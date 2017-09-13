More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

ATL’s Martinez bags first half hat trick, Revs have two sent off (video)

By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
Who needs an MLS Snapshot when a score line reads 4-0 at halftime and the home team finishes the first 45 minutes up two men.

That’s right, two.

The New England Revolution, with their playoff lives hanging in the balance, allowed a hat trick to Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez and a fourth goal to on-loan Spurs man Anton Walkes in the first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia.

They went on to lose 7-0, as Hector Villalba, Kevin Kratz, and Yamil Asad scored in the second half.

Martinez, 24, arrived in Atlanta from Torino before the season. The Venezuelan now has 13 goals and an assist in 13 MLS matches.

As if a four-deep hole wasn’t enough of an obstacle, New England saw two players sent off via VAR: Xavier Kouassi and Antonio Mlinar Delamea.

Kouassi saw straight red for a foul upon video review, while Delamea picked up his for DOGSO on Martinez’s penalty. It was 1-0 when Kouassi was sent off and 2-0 when Delamea left the match.

Enjoy this while you can, because scouts abroad will be salivating at the prospect of Atlanta’s Martinez and teammates Hector Villalba and Miguel Almiron.

Who’s in form and healthy three weeks out from huge USMNT games?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
We’re a little over three weeks away from the United States’ most important World Cup qualifying games in some time.

Consider the matches versus Panama and away to Trinidad and Tobago on our minds, so expect more than a few posts as we build up to the Oct. 6 and 10 matches.

In the meantime, injuries continue to pile up. Starting center back John Brooks had already been injured, and backup striker Jordan Morris is also out. Geoff Cameron may be healing quicker than expected, which is good news.

U.S. manager Bruce Arena has maintained that he wants to use players who’ve been a part of the team in qualifying and the Gold Cup, and he’s the sort of defiant character who is likely to stick with that philosophy.

But his center backs, aside from Matt Besler, really let him down in the Yanks’ one-point international break, and Morris’ injury opens the door to someone to join Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, and Bobby Wood in the strike corps (Chris Wondolowski was also called up earlier this month).

Let’s humor ourselves in spite of Arena’s stated plans, and take a look at Americans in form or back to health, here and abroad:

  • Right-sided man DeAndre Yedlin is back from his hamstring injury and made the 18 for Newcastle last week.
  • Matt Miazga has returned to Vitesse’s Starting XI, and led the back line to its first clean sheet of the season on Saturday.
  • Timmy Chandler has played every minute for Eintracht Frankfurt at right midfield/wingback during the club’s 1-1-1 start to the Bundesliga season, and scored in Cup play.
  • Lee Nguyen is back for New England, and WhoScored rates him as one of only two Americans in MLS’ Top Ten players this season. He has nine goals and eight assists.
  • The leading American scorers in MLS this season? It’s a tie between obviously call-up Altidore and inconsistent but powerful CJ Sapong with 13 a piece. Next is Wondolowski, Dempsey, and Christian Ramirez with 11 each.
  • Not angling for a call-up with this one, but while we’re here spare some positive thoughts for Julian Green. The 22-year-old World Cup goal scorer finally got a start for 2.Bundesliga side Greuther Furth, who broke a four-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw. Green went 90 minutes at left mid.
  • Terrence Boyd has subbed into every 2.Bundesliga match for Darmstadt, nabbing one assist. Lynden Gooch has also been a regular sub in Sunderland’s midfield.

So what’s an early guess at the 23 men Arena will call up next month? Again, this isn’t our 23, just an “Arena’s mind” prediction.

Goalkeepers

Unless Arena has a sudden change of heart and opts for Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath and DC United’s Bill Hamid (or LA Galaxy man Brian Rowe because, well, LA Galaxy), it’ll be the same trio: Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Nick Rimando.

Defenders

Nothing’s certain after Geoff Cameron, though educated guesses say Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Omar Gonzalez, and Jorge Villafana are coming, too. Eric Lichaj didn’t get into either qualifier, but could still be in the mix. Was Arena turned off by Tim Ream or DaMarcus Beasley? More importantly, does he see anyone else who’s a clear improvement (Again, does he see them)? Completing our eight will be Chandler and Yedlin.

Midfielders

Arena called up eight earlier this month, and it seems likely he won’t change much from Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Fabian Johnson, Dax McCarty, Darlington Nagbe, and Christian Pulisic. Wild card looks to Danny Williams (if he can get some Huddersfield PT), Lee Nguyen, Cristian Roldan, or Kelyn Rowe.

Let’s face it: It wouldn’t be completely out of left field for Arena to ditch Johnson for one bad performance, and Rowe could get a chance to build on his Gold Cup. But if there’s a change, it’ll be Jermaine Jones for one last hurrah. That would likely come at the expense of McCarty.

Forwards

Jozy Altidore is due for a big, big performance having taken a terrible yellow card to miss the Honduras draw. Bobby Wood will be there, too, and maybe we’ll see them together. Clint Dempsey makes it three, which leaves a spot for… Wondolowski like last time? Old pal Gyasi Zardes? Sapong?

VIDEO: Spartak Moscow section fires flare 50-plus yards at referee

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT
What’s Russian for “behind closed doors?”

Spartak Moscow may find out after one of their supporters fired a flare from the end line to the midfield stripe, barely missing referee Deniz Aytekin.

Maribor and Spartak drew 1-1, but UEFA repercussions are almost certainly coming for the Russian visitors.

That could benefit Liverpool, who visits Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow on Sept. 26. The Reds drew Sevilla 2-2 on Wednesday.

Men in Blazers podcast: Man City pops Liverpool; Drama-free Arsenal

twitter.com/@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down City’s systematic dismantling of 10-man Liverpool, Manchester United dropping points for the first time this season at Stoke City, and a drama-free week for Arsenal. #Welbz

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Klopp on dominant Liverpool’s late lost lead, Sevilla scuffle

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
That little touch line altercation between Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Sevilla’s bench staff? No big deal, says Klopp.

The Reds’ boss says Sevilla’s staff accused him of lobbying for manager Eduardo Berizzo to be sent off, which he was, in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Anfield in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday.

“The coach was no problem, but I do not think I had any decision on the referee,” Klopp said. “I did not ask for it. The people on their bench thought I was responsible for his red card and did not like me too much.”

Klopp’s men went down early when Dejan Lovren‘s weak intervention went awry, allowing a pass to Wissam Ben Yedder on the doorstep.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Saleh gave the hosts a 2-1 lead, before Firmino missed a penalty. The Reds dominated the game and chances, but Joaquin Correa made sure both sides earned points with a late goal.

Klopp’s diagnosis was an odd one, at least considering the result.

“It was pretty much a winning performance for 85-86 minutes and the team played well against a side who play well. We had answers for everything apart from the goals. I have to see them again. That is not the good thing. It was an exciting game from my side, everyone saw our desire and passion but we got a point.”

I get the underlying point, but doesn’t Klopp’s assertion that they were fine apart from the goals meet the general criticism of his teams’ defensive performances? And doesn’t it sound like the old “Apart from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” cliche?

Anyway, a draw with Sevilla is not the end of the world, especially in a group with Maribor and Spartak Moscow. Essentially, the Reds have three-plus months to sort out their back line, and may just need the January transfer window.