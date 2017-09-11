More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

Mourinho excited for UCL at Old Trafford; Updates GK plans

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Did absence make the heart grow fonder for Manchester United’s supporters?

Jose Mourinho thinks so, as the club went from perennial UEFA Champions League contenders to missing the competition entirely last season (United did win the Europa League).

Speaking to the press ahead of his group stage debut as United boss, Mourinho expressed hope that the Old Trafford supporters will be respond well to the bright lights of the UCL. From the BBC:

“For some players there’s the motivation of playing in it for the first time, so we look forward to the match and I hope also Old Trafford feels it in the same way we are feeling it.”

Mourinho is without suspended defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, and will start Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling in front of David De Gea. He also has an injury question in Marouane Fellaini, who has a calf problem.

More on De Gea: Mourinho says he’s not going to trot out specified keepers for each competition, as he did when Sergio Romero led the club through the UEL.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
  • First meeting since 1997 (League Cup)
  • Town leads all-time 22W-7D-10L
  • Irons: minus-8 goal differential
  • Town yet to lose in PL

West Ham’s next chance for its first points of the Premier League season comes with a Monday visit from surprising Huddersfield Town (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons have had to stew on a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United, and return to play after an international break with a spot at the table’s rock bottom.

Town sits sixth in the table and can claim a share of the Premier League lead on points with a win at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. David Wagner‘s men have yet to concede a goal in Premier League play.

West Ham’s two goals this season have both come from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

What they’re saying

West Ham star Michail Antonio on the import of points“It’s just one of those things where we’ve had a bad start and made a couple of mistakes. We need to pick ourselves up and just keep moving forward. It’s important to win because we have got to get some points on the table, especially with Burnley and Newcastle winning again. We need to put our heads to it and keep going.”

Huddersfield Town manager Wagner on Bilic’s struggles“I think it’s totally correct (to say the criticism is unfair) because he gets back to play three difficult away games, and in one they got a red card very early (the 3-2 defeat at Southampton). They have come out of pre-season into three away games, but now is the time for him to correct it and I wish him all the best after the game on Monday.”

Prediction
Bilic’s embattled men send Town back to Earth with a 1-0 win in London.

Conte: Champions League harder for English teams

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
“Everyone realizes that was a freak season for us but we are back in it,” Gary Cahill said of Chelsea’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

The captain sounds composed enough, but his manager is striking another tone as the Blues prepare for a Tuesday visit from Qarabag.

Antonio Conte, dare we say, sounds a bit nervous when it comes to this managerial go-round as compared to his UCL runs with Juventus.

From the BBC:

“Now I think the English team has another difficulty because the league is tough here. Before the Champions League you would rest but it is not easy in England to do this.

“We are ready and we need to rotate the players of my squad and they must be involved. We are starting a path and to build something important. You need to grow step by step to be like Real, Bayern and you don’t create a big, strong team easily.”

Maybe the first part is worth discussing, but the second is not. Though its loan strategy does deprive Chelsea of massive depth, there’s no question its 2012 UCL title is closing than it appears in Conte’s rear view mirror.

For what it’s worth, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho echoed the sentiment, though he claims it’s England’s lack of winter break which most hurts the side (and he says he likes the Christmas period).

Chelsea will have to face Atletico Madrid and Roma later in the competition, so this is a nice start for the Blues. Conte will be more concerned with Sunday’s visit from Arsenal.

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Roy Hodgson is expected to take over at Selhurst Park after Crystal Palace fired coach Frank De Boer after just 77 days on the job.

It’s a second successive short managerial stint for De Boer, who was fired after 85 days at Inter Milan but won four Eredivisie titles at Ajax between 2010-16.

Here’s how De Boer has responded to his dismissal, via Instagram:

Palace was blown out at home to open the PL season, a 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town, losing star forward Wilfried Zaha for four weeks in the process.

The Eagles then lost 1-0 at Liverpool, 2-0 to Swansea, and finally 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday. De Boer did lead Palace to a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Ipswich Town.

It’s another short stint for Palace, too, which has seen a manager oversee more than 100 matches since Neil Warnock from 2007-10. Since then, the Eagles have had nine full-time managers.

Should Hodgson be hired in time for this weekend, he’ll face early and stiff tests in his tenure.

Palace’s next five fixtures
Saturday vs. Southampton
Sept. 19 vs. Huddersfield Town (EFL Cup)
Sept. 23 at Manchester City
Sept. 30 at Manchester United
Oct. 14 vs. Chelsea

So, yeah, this is going to be quite a task for the new manager’s Eagles, who will be refined in the fire.

That said, much like Sam Allardyce was able to lead Palace to safety with a January transfer window in which he signed season-changing players Luka Milivojević and Mamadou Sakho, this is not a lost cause.

Given Palace had a meager schedule to start the season, but there’s a lot of promise beyond the zeroes on its side of the scoreboard and lack of points on the table.

The positives:

— Palace’s 14.3 shots per game rank ninth in the PL, while it’s allowed the fifth-fewest shots per game (10.8).

The Eagles are eighth in key passes, yet have not recorded an assist.

— It’s possession percentage is eighth at 50.1 percent, and Palace is second in dribbles per game at 15.3.

— Palace is tops in the PL with 19.8 interceptions per game, and sixth in the PL with 18.8 aerials won per game.

Most of this has come without Zaha, and the new Palace boss can trot out a lineup with Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Milivojevic, Sakho, Andros Townsend, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

So, we suspect, Palace is going to be just fine. And De Boer is probably right to feel a bit hard done-by.

Now maybe he was despised in the room — players do have the power these days — but this is a questionable firing by Palace, one that looks certain to “overcome” by time. Looking at the fixtures. Palace will sit Bottom Three come mid-October unless it has another run of beating top teams, as it did last winter.

De Boer fired; Reports say Hodgson to take Palace reigns

AP Photo/Kin Cheung
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
Crystal Palace has pulled the plug on Frank De Boer‘s managerial tenure after just 77 days on the job.

And a familiar face will take over the hot seat at Selhurst Park.

Palace’s penchant for hiring ex-England bosses is a thing, at least if a BBC report is to be believed, as Roy Hodgson is set to be announced as De Boer’s replacement.

Palace hired Sam Allardyce after canning Alan Pardew last season, then spent in the January window to help avoid relegation to the Championship.

De Boer was fired by Inter Milan after just 85 days in 2016, but led Ajax to four Eredivisie titles between 2010-16.

De Boer said it was “unbelievable” Palace did not beat Burnley on Sunday, as the Eagles fell to 0-4 and saw Scott Dann miss a wide open header.

Palace has not scored in its four Premier League losses, and De Boer will leave with a lone win coming in the EFL Cup (2-1 vs. Ipswich Town).