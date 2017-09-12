More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PHOTOS: Tottenham Hotspur unveil new jersey

By Joe Prince-Wright
Tottenham Hotspur have marked their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign by releasing a new third kit.

And it’s legit.

Spurs’ new dark purple kit will be worn for away games in Europe and the snazzy pattern on the shirt has a camouflage feel to it.

The purple and yellow design is pretty striking.

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

Champions League score predictions – Week 1

By Joe Prince-Wright
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, so let’s have some fun and try to predict the scores in Week 1.

Feel free to join in down in the comments section, as I’m predicting a big week for all five Premier League teams in action.

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 3-1 Basel
Benfica 2-0 CSKA Moscow

Group B
Celtic 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 3-0 Qarabag
Roma 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group D
Barcelona 1-1 Juventus
Olympiacos 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

Group F
Feyenoord 1-3 Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Napoli

Group G
FC Poro 2-1 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 1-3 Monaco

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 4-0 APOEL

Tottenham believe they can make deep UCL run

By Joe Prince-Wright
Tottenham Hotspur is aiming to make their mark on the UEFA Champions League this season.

Drawn in Group H alongside giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Spurs have been handed a tough task to get out of the group stages, something they failed to do last season as the returned to Europe’s top table for the first time in five seasons but finished behind Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in group play.

Now they are back in the UCL, star striker Harry Kane believes they can excel.

Speaking at Wembley alongside his manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday, Kane believes Spurs can make a deep run in the competition this season.

“Our last campaign didn’t go as well as we wanted and ever since then we’ve waited for this moment. We’ve got a point to prove,” Kane said. “If we can get through the group we’re in there’s no reason we can’t go further in the competition.”

Spurs will have a tough task at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium, on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund come to town for the group stage opener.

Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Gotze will all be threats as the Bundesliga leaders, who reached the UCL quarters last season, will have their own plans to make yet another deep run in Europe’s elite club competition.

With Kane off and running for the season with two goals in Spurs’ impressive win at Everton at the weekend, he and Christian Eriksen will carry Tottenham’s key attacking threat with Dele Alli suspended for the first three games of the UCL this season.

If Tottenham can get off to a flying start — Pochettino said a win against Dortmund will be “key to their future” in the competition — and once and for all banish their Wembley jinx, it feels like they have the potential to go far.

Well, as long as they get out of the dreaded “Group of Death” they’ve been placed in.

Report: Sadio Mane red card appeal rejected

By Joe Prince-Wright
Multiple reports claim that Liverpool have had their appeal against Sadio Mane‘s red card rejected.

The Senegalese forward was sent off in the 36th minute of Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday for a high challenge on Ederson as Mane’s foot smashed the onrushing goalkeeper, who got to the ball first, in the face.

After the game both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola agreed it was was an accident but Mane’s play was deemed dangerous enough by  referee Jon Moss for a straight red card.

Mane will now miss Liverpool’s next three Premier League games against Burnley, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

American teen Luca de la Torre signs new deal at Fulham

By Joe Prince-Wright
Luca de la Torre has extended his stay at Fulham.

The American teenager has come up through the youth academy at Fulham and made three appearances in midfield for Slavisa Jokanovic’s first team last season.

On Tuesday the Cottagers announced San Diego native de la Torre has signed an extension which keeps him at Fulham until 2020.

Speaking to the club website, the U.S. national team youth is now hoping to kick on after recovering from an injury in preseason.

“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been at this Club for a few years now and it definitely feels like home for me. There are a lot of opportunities for me this year to play well for both Fulham and the USA, and I’m looking forward to grabbing the opportunity with both hands,” de la Torre said. “I was a bit unlucky at the beginning of the season, I was injured during pre-season and I’ve been out since but now I’m back in training so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Along with USMNT defender Tim Ream, de la Torre is keeping the American dream alive at Fulham.

The heyday of Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra and Brian McBride ripping it up at Craven Cottage seems like a long time ago, but de la Torre is hoping he can break into the first team after watching fellow USMNT youngster Emerson Hydnman do the same in recent years before his move to Bournemouth.

A U.S. U-20 international, de la Torre grew up playing alongside Christian Pulisic in the youth national teams.