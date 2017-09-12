Batshuayi bags brace, Chelsea hangs six

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zappacosta scores beauty

Batshuayi nabs two

Three others score

Courtois gets assist

Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace as Chelsea pounded UEFA Champions League group stage debutants Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Cesar Azpilicueta also scored for the Blues. Both Zappacosta and Bakayoko added assists on Batshuayi’s goals.

Chelsea had starters Alvaro Morata, David Luiz, Victor Moses, and Eden Hazard on the bench, and only Hazard appeared as a sub.

The Azerbaijan visitors move on to host Roma on Sept. 27, while Chelsea heads to the Vicente Calderon for a date with Atletico Madrid.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

The early lead came Chelsea’s way via corner kick, with Willian pulling the corner to the top of the arc and Pedro spinning the ball through traffic to make it 1-0.

Then Zappacosta made sure Chelsea fans would remember his first start for a while, dashing down the right flank and curling a shot home from outside the right corner of the 18. Courtois played the outlet for an assist.

Azpilicueta netted 10 minutes into the second half, cued up by Cesc Fabregas’ outside of the boot cross following a short-played free kick from Willian.

Bakayoko turned provider for Batshuayi’s first, while Zappacosta assisted Batshuayi’s second to make it 6-0 in the 82nd minute.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

1 – @ChelseaFC's Thibaut Courtois is the first goalkeeper with an assist in a CL game since Fraser Forster in Nov 2012. Service. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 12, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola