Virgil van Dijk makes comeback for Southampton

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Southampton’s star center back Virgil Van Dijk was back in action for the first time in over eight months.

It wasn’t pretty, but he’s back.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Van Dijk, 26, has been out since Jan. 22 when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in a win against Leicester City.

Since then van Dijk has been chased by Liverpool, Chelsea and others with the Saints captain putting in a transfer request to leave Southampton but the club held firm and held on to him in the summer transfer window.

With the transfer window now closed, VVD was back in training with the first team last week after previously being banished to train on his own or with the reserves.

On Monday he played in Southampton U-23’s 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa. Saints conceded two goals in each half and van Dijk was caught out on Villa’s first, second and fourth goals.

Below you can see videos of all four goals, with van Dijk particularly laid back on Villa’s first goal after he stepped up but was beaten in a challenge and then failed to recover as he strolled back into position.

It was previously thought van Dijk may return to Saints’ team this weekend against Crystal Palace (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but judging by this performance he seems a little rusty.

That’s to be expected after a long, and unsettling, period out of the team but VVD is widely-regarded as the best center back in the Premier League. Hmmm.

GOAL: #AVFC U23s 1-0 #SaintsFCU23s (Jordan Cox 13) Cox fires in low past Alex McCarthy to put the hosts ahead. pic.twitter.com/jCIKl1UsRG — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2017

GOAL: #AVFC U23s 2-0 #SaintsFCU23s (Jordan Cox 24) Cox rifles in from a tight angle to double the lead. pic.twitter.com/8xOnpMgTOh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2017

GOAL: #AVFC U23s 3-0 #SaintsFCU23s (Harvey Knibbs 48) Substitute Knibbs latches onto a loose ball and tucks in to extend Villa's lead. pic.twitter.com/JobMIgjz4o — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2017

GOAL: #AVFC U23s 4-0 #SaintsFCU23s (Callum O'Hare 53) O'Hare bursts forward and rifles in from the edge of the penalty area. pic.twitter.com/2I4wJfZlpf — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 11, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports