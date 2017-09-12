More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Pogba limps off Old Trafford pitch vs. Basel

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT
Paul Pogba had to wait more than a year for his first UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford, and it lasted all of 18 minutes.

The French midfielder pulled up with a leg injury 15 minutes into Manchester United’s group stage opener against Basel, and could not continue with a presumed hamstring ailment.

The move’s short-term prognosis was good, with replacement Marouane Fellaini heading home the match’s first goal, but Pogba missed multiple matches with a hamstring injury late last season.

Next up for United is Wayne Rooney‘s return in a visit from Everton on Sunday, then a midweek League Cup visit from Burton Albion. Trips to Southampton and CSKA Moscow follow.

Batshuayi bags brace, Chelsea hangs six

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Zappacosta scores beauty
  • Batshuayi nabs two
  • Three others score
  • Courtois gets assist

Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace as Chelsea pounded UEFA Champions League group stage debutants Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Cesar Azpilicueta also scored for the Blues. Both Zappacosta and Bakayoko added assists on Batshuayi’s goals.

Chelsea had starters Alvaro Morata, David Luiz, Victor Moses, and Eden Hazard on the bench, and only Hazard appeared as a sub.

The Azerbaijan visitors move on to host Roma on Sept. 27, while Chelsea heads to the Vicente Calderon for a date with Atletico Madrid.

The early lead came Chelsea’s way via corner kick, with Willian pulling the corner to the top of the arc and Pedro spinning the ball through traffic to make it 1-0.

Then Zappacosta made sure Chelsea fans would remember his first start for a while, dashing down the right flank and curling a shot home from outside the right corner of the 18. Courtois played the outlet for an  assist.

Azpilicueta netted 10 minutes into the second half, cued up by Cesc Fabregas’ outside of the boot cross following a short-played free kick from Willian.

Bakayoko turned provider for Batshuayi’s first, while Zappacosta assisted Batshuayi’s second to make it 6-0 in the 82nd minute.

Fellaini leads Manchester United parade (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT
With Paul Pogba injured, substitute Marouane Fellaini broke the Basel wall as Manchester United beat visiting Basel 3-0 in both teams UEFA Champions League group stage openers at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Fellaini assisted a Marcus Rashford goal and Romelu Lukaku also scored for United, who next takes to the road for a Sept. 27 match with CSKA Moscow. Basel will host Benfica on the same Wednesday.

Henrik Mkhitaryan tapped a side-footed shot off the near post from within eight yards, then saw his rebound shot collected by Basel backstop Tomas Vaclik.

But United found its breakthrough before halftime when Ashley Young cut hard to win a yard of space on the right flank for a cross that Fellaini headed hard and home. 1-0.

Anthony Martial cut in from the left in the 52nd minute to threaten goal, but his low bounding shot was collected before it could reach the far pos

United regained possession quickly, and Lukaku made it 2-0 off a Daley Blind cross. It wasn’t much different from the opener, as dominant United cushioned its lead.

Mohamed Elyounoussi nearly won a penalty from Victor Lindelof but instead earned a dangerous shot that David De Gea leapt to push over the bar as Basel bid to pick up its first goal.

Fellaini’s cut back pass through the 18 went through Mkhitaryan’s legs and onto a plate for Rashford to blast past Vaclik.

UCL AT HALF: Chelsea, Man Utd lead; Neymar nets for PSG (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Two Premier League sides are home as the group stage of the UEFA Champions League begins its multi-month run on Tuesday.

Chelsea 2-0 Qarabag

It did not take long for the Blues to take an expected lead on their visitors from Azerbaijan, with Willian playing a corner kick that Pedro blasted into the roof of the goal.

Then Davide Zappacosta, making his first Chelsea start, dribbled down the right flank before scoring a sensational curling effort from outside the far right corner of the 18.

Olympiacos 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Seydou Doumbia put the Portuguese visitors ahead in the second minute. Cape Verde attacker Gelson Martins made it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later, and Bruno Fernandes has also scored for Sporting.

Manchester United 1-0 Basel

Paul Pogba pulled up with a leg injury and had to leave the rainy contest before the 20 minute mark. Marouane Fellaini replaced the Frenchman, and connected with the cross of fellow longtime Premier League veteran Ashley Young to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute.

Barcelona 1-0 Juventus

A solid save from Gianluigi Buffon on Luis Suarez kept the hosts off the scoreboard, but Lionel Messi was sure to have Barca in front when the halftime whistle blew at the Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Anderlecht

As if Bayern needed help from its Belgian visitors, a 11th minute red card to Anderlecht was met by a 12th minute penalty kick goal from Robert Lewandowski.

Celtic 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar scored, and set up Kylian Mbappe for another, and Edinson Cavani won and converted a penalty as each member of PSG’s trident (KEN?) have scored at Celtic Park.

Neymar struck first to kick off his UCL career at PSG in style.

Elsewhere

Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Benfica 0-0 CSKA Moscow

Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson as new boss

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
Roy Hodgson has been confirmed as Crystal Palace’s new manager.

On Tuesday Crystal Palace released the news as Hodgson joins on a two-year deal.

The former England, West Brom, Liverpool, Fulham and Blackburn manager replaces Frank De Boer who was fired on Monday after just four games in charge of Palace as the Eagles lost all four games and failed to score a goal to open up the Premier League season.

Hodgson, 70, has become the oldest-ever newly appointed manager in the Premier League and speaking to Palace’s website, the native south Londoner was delighted to take charge at Selhurst Park.

“This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories,” Hodgson said. “In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

“It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base.  The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.”

Just before the official announcement Palace chairman Steve Parish had posted a photo on Instagram of Hodgson in Crystal Palace training gear as well as the following message: “Warm welcome ‘back’ to CPFC to Roy Hodgson.”

Hodgson’s first game in charge will be against Southampton this Saturday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

He then faces trips to Manchester City and Manchester United, then a home game against Chelsea in a tough stretch of games as the start of his tenure.

A vastly experienced coach who has managed 15 clubs and four national teams (England, Finland, Switzerland, UAE), Hodgson has been out of a head coaching job since stepping down as England boss following their shock EURO 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland in June 2016.