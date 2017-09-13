Dom Dwyer eyes “dream” Premier League move

Orlando City and USMNT striker Dom Dwyer has been talking about a move to the Premier League.

Dwyer, 27, only move to Orlando from Sporting Kansas City in August but the U.S. national team striker — who has two goals in three games after being handed his debut by Bruce Arena — already has his eye on a move back to his native England with one-year left on his current MLS deal.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dwyer discusses his career in-depth as he retold his story of moving to the U.S. to play in college after being released by Norwich City, then becoming a star in MLS which led to his green card and his U.S. citizenship and a spot in the USMNT.

Dwyer still has bigger goals in mind.

“The dream was always to play in the Premier League and that would be a situation that would be difficult to turn down if it were to come,” Dwyer said. “Right now I’m focusing on things here and we’ll have to see what the future holds. I have one more year left on my contract and we’ll see from there. You never know in football.”

With 57 goals in 128 MLS games for Sporting KC, Dwyer has proven his prowess in front of goal but moving straight to the PL may be too big of a step up for the pacey forward. Perhaps a move to the English Championship or even the Dutch or French top flight would be a better fit to start with.

There’s no doubting his poaching abilities in the box and Dwyer obviously has confidence in himself, but these comments seem to suggest that his stay in Orlando will be short-lived as his ultimate aim is to move abroad.

