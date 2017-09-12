More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Conte explains XI shakeup in Champions League thumping of Qarabag

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Antonio Conte wants to Chelsea pour it on this season, and knows he’ll need a deep squad to pressure as much as possible.

Following a 6-0 win over Qarabag to start the Blues’ UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, Conte explained that his club was not going to sit back despite making five big changes to the XI.

“Our style of football is always like this, to push from the start to the end. We are not good at managing a game and for this reason I prefer to continue to press,” Conte said.

Well that’s a humble thing to say, as we’re pretty sure Chelsea can manage a game as well as most teams. But Conte dug more into his process by talking about why names like Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Michy Batshuayi — all goal scorers Tuesday — will be critical to the team’s hopes.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“I wanted to give a good chance to Michy, and also to (Andreas) Christensen. To play in the Champions League means the coach trusts you. My message tonight was this: I trust all my players, not only with words but with facts.

“For the first game in the Champions League I decided to start with rotation. Also because we have to start the process to improve our players. If we think we can play with 13 players like last season, we are crazy. Instead, we have to improve our players and try to create a good competition between them. A positive competition is very important.”

Qarabag is by far the easiest home night of Chelsea’s group stage, and it will be interesting to see how Conte chooses his starters on the match days before and after UCL nights with Roma and Atletico Madrid.

Celtic fan runs toward Mbappe at Champions League game

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) A Celtic fan ran on to the field during his club’s Champions League match against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday.

The supporter was quickly apprehended by stewards and was booed off the pitch.

Pictures showed the fan coming close to PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and British media reported that he aimed a kick at the France striker, but missed him.

Edison Cavani had just given a 3-0 lead to PSG when the incident occurred.

WATCH: Spurs’ Carter-Vickers scores in first match on loan

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
American center back prospect and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan at Sheffield United this season.

Buried behind Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez, the 19-year-old Carter-Vickers also watched as Spurs brought in 19-year-old Juan Foyth this summer.

Sent to the Blades to get First Team playing time, the U.S. youth international got two cracks at a goal on Tuesday. 

He had the first blocked with his left, but made no mistake with his right.

Champions League wrap: Messi, Neymar shine for Barca, PSG (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT
Neymar had his new trident flying, while Lionel Messi didn’t need much more than his own boots.

The UEFA Champions League group stage got off to a goal-heavy start on Tuesday, with its stars on show.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea cruised to wins, while Barca flattened visiting Juventus and PSG made Celtic Park a house of horrors for their Scottish hosts.

All that and more below…

Barcelona 3-0 Juventus

Lionel Messi scored twice and helped set up a third as the Blaugranas got off to a flying start in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

A solid save from Gianluigi Buffon on Luis Suarez kept the hosts off the scoreboard, but Lionel Messi was sure to have Barca in front when the halftime whistle blew at the Camp Nou.

Messi nearly struck again in the second half, but Ivan Rakitic deposited the Argentine’s blocked effort in the goal to double Barca’s advantage. He added his third soon after as Barca cruised to a win.

Here’s the opener:

Chelsea 6-0 QarabagRECAP

Five different Blues helped bury the Azerbaijan visitors, as Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, and Cesar Azpilicueta all scored in the blowout.

Batshuayi finished with a brace.

It did not take long for the Blues to take an expected lead on their visitors from Azerbaijan, with Willian playing a corner kick that Pedro blasted into the roof of the goal.

Then Davide Zappacosta, making his first Chelsea start, dribbled down the right flank before scoring a sensational curling effort from outside the far right corner of the 18.

Manchester United 3-0 Basel — RECAP

Paul Pogba pulled up with a leg injury and had to leave the rainy contest before the 20 minute mark. Marouane Fellaini replaced the Frenchman, and connected with the cross of fellow longtime Premier League veteran Ashley Young to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute. Romelu Lukaku headed a Daley Blind cross home for the second, and Fellaini teed up Marcus Rashford for the final marker.

Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Alisson made nine saves as Atletico’s 20-11 edge in shots on goal could not translate to an away win.

Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Haris Seferovic’s 50th minute opener did not hold up long, with Vitinho converting a 63rd minute penalty and Timur Zhamaletdinov breaking the deadlock eight minutes later in Portugal.

Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon

Seydou Doumbia put the Portuguese visitors ahead in the second minute. Cape Verde attacker Gelson Martins made it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later, and Bruno Fernandes has also scored for Sporting. Felipe Pardo scored two late concession goals for the hosts.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

As if Bayern needed help from its Belgian visitors, a 11th minute red card to Anderlecht was met by a 12th minute penalty kick goal from Robert Lewandowski. Thiago Alcantara scored in the 65th minute, and Joshua Kimmich scored late in the match.

Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar scored, and set up Kylian Mbappe for another, and Edinson Cavani won and converted a penalty as each member of PSG’s trident (KEN?) have scored at Celtic Park. A Mikael Lustig own goal and second marker from Cavani completed the scoring.

Mourinho rues “Playstation Football” in Manchester United win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho issued a stiff warning to his Manchester United Red Devils following a 3-0 win over Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like it, the players relaxed too much,” Mourinho said.

United cruised to the win with a dominant performance for most of the match, though David De Gea had some late work to do on a rainy night at Old Trafford.

And whether it was complacency with the lead or misery in the weather, Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the late showing. From the BBC:

“After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble.

“We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don’t like it, flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don’t know if goal difference will play a part. We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations.”

He wasn’t completely miserable following the win, praising the work of Marouane Fellaini as one of his “most important” players after a goal and an assist from the Belgian. He also said injured Paul Pogba will definitely miss Sunday’s Premier League match versus Everton.