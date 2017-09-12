Report: Sadio Mane red card appeal rejected

“The Champppppionnssss!”
It’s back. The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with 32 teams from across Europe all hoping to be crowned the continental champs.
For the first time in history five Premier League teams will compete in the group stages (what up, massive coefficient boost) as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will rep the PL.
With that in mind, how will they get on?
Below Pro Soccer Talk’s writers predict the two teams who will progress from each group to the Round of 16, and remeber if you finish in third you enter the Round of 32 for the UEFA Europa League, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
Joe Prince-Wright
GROUP A
Manchester United
Basel
Benfica
CSKA Moscow
GROUP B
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Celtic
Anderlecht
GROUP C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
Roma
Qarabag
GROUP D
Barcelona
Juventus
Sporting Lisbon
Olympiacos
GROUP E
Sevilla
Liverpool
Spartak Moscow
Maribor
GROUP F
Manchester City
Napoli
Feyenoord
Shakhtar Donetsk
GROUP G
Monaco
Porto
Besiktas
RB Leipzig
GROUP H
Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund
APOEL
Nick Mendola
GROUP A
Manchester United
Basel
Benfica
CSKA Moscow
GROUP B
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Celtic
Anderlecht
GROUP C
Chelsea
Roma
Atletico Madrid
Qarabag
GROUP D
Barcelona
Juventus
Sporting Lisbon
Olympiacos
GROUP E
Liverpool
Sevilla
Spartak Moscow
Maribor
GROUP F
Manchester City
Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk
Feyenoord
GROUP G
Besiktas
Monaco
Porto
RB Leipzig
GROUP H
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL
Andy Edwards
GROUP A
Manchester United
Benfica
CSKA Moscow
Basel
GROUP B
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Celtic
Anderlecht
GROUP C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
Roma
Qarabag
GROUP D
Juventus
Barcelona
Sporting CP
Olympiacos
GROUP E
Sevilla
Liverpool
Spartak Moscow
Maribor
GROUP F
Manchester City
Feyenoord
Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk
GROUP G
RB Leipzig
Porto
Monaco
Besiktas
GROUP H
Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund
APOEL
Matt Reed
GROUP A
Manchester United
Benfica
Basel
CSKA Moscow
GROUP B
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Anderlecht
Celtic
GROUP C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
Roma
Qarabag
GROUP D
Barcelona
Juventus
Sporting CP
Olympiacos
GROUP E
Sevilla
Liverpool
Spartak Moscow
Maribor
GROUP F
Manchester City
Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk
Feyenoord
GROUP G
Monaco
Red Bull Leipzig
Porto
Besitkas
GROUP H
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL