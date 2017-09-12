UCL AT HALF: Chelsea, Man Utd lead; Neymar nets for PSG (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Two Premier League sides are home as the group stage of the UEFA Champions League begins its multi-month run on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Chelsea 2-0 Qarabag

It did not take long for the Blues to take an expected lead on their visitors from Azerbaijan, with Willian playing a corner kick that Pedro blasted into the roof of the goal.

Then Davide Zappacosta, making his first Chelsea start, dribbled down the right flank before scoring a sensational curling effort from outside the far right corner of the 18.

Olympiacos 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Seydou Doumbia put the Portuguese visitors ahead in the second minute. Cape Verde attacker Gelson Martins made it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later, and Bruno Fernandes has also scored for Sporting.

Manchester United 1-0 Basel

Paul Pogba pulled up with a leg injury and had to leave the rainy contest before the 20 minute mark. Marouane Fellaini replaced the Frenchman, and connected with the cross of fellow longtime Premier League veteran Ashley Young to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute.

Fellaini heads in Man United's opener after coming on for the injured Pogba. https://t.co/4ZNQdkUnhf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2017

Barcelona 1-0 Juventus

A solid save from Gianluigi Buffon on Luis Suarez kept the hosts off the scoreboard, but Lionel Messi was sure to have Barca in front when the halftime whistle blew at the Camp Nou.

[ MORE: Palace confirms Hodgson hire ]

Bayern Munich 1-0 Anderlecht

As if Bayern needed help from its Belgian visitors, a 11th minute red card to Anderlecht was met by a 12th minute penalty kick goal from Robert Lewandowski.

Celtic 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar scored, and set up Kylian Mbappe for another, and Edinson Cavani won and converted a penalty as each member of PSG’s trident (KEN?) have scored at Celtic Park.

Neymar struck first to kick off his UCL career at PSG in style.

5th game for PSG, 5th goal. Okay, Neymar.👏 https://t.co/WzSvUCGwYh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2017

Elsewhere

Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Benfica 0-0 CSKA Moscow

Follow @NicholasMendola