Getty Images

Seattle’s Jordan Morris undergoes MRI on hamstring injury

Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris was undergoing an MRI on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury to his right hamstring sustained in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles.

Morris was hurt in the second half of Sunday night’s match, pulling up and grabbing at his right leg while he was chasing down a ball in the open field. The injury could knock Morris out of the final round of World Cup qualifiers for the United States in early October against Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer was light on details after training on Monday, saying a scan would reveal the full extent of the injury. “The question is how bad it is and what the timeline is to get him back but we’ll do everything humanly possible to get him back as soon as we can,” Schmetzer said.

Morris’ headed pass led to Bobby Wood’s tying goal in the Americans’ 1-1 tie at Honduras last week.

American defender Geoff Cameron also injured a hamstring during the weekend. He was subbed off at halftime of Stoke’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk makes comeback for Southampton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
Southampton’s star center back Virgil Van Dijk was back in action for the first time in over eight months.

It wasn’t pretty, but he’s back.

Van Dijk, 26, has been out since Jan. 22 when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in a win against Leicester City.

Since then van Dijk has been chased by Liverpool, Chelsea and others with the Saints captain putting in a transfer request to leave Southampton but the club held firm and held on to him in the summer transfer window.

With the transfer window now closed, VVD was back in training with the first team last week after previously being banished to train on his own or with the reserves.

On Monday he played in Southampton U-23’s 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa. Saints conceded two goals in each half and van Dijk was caught out on Villa’s first, second and fourth goals.

Below you can see videos of all four goals, with van Dijk particularly laid back on Villa’s first goal after he stepped up but was beaten in a challenge and then failed to recover as he strolled back into position.

It was previously thought van Dijk may return to Saints’ team this weekend against Crystal Palace (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but judging by this performance he seems a little rusty.

That’s to be expected after a long, and unsettling, period out of the team but VVD is widely-regarded as the best center back in the Premier League. Hmmm.

Peru asks FIFA to move Argentina qualifier from Boca stadium

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) Peruvian football officials have asked FIFA to shift the World Cup qualifier against Argentina next month from Boca Junior’s Bombonera stadium.

In a letter to FIFA general secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, the Peruvian Football Association says it “will be difficult to ensure” the safety of “the Peruvian association as well as the thousands of fans who will travel from Peru for the historic match.”

A match in 2015 between Boca Juniors and archrival River Plate was suspended when River players were sprayed by fans with an irritant similar to tear gas.

Peru and Argentina meet on Oct. 5. With two games remaining, they are tied on qualifying points and are trying to land one of four automatic berths from South America to play in next year’s finals in Russia.

Making a push: A closer look at the MLS playoff race

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
The MLS Cup playoffs are right around the corner, and with Toronto FC the only club to have booked its place thus far, it’s always fun to guess which other teams will make the postseason.

There’s one actual “lock” with a little over a month remaining in the season, however, there’s a pretty good gauge of which teams will be postseason-bound — particularly in the Eastern Conference.

The West, on the other hand, is congested, with the top eight teams separated by a mere nine points.

To put things into perspective, TFC holds a 20-point advantage over sixth-place Atlanta United in the East. However, Atlanta holds three games in hand, so that gap could dwindle slightly.

It’s been pretty straight forward in the East for much of the season, with TFC, NYCFC, the Fire and the Red Bulls steady throughout 2017. Atlanta can be thrown in that category as well, but their busy schedule the rest of the way will certainly make things interesting.

Although perennial playoff teams like the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC appear to be en route for bonus soccer once again this season, the West is intriguing for one team in particular.

FC Dallas — a team many thought would contend for MLS Cup in 2017 — hasn’t won a match since July 22 and has fallen from first to sixth place. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake sit hot on their heels, which could actually mean Oscar Pareja and Co. somehow miss out on the playoffs altogether.

Here’s a look at how I see the current state of the playoff races in the Eastern and Western Conferences with

Eastern Conference

LocksToronto FC, NYCFC, Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Atlanta United

Hanging on: Columbus Crew

So you’re saying there’s a chance: Montreal Impact, New England Revolution

Long shot: Orlando City, Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Locks: Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Sporting KC

They’re not in yet… but they will be: Houston Dynamo

Hanging on: FC Dallas

So you’re saying there’s a chance: San Jose Earthquakes

Long shot: Real Salt Lake

Tuesday UCL preview: Chelsea, Man United host; Barca meets Juve

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 11, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
With five Premier League teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, there’s even more potential for excitement in 2017/18.

The action will all begin on Tuesday as the first four groups will begin group play, including Chelsea and Manchester United — who host Qarabag and Basel, respectively.

The Red Devils were seemingly dealt a favorable group in the eyes of many, and Jose Mourinho’s side will have an early opportunity to make an impression on the rest of the UCL field after starting the PL season unbeaten in four matches.

Chelsea has picked up its form after its opening-day defeat against Burnley, winning three straight. They’ll meet Qarabag at Stamford Bridge with the hopes of getting three points right away in Group C.

Meanwhile, the day’s biggest fixture comes in Group D as Barcelona takes on Juventus in a clash of two of Europe’s best. The Spanish giants have been in the news all summer after losing Neymar, but Barca has begun the La Liga campaign with three consecutive wins — all of which were shutouts.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s UCL matches (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick off).

Group A

Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group C

Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon