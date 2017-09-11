More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Making a push: A closer look at the MLS playoff race

By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The MLS Cup playoffs are right around the corner, and with Toronto FC the only club to have booked its place thus far, it’s always fun to guess which other teams will make the postseason.

[ MORE: Morris injury could affect both Sounders, USMNT ]

There’s one actual “lock” with a little over a month remaining in the season, however, there’s a pretty good gauge of which teams will be postseason-bound — particularly in the Eastern Conference.

The West, on the other hand, is congested, with the top eight teams separated by a mere nine points.

To put things into perspective, TFC holds a 20-point advantage over sixth-place Atlanta United in the East. However, Atlanta holds three games in hand, so that gap could dwindle slightly.

It’s been pretty straight forward in the East for much of the season, with TFC, NYCFC, the Fire and the Red Bulls steady throughout 2017. Atlanta can be thrown in that category as well, but their busy schedule the rest of the way will certainly make things interesting.

Although perennial playoff teams like the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC appear to be en route for bonus soccer once again this season, the West is intriguing for one team in particular.

FC Dallas — a team many thought would contend for MLS Cup in 2017 — hasn’t won a match since July 22 and has fallen from first to sixth place. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake sit hot on their heels, which could actually mean Oscar Pareja and Co. somehow miss out on the playoffs altogether.

[ MORE: Lalas rips USMNT, “wonderboy” Pulisic during MLS broadcast ]

Here’s a look at how I see the current state of the playoff races in the Eastern and Western Conferences with

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution

Long shot: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Houston Dynamo

Hanging on: FC Dallas

So you’re saying there’s a chance: San Jose Earthquakes

Long shot: Real Salt Lake

Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson as new boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Roy Hodgson has been confirmed as Crystal Palace’s new manager.

On Tuesday Crystal Palace released the news as Hodgson joins on a two-year deal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The former England, West Brom, Liverpool, Fulham and Blackburn manager replaces Frank De Boer who was fired on Monday after just four games in charge of Palace as the Eagles lost all four games and failed to score a goal to open up the Premier League season.

Hodgson, 70, has become the oldest-ever newly appointed manager in the Premier League and speaking to Palace’s website, the native south Londoner was delighted to take charge at Selhurst Park.

“This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories,” Hodgson said. “In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

“It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base.  The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.”

Just before the official announcement Palace chairman Steve Parish had posted a photo on Instagram of Hodgson in Crystal Palace training gear as well as the following message: “Warm welcome ‘back’ to CPFC to Roy Hodgson.”

Hodgson’s first game in charge will be against Southampton this Saturday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

He then faces trips to Manchester City and Manchester United, then a home game against Chelsea in a tough stretch of games as the start of his tenure.

A vastly experienced coach who has managed 15 clubs and four national teams (England, Finland, Switzerland, UAE), Hodgson has been out of a head coaching job since stepping down as England boss following their shock EURO 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland in June 2016.

LIVE – Champions League kicks off: Man United, Chelsea in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with both Manchester United and Chelsea in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

United return to the UCL 658 days after their last game as they host Swiss champs Basel, while Chelsea spent a year out of the competition last season and return with a home tie against Qarabag.

An intriguing clash takes place between Roma and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona host Juventus and PSG head to Celtic.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

No Monaco fans in Istanbul for Champions League match

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Monaco says it won’t organize a trip for its fans to travel to Turkish side Besiktas when the clubs meet in the Champions League in November.

Monaco says the French body in charge of the fight against hooliganism has advised the club against bringing supporters to Istanbul.

Besiktas will be hosting Monaco on Nov. 1 in Group G of the Champions League.

Monaco says it won’t ask Besiktas to open the away fans area in the stadium and asked its fans not to travel on their own.

Champions League score predictions – Week 1

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, so let’s have some fun and try to predict the scores in Week 1.

[ MORE: Group stage predictions ]

Feel free to join in down in the comments section, as I’m predicting a big week for all five Premier League teams in action.

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 3-1 Basel
Benfica 2-0 CSKA Moscow

Group B
Celtic 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 3-0 Qarabag
Roma 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group D
Barcelona 1-1 Juventus
Olympiacos 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

Group F
Feyenoord 1-3 Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Napoli

Group G
FC Poro 2-1 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 1-3 Monaco

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 4-0 APOEL