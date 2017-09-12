PHOTOS: Tottenham Hotspur unveil new jersey

Tottenham Hotspur is aiming to make their mark on the UEFA Champions League this season.

Drawn in Group H alongside giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Spurs have been handed a tough task to get out of the group stages, something they failed to do last season as the returned to Europe’s top table for the first time in five seasons but finished behind Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in group play.

Now they are back in the UCL, star striker Harry Kane believes they can excel.

Speaking at Wembley alongside his manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday, Kane believes Spurs can make a deep run in the competition this season.

“Our last campaign didn’t go as well as we wanted and ever since then we’ve waited for this moment. We’ve got a point to prove,” Kane said. “If we can get through the group we’re in there’s no reason we can’t go further in the competition.”

Spurs will have a tough task at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium, on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund come to town for the group stage opener.

Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Gotze will all be threats as the Bundesliga leaders, who reached the UCL quarters last season, will have their own plans to make yet another deep run in Europe’s elite club competition.

With Kane off and running for the season with two goals in Spurs’ impressive win at Everton at the weekend, he and Christian Eriksen will carry Tottenham’s key attacking threat with Dele Alli suspended for the first three games of the UCL this season.

If Tottenham can get off to a flying start — Pochettino said a win against Dortmund will be “key to their future” in the competition — and once and for all banish their Wembley jinx, it feels like they have the potential to go far.

Well, as long as they get out of the dreaded “Group of Death” they’ve been placed in.

