WATCH: Spurs’ Carter-Vickers scores in first match on loan

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT
American center back prospect and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan at Sheffield United this season.

Buried behind Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez, the 19-year-old Carter-Vickers also watched as Spurs brought in 19-year-old Juan Foyth this summer.

Sent to the Blades to get First Team playing time, the U.S. youth international got two cracks at a goal on Tuesday. 

He had the first blocked with his left, but made no mistake with his right.

Champions League wrap: Messi, Neymar shine for Barca, PSG (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT
Neymar had his new trident flying, while Lionel Messi didn’t need much more than his own boots.

The UEFA Champions League group stage got off to a goal-heavy start on Tuesday, with its stars on show.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea cruised to wins, while Barca flattened visiting Juventus and PSG made Celtic Park a house of horrors for their Scottish hosts.

All that and more below…

Barcelona 3-0 Juventus

Lionel Messi scored twice and helped set up a third as the Blaugranas got off to a flying start in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

A solid save from Gianluigi Buffon on Luis Suarez kept the hosts off the scoreboard, but Lionel Messi was sure to have Barca in front when the halftime whistle blew at the Camp Nou.

Messi nearly struck again in the second half, but Ivan Rakitic deposited the Argentine’s blocked effort in the goal to double Barca’s advantage. He added his third soon after as Barca cruised to a win.

Here’s the opener:

Chelsea 6-0 QarabagRECAP

Five different Blues helped bury the Azerbaijan visitors, as Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, and Cesar Azpilicueta all scored in the blowout.

Batshuayi finished with a brace.

It did not take long for the Blues to take an expected lead on their visitors from Azerbaijan, with Willian playing a corner kick that Pedro blasted into the roof of the goal.

Then Davide Zappacosta, making his first Chelsea start, dribbled down the right flank before scoring a sensational curling effort from outside the far right corner of the 18.

Manchester United 3-0 Basel — RECAP

Paul Pogba pulled up with a leg injury and had to leave the rainy contest before the 20 minute mark. Marouane Fellaini replaced the Frenchman, and connected with the cross of fellow longtime Premier League veteran Ashley Young to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute. Romelu Lukaku headed a Daley Blind cross home for the second, and Fellaini teed up Marcus Rashford for the final marker.

Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Alisson made nine saves as Atletico’s 20-11 edge in shots on goal could not translate to an away win.

Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Haris Seferovic’s 50th minute opener did not hold up long, with Vitinho converting a 63rd minute penalty and Timur Zhamaletdinov breaking the deadlock eight minutes later in Portugal.

Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon

Seydou Doumbia put the Portuguese visitors ahead in the second minute. Cape Verde attacker Gelson Martins made it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later, and Bruno Fernandes has also scored for Sporting. Felipe Pardo scored two late concession goals for the hosts.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

As if Bayern needed help from its Belgian visitors, a 11th minute red card to Anderlecht was met by a 12th minute penalty kick goal from Robert Lewandowski. Thiago Alcantara scored in the 65th minute, and Joshua Kimmich scored late in the match.

Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar scored, and set up Kylian Mbappe for another, and Edinson Cavani won and converted a penalty as each member of PSG’s trident (KEN?) have scored at Celtic Park. A Mikael Lustig own goal and second marker from Cavani completed the scoring.

Mourinho rues “Playstation Football” in Manchester United win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho issued a stiff warning to his Manchester United Red Devils following a 3-0 win over Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

“I didn’t like it, the players relaxed too much,” Mourinho said.

United cruised to the win with a dominant performance for most of the match, though David De Gea had some late work to do on a rainy night at Old Trafford.

And whether it was complacency with the lead or misery in the weather, Mourinho wasn’t pleased with the late showing. From the BBC:

“After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble.

“We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don’t like it, flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don’t know if goal difference will play a part. We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations.”

He wasn’t completely miserable following the win, praising the work of Marouane Fellaini as one of his “most important” players after a goal and an assist from the Belgian. He also said injured Paul Pogba will definitely miss Sunday’s Premier League match versus Everton.

Batshuayi bags brace, Chelsea hangs six

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Zappacosta scores beauty
  • Batshuayi nabs two
  • Three others score
  • Courtois gets assist

Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace as Chelsea pounded UEFA Champions League group stage debutants Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Cesar Azpilicueta also scored for the Blues. Both Zappacosta and Bakayoko added assists on Batshuayi’s goals.

Chelsea had starters Alvaro Morata, David Luiz, Victor Moses, and Eden Hazard on the bench, and only Hazard appeared as a sub.

The Azerbaijan visitors move on to host Roma on Sept. 27, while Chelsea heads to the Vicente Calderon for a date with Atletico Madrid.

The early lead came Chelsea’s way via corner kick, with Willian pulling the corner to the top of the arc and Pedro spinning the ball through traffic to make it 1-0.

Then Zappacosta made sure Chelsea fans would remember his first start for a while, dashing down the right flank and curling a shot home from outside the right corner of the 18. Courtois played the outlet for an  assist.

Azpilicueta netted 10 minutes into the second half, cued up by Cesc Fabregas’ outside of the boot cross following a short-played free kick from Willian.

Bakayoko turned provider for Batshuayi’s first, while Zappacosta assisted Batshuayi’s second to make it 6-0 in the 82nd minute.

Fellaini leads Manchester United win (video)

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT
With Paul Pogba injured, substitute Marouane Fellaini broke the Basel wall as Manchester United beat visiting Basel 3-0 in both teams UEFA Champions League group stage openers at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Fellaini assisted a Marcus Rashford goal and Romelu Lukaku also scored for United, who next takes to the road for a Sept. 27 match with CSKA Moscow. Basel will host Benfica on the same Wednesday.

Henrik Mkhitaryan tapped a side-footed shot off the near post from within eight yards, then saw his rebound shot collected by Basel backstop Tomas Vaclik.

But United found its breakthrough before halftime when Ashley Young cut hard to win a yard of space on the right flank for a cross that Fellaini headed hard and home. 1-0.

Anthony Martial cut in from the left in the 52nd minute to threaten goal, but his low bounding shot was collected before it could reach the far pos

United regained possession quickly, and Lukaku made it 2-0 off a Daley Blind cross. It wasn’t much different from the opener, as dominant United cushioned its lead.

Mohamed Elyounoussi nearly won a penalty from Victor Lindelof but instead earned a dangerous shot that David De Gea leapt to push over the bar as Basel bid to pick up its first goal.

Fellaini’s cut back pass through the 18 went through Mkhitaryan’s legs and onto a plate for Rashford to blast past Vaclik.

