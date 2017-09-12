PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

On eve of second UCL with Man City, Guardiola aims to prove mettle (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola isn’t counting any chickens when it comes to his group stage matches, starting with Tuesday’s match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord.

Quizzed about the level of competition coming from the Eredivisie side, Guardiola mentioned Feyenoord having more European crowns than Man City.

“History counts, definitely,” he said. “I grew up with the Holland culture about the way they play. I was a lucky guy to be a football player like my idol Johan Cruyff. I had a lot of Holland players in my team. I know exactly how they play.”

Guardiola says City is not thinking about the long-term right now, because of how many obstacles stand in the way of making it to the knockout rounds. City will face Feyenoord, Napoli, and Shakhtar Donetsk home and away. It’s not a group of death, but there isn’t an easy match in the bunch.

From ManCity.com (see video below):

“It depends on our level. I know from my experience in Barcelona and Bayern Munich how difficult it is. Finals away are so, so tough. Doesn’t matter if we’re playing famous teams or lower teams. When you arrive in the last stages, you say, ‘The dream is there, it’s close.’ Now it’s still far away.”

“We have to show it. Champions League is so demanding. The teams are so physical. Their best performance is always in the Champions League. If we are not in our top level, we cannot compete.”

UEFA Champions League Weds. preview

Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
Manchester United and Chelsea had little trouble in their UEFA Champions League group stage bows, but the three Premier League clubs in action Wednesday face much stiffer competition.

Two of the three begin their group stages at home, with a third traveling to Rotterdam for a De Kuip test at Feyenoord.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

With apologies to Group C, Spurs drew the stiffest test in Europe with Group G’s tandem of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund (in addition to APOEL Nicosia). The group kicks off at Wembley Stadium with a visit from USMNT teen Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund, a side which has yet to concede a goal in Bundesliga play and sits atop the table.

Midfield general Nuri Sahin has been wonderful for BVB this early campaign, and ex-Barca back Marc Bartra joins Greece national team standout Sokratis Papastathopoulos in a stingy defense. Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have their work cut out for them, and so does the back line. Here’s BVB boss Peter Bosz:

“We want to press high”, stated Borussia Dortmund’s manager. “It will be an interesting game.” He demands “that we are brave, that we play football, and that we attempt to play our kind of game here at Wembley too.”

It could come down to which Christian is able to work more magic: Pulisic or Eriksen. Pulisic posted a goal and three assists in his first UCL go-round last season, while Eriksen managed just a single assist as Spurs bowed out of the UCL at the group stage. We’ll give Spurs an emotional edge on Wednesday, hopefully ending their Wembley “hoodoo” or at least managing a point. 2-2.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla

Knocked out of the UCL by Leicester City last season, Sevilla is best known for its quintet of Europa League crowns. The last of those came at the expense of the Reds, as Daniel Sturridge‘s 35th minute opener in Basel was canceled out by three second half goals. Coke scored two and Kevin Gameiro the other, but both of those players are gone.

Sevilla signed ex-Man City men Jesus Navas and Nolito this summer, and has a variety of weapons including Wissam Ben Yedder, Steven N’Zonzi, and Luis Muriel. Expect Liverpool to have a heck of a time defending, but also to find some success in the final third. Would Reds fans take 2-2 in what will be the second most difficult game in the group (aside from the return leg)?

Feyenoord vs. Manchester City

The Dutch champions entertain Man City while in the throes of a 4-0 start to the Eredivisie season. Feyenoord lost just four league matches last season and led the table wire-to-wire, the first managerial title for former Arsenal and Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The club’s most familiar names are former Watford man Steven Berghuis, midfielder Tonny Vilhena, and Danish national team striker Nicolai Jorgensen. Ultimately, this could be a tight win for City. If Pep Guardiola‘s team really wants to make a statement, it’ll be a big win.

Elsewhere
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco
Porto vs. Besiktas
Real Madrid vs. APOEL Nicosia
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

Celtic fan runs toward Mbappe at Champions League game

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) A Celtic fan ran on to the field during his club’s Champions League match against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday.

The supporter was quickly apprehended by stewards and was booed off the pitch.

Pictures showed the fan coming close to PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and British media reported that he aimed a kick at the France striker, but missed him.

Edison Cavani had just given a 3-0 lead to PSG when the incident occurred.

Conte explains XI shakeup in Champions League thumping of Qarabag

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Antonio Conte wants to Chelsea pour it on this season, and knows he’ll need a deep squad to pressure as much as possible.

Following a 6-0 win over Qarabag to start the Blues’ UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, Conte explained that his club was not going to sit back despite making five big changes to the XI.

“Our style of football is always like this, to push from the start to the end. We are not good at managing a game and for this reason I prefer to continue to press,” Conte said.

Well that’s a humble thing to say, as we’re pretty sure Chelsea can manage a game as well as most teams. But Conte dug more into his process by talking about why names like Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Michy Batshuayi — all goal scorers Tuesday — will be critical to the team’s hopes.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“I wanted to give a good chance to Michy, and also to (Andreas) Christensen. To play in the Champions League means the coach trusts you. My message tonight was this: I trust all my players, not only with words but with facts.

“For the first game in the Champions League I decided to start with rotation. Also because we have to start the process to improve our players. If we think we can play with 13 players like last season, we are crazy. Instead, we have to improve our players and try to create a good competition between them. A positive competition is very important.”

Qarabag is by far the easiest home night of Chelsea’s group stage, and it will be interesting to see how Conte chooses his starters on the match days before and after UCL nights with Roma and Atletico Madrid.

WATCH: Spurs’ Carter-Vickers scores in first match on loan

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
American center back prospect and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan at Sheffield United this season.

Buried behind Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez, the 19-year-old Carter-Vickers also watched as Spurs brought in 19-year-old Juan Foyth this summer.

Sent to the Blades to get First Team playing time, the U.S. youth international got two cracks at a goal on Tuesday. 

He had the first blocked with his left, but made no mistake with his right.

