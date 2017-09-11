Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town

First meeting since 1997 (League Cup)

Town leads all-time 22W-7D-10L

Irons: minus-8 goal differential

Town yet to lose in PL

West Ham’s next chance for its first points of the Premier League season comes with a Monday visit from surprising Huddersfield Town (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Irons have had to stew on a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United, and return to play after an international break with a spot at the table’s rock bottom.

Town sits sixth in the table and can claim a share of the Premier League lead on points with a win at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. David Wagner‘s men have yet to concede a goal in Premier League play.

West Ham’s two goals this season have both come from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

What they’re saying

West Ham star Michail Antonio on the import of points: “It’s just one of those things where we’ve had a bad start and made a couple of mistakes. We need to pick ourselves up and just keep moving forward. It’s important to win because we have got to get some points on the table, especially with Burnley and Newcastle winning again. We need to put our heads to it and keep going.”

Huddersfield Town manager Wagner on Bilic’s struggles: “I think it’s totally correct (to say the criticism is unfair) because he gets back to play three difficult away games, and in one they got a red card very early (the 3-2 defeat at Southampton). They have come out of pre-season into three away games, but now is the time for him to correct it and I wish him all the best after the game on Monday.”

Prediction

Bilic’s embattled men send Town back to Earth with a 1-0 win in London.

