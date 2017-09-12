More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Champions League score predictions – Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, so let’s have some fun and try to predict the scores in Week 1.

[ MORE: Group stage predictions ]

Feel free to join in down in the comments section, as I’m predicting a big week for all five Premier League teams in action.

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 3-1 Basel
Benfica 2-0 CSKA Moscow

Group B
Celtic 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 3-0 Qarabag
Roma 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group D
Barcelona 1-1 Juventus
Olympiacos 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

Group F
Feyenoord 1-3 Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Napoli

Group G
FC Poro 2-1 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 1-3 Monaco

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 4-0 APOEL

Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson as new boss

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
Roy Hodgson has been confirmed as Crystal Palace’s new manager.

On Tuesday Crystal Palace released the news as Hodgson joins on a two-year deal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The former England, West Brom, Liverpool, Fulham and Blackburn manager replaces Frank De Boer who was fired on Monday after just four games in charge of Palace as the Eagles lost all four games and failed to score a goal to open up the Premier League season.

Hodgson, 70, has become the oldest-ever newly appointed manager in the Premier League and speaking to Palace’s website, the native south Londoner was delighted to take charge at Selhurst Park.

“This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories,” Hodgson said. “In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

“It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base.  The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.”

Just before the official announcement Palace chairman Steve Parish had posted a photo on Instagram of Hodgson in Crystal Palace training gear as well as the following message: “Warm welcome ‘back’ to CPFC to Roy Hodgson.”

Hodgson’s first game in charge will be against Southampton this Saturday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

He then faces trips to Manchester City and Manchester United, then a home game against Chelsea in a tough stretch of games as the start of his tenure.

A vastly experienced coach who has managed 15 clubs and four national teams (England, Finland, Switzerland, UAE), Hodgson has been out of a head coaching job since stepping down as England boss following their shock EURO 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland in June 2016.

LIVE – Champions League kicks off: Man United, Chelsea in action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with both Manchester United and Chelsea in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

United return to the UCL 658 days after their last game as they host Swiss champs Basel, while Chelsea spent a year out of the competition last season and return with a home tie against Qarabag.

An intriguing clash takes place between Roma and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona host Juventus and PSG head to Celtic.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

No Monaco fans in Istanbul for Champions League match

Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Monaco says it won’t organize a trip for its fans to travel to Turkish side Besiktas when the clubs meet in the Champions League in November.

Monaco says the French body in charge of the fight against hooliganism has advised the club against bringing supporters to Istanbul.

Besiktas will be hosting Monaco on Nov. 1 in Group G of the Champions League.

Monaco says it won’t ask Besiktas to open the away fans area in the stadium and asked its fans not to travel on their own.

PHOTOS: Tottenham Hotspur unveil new jersey

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur have marked their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign by releasing a new third kit.

And it’s legit.

[ MORE: PST predicts the UCL group stage ]

Spurs’ new dark purple kit will be worn for away games in Europe and the snazzy pattern on the shirt has a camouflage feel to it.

The purple and yellow design is pretty striking.

Thumbs up or thumbs down?