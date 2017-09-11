More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Making a push: A closer look at the MLS playoff race

By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
The MLS Cup playoffs are right around the corner, and with Toronto FC the only club to have booked its place thus far, it’s always fun to guess which other teams will make the postseason.

There’s one actual “lock” with a little over a month remaining in the season, however, there’s a pretty good gauge of which teams will be postseason-bound — particularly in the Eastern Conference.

The West, on the other hand, is congested, with the top eight teams separated by a mere nine points.

To put things into perspective, TFC holds a 20-point advantage over sixth-place Atlanta United in the East. However, Atlanta holds three games in hand, so that gap could dwindle slightly.

It’s been pretty straight forward in the East for much of the season, with TFC, NYCFC, the Fire and the Red Bulls steady throughout 2017. Atlanta can be thrown in that category as well, but their busy schedule the rest of the way will certainly make things interesting.

Although perennial playoff teams like the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC appear to be en route for bonus soccer once again this season, the West is intriguing for one team in particular.

FC Dallas — a team many thought would contend for MLS Cup in 2017 — hasn’t won a match since July 22 and has fallen from first to sixth place. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake sit hot on their heels, which could actually mean Oscar Pareja and Co. somehow miss out on the playoffs altogether.

Here’s a look at how I see the current state of the playoff races in the Eastern and Western Conferences with

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution

Long shot: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Houston Dynamo

Hanging on: FC Dallas

So you’re saying there’s a chance: San Jose Earthquakes

Long shot: Real Salt Lake

Tuesday UCL preview: Chelsea, Man United host; Barca meets Juve

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
With five Premier League teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, there’s even more potential for excitement in 2017/18.

The action will all begin on Tuesday as the first four groups will begin group play, including Chelsea and Manchester United — who host Qarabag and Basel, respectively.

The Red Devils were seemingly dealt a favorable group in the eyes of many, and Jose Mourinho’s side will have an early opportunity to make an impression on the rest of the UCL field after starting the PL season unbeaten in four matches.

Chelsea has picked up its form after its opening-day defeat against Burnley, winning three straight. They’ll meet Qarabag at Stamford Bridge with the hopes of getting three points right away in Group C.

Meanwhile, the day’s biggest fixture comes in Group D as Barcelona takes on Juventus in a clash of two of Europe’s best. The Spanish giants have been in the news all summer after losing Neymar, but Barca has begun the La Liga campaign with three consecutive wins — all of which were shutouts.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s UCL matches (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick off).

Group A

Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group C

Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

Video: Messi delivers impressive piano rendition of UCL anthem

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Lionel Messi is arguably the best soccer player on the planet — unless you’re more of a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. That’s a discussion for another day, though.

The Barcelona forward has shown us once again that he’s amazing, but this time it’s not on a soccer field.

Adidas Football released a video to Twitter on Monday, with Messi playing a piano rendition of the UEFA Champions League anthem, with the Barca star and his squad set to take on Juventus this week when the competition returns for the group stage.

Man City keeper Ederson in training again after horrid collision

Twitter/@victoriahaydn
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT
There appears to be good news on the Ederson front after the goalkeeper’s terrible head injury on Saturday.

The Manchester City shot stopper was in training for the Premier League side on Monday, after his horrid collision with Sadio Mane during City’s 5-0 win over Liverpool this weekend.

Ederson, who joined the Citizens over the summer from Benfica, could be in line to start on Wednesday when the English side travels to Holland to face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola also has Claudio Bravo available at the goalkeeper position, with Joe Hart currently on loan at West Ham.

West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield: Late pressure gives Hammers first win

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
West Ham United needed something positive on Monday after the way the club started the 2017/18 Premier League season, and the Hammers delivered at home.

The Hammers picked up a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium, snapping the team’s three-match winless run to start the season.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Huddersfield is the club’s first since joining the PL. David Wagner‘s side sits on nine points through its first four matches.

The Hammers midfielder broke the deadlock with 18 minutes remaining after a wicked deflection from Zanka sent Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lössl the wrong way.

Then, second-half substitute Andre Ayew doubled the West Ham lead five minutes later to seal the match for the hosts.

Philip Billing provided the Terriers with the squad’s first real chance of the match in the 53rd minute, when the midfielder unleashed an effort from distance that required Joe Hart to get down to make the save.

The Hammers provided much of the early pressure, and nearly found a breakthrough on 13 minutes when Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez blasted a close-range shot off the crossbar.

Jonas Lössl kept the game scoreless prior to the half-hour mark after James Collins‘ header safely rolled into the Huddersfield goalkeeper’s arms in the 26th minute.

The Terriers struggled to mount any significant build up in the attack as West Ham carried out most of the pressure in the Huddersfield half during the opening stanza.