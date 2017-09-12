American teen Luca de la Torre signs new deal at Fulham

Luca de la Torre has extended his stay at Fulham.

The American teenager has come up through the youth academy at Fulham and made three appearances in midfield for Slavisa Jokanovic’s first team last season.

On Tuesday the Cottagers announced San Diego native de la Torre has signed an extension which keeps him at Fulham until 2020.

Speaking to the club website, the U.S. national team youth is now hoping to kick on after recovering from an injury in preseason.

“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been at this Club for a few years now and it definitely feels like home for me. There are a lot of opportunities for me this year to play well for both Fulham and the USA, and I’m looking forward to grabbing the opportunity with both hands,” de la Torre said. “I was a bit unlucky at the beginning of the season, I was injured during pre-season and I’ve been out since but now I’m back in training so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Along with USMNT defender Tim Ream, de la Torre is keeping the American dream alive at Fulham.

The heyday of Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra and Brian McBride ripping it up at Craven Cottage seems like a long time ago, but de la Torre is hoping he can break into the first team after watching fellow USMNT youngster Emerson Hydnman do the same in recent years before his move to Bournemouth.

A U.S. U-20 international, de la Torre grew up playing alongside Christian Pulisic in the youth national teams.

