lashed into the United States men’s national team during an MLS telecast on Sunday.

Lalas took shots at several individual players — some deserving, some not — as the Yanks prepare for next month’s make-or-break World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

In terms of coming from the hot takery, the diatribe is most notable not because of what Lalas says, but because of the messenger himself. Lalas is a former national team member, a sort of fraternity which doesn’t often show cracks. Lalas would likely argue the tough love is quite deserved, and he’s a sort of “boots on the ground” man who’s been around enough fans to know the feeling of the most ardent U.S. supporters.

Is Lalas’ criticism warranted? Sure. Will it be constructive? It’s hard to imagine the guys on the team needed to be fired up to avoid becoming national punch lines for their sport, and the rant doesn’t take away any pressure.

Most notable was Lalas saying anyone he didn’t mention doesn’t deserve to be mentioned, then going on to mention say, “That includes you, Wonderboy” in regards to phenom Christian Pulisic. That’s a tough one, as the 18-year-old does need to be described without his age soon, but also was not one of those players skating through the loss to Costa Rica and draw at Honduras.

Lalas also called out Tim Howard in saying the Belgium game was three years ago, which seems rough considering the goalkeeper isn’t known for resting on his laurels. Then again, it’s worth noting that Lalas would know the player a bit better than those of us who see him in locker rooms or read his book.

Of course we understand that the message also happens to boost ratings for MLS and leads to Retweets, Favorites, and posts like this, and it would be naive to say anything less.

What do you think? The full rant is below.

Bayern CEO hammers Lewandowski: “His might is not that high”

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Unsettled superstar striker Robert Lewandowski hasn’t been the happiest at Bayern Munich in recent months, but he’s now said enough that the club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has had enough.

Lewandowski took a shot at the club’s transfer policy over the summer, a short time after he ripped Bayern for not doing more to aid his pursuit of another Golden Boot.

Earlier this summer, manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he’s unhappy with Lewandowski’s agent and the club also released a statement blasting teams for chasing the striker this summer.

From Bild, via Sky Sports:

“I don’t think the player’s might is that high. And Lewandowski can see that when he looks at his contract. He signed until 2021 without an exit clause.

“Regrettably his agent often is his ‘Spiritus Rector’ [guiding light]. That was the case here, too. The interview was consciously organised around Bayern. He harms Robert with that.”

It’s odd timing for such a response from Rummenigge: September, the eve of a Champions League campaign. And it also comes following a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim, one which may have pushed Rummenigge into combustible mode.

The end game carries the most interest. Would Bayern cash in on its star, especially given his age? Or is Rummenigge setting the table for a stalemate with a player he certainly believes wants to leave and isn’t taking the right road?

The 29-year-old Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014, scoring 116 times for the Bavarians.

Bayern opens Champions League group play with Anderlecht at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, and will also face Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
  • First meeting since 1997 (League Cup)
  • Town leads all-time 22W-7D-10L
  • Irons: minus-8 goal differential
  • Town yet to lose in PL

West Ham’s next chance for its first points of the Premier League season comes with a Monday visit from surprising Huddersfield Town (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons have had to stew on a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United, and return to play after an international break with a spot at the table’s rock bottom.

[ STREAM: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town ]

Town sits sixth in the table and can claim a share of the Premier League lead on points with a win at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. David Wagner‘s men have yet to concede a goal in Premier League play.

West Ham’s two goals this season have both come from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

What they’re saying

West Ham star Michail Antonio on the import of points“It’s just one of those things where we’ve had a bad start and made a couple of mistakes. We need to pick ourselves up and just keep moving forward. It’s important to win because we have got to get some points on the table, especially with Burnley and Newcastle winning again. We need to put our heads to it and keep going.”

Huddersfield Town manager Wagner on Bilic’s struggles“I think it’s totally correct (to say the criticism is unfair) because he gets back to play three difficult away games, and in one they got a red card very early (the 3-2 defeat at Southampton). They have come out of pre-season into three away games, but now is the time for him to correct it and I wish him all the best after the game on Monday.”

Prediction
Bilic’s embattled men send Town back to Earth with a 1-0 win in London.

Mourinho excited for UCL at Old Trafford; Updates GK plans

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Did absence make the heart grow fonder for Manchester United’s supporters?

Jose Mourinho thinks so, as the club went from perennial UEFA Champions League contenders to missing the competition entirely last season (United did win the Europa League).

Speaking to the press ahead of his group stage debut as United boss, Mourinho expressed hope that the Old Trafford supporters will be respond well to the bright lights of the UCL. From the BBC:

“For some players there’s the motivation of playing in it for the first time, so we look forward to the match and I hope also Old Trafford feels it in the same way we are feeling it.”

Mourinho is without suspended defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, and will start Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling in front of David De Gea. He also has an injury question in Marouane Fellaini, who has a calf problem.

More on De Gea: Mourinho says he’s not going to trot out specified keepers for each competition, as he did when Sergio Romero led the club through the UEL.

Conte: Champions League harder for English teams

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
“Everyone realizes that was a freak season for us but we are back in it,” Gary Cahill said of Chelsea’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

The captain sounds composed enough, but his manager is striking another tone as the Blues prepare for a Tuesday visit from Qarabag.

Antonio Conte, dare we say, sounds a bit nervous when it comes to this managerial go-round as compared to his UCL runs with Juventus.

From the BBC:

“Now I think the English team has another difficulty because the league is tough here. Before the Champions League you would rest but it is not easy in England to do this.

“We are ready and we need to rotate the players of my squad and they must be involved. We are starting a path and to build something important. You need to grow step by step to be like Real, Bayern and you don’t create a big, strong team easily.”

Maybe the first part is worth discussing, but the second is not. Though its loan strategy does deprive Chelsea of massive depth, there’s no question its 2012 UCL title is closing than it appears in Conte’s rear view mirror.

For what it’s worth, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho echoed the sentiment, though he claims it’s England’s lack of winter break which most hurts the side (and he says he likes the Christmas period).

Chelsea will have to face Atletico Madrid and Roma later in the competition, so this is a nice start for the Blues. Conte will be more concerned with Sunday’s visit from Arsenal.