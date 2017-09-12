Pogba limps off Old Trafford pitch vs. Basel

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba had to wait more than a year for his first UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford, and it lasted all of 18 minutes.

The French midfielder pulled up with a leg injury 15 minutes into Manchester United’s group stage opener against Basel, and could not continue with a presumed hamstring ailment.

The move’s short-term prognosis was good, with replacement Marouane Fellaini heading home the match’s first goal, but Pogba missed multiple matches with a hamstring injury late last season.

Next up for United is Wayne Rooney‘s return in a visit from Everton on Sunday, then a midweek League Cup visit from Burton Albion. Trips to Southampton and CSKA Moscow follow.

