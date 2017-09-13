More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Infantino faces ethics complaint over FIFA leadership

Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Gianni Infantino’s leadership of FIFA faced renewed criticism Wednesday when two former officials turned on the president with complaints about his conduct.

New York University law professor Joseph Weiler disclosed he has submitted an ethics complaint to FIFA about alleged undue interference by Infantino on the work of the governance panel he served until May.

Weiler quit his FIFA role after the abrupt removal of committee chairman Miguel Maduro, who testified Wednesday to British legislators about the strong pressure applied by Infantino in an apparent attempt to influence decisions.

Maduro said he was told that banning Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko from soccer’s ruling council would be a “disaster” for the 2018 World Cup and Infantino’s presidency could be jeopardized.

But Maduro still went through with the biggest call of his tenure – blocking Mutko, who is also head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, from seeking re-election to the FIFA Council on grounds of political interference.

“With the exception of that case in general, the president did not try to influence our decisions,” Maduro told the sports committee at the House of Commons. “He would transit to me sometimes those decisions were not well accepted but in that case there was an attempt to influence that decision.”

It came in March just as Russia was preparing to host a World Cup warm-up tournament, where Infantino met with Mutko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“(Infantino) expressed concerns about the impact of the decision (to ban Mutko) on the World Cup,” Maduro said. “He was very clear about that.”

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura went further to Maduro.

“The secretary general made it clear to me that it was extremely problematic,” Maduro said. “More than that, she said we needed to find a solution to declare Mr. Mutko eligible because otherwise the presidency itself would be in question, the World Cup would be a disaster, that was her view, and the continued presidency of Mr. Infantino would also be in question.”

Mutko’s continued position of power within FIFA was also under scrutiny after he was directly implicated in the state-sponsored doping scandal in Russia.

Maduro said Infantino believes there is “no evidence” Mutko is involved in the Russian doping scandal.

FIFA took six hours to challenge Maduro’s allegations, without saying specifically what was inaccurate.

“For Miguel Maduro to be in regular contact with the FIFA administration, sometimes under his own initiative and in order to seek advice, was normal in the course of his work,” FIFA said in a statement. “Exchange between the administration and FIFA’s committees, which in the end all defend FIFA’s interests, are logical and even desirable, so for these exchanges to be portrayed as undue influence is factually incorrect.”

Weiler confirmed to The Associated Press by email that he had submitted the ethics complaint to FIFA about Infantino, who pledged to clean up the governing body after succeeding the disgraced Sepp Blatter in February 2015.

FIFA said the ethics committee “will not comment on ongoing proceedings nor comment on whether or not investigations are underway into alleged ethics cases.” That is despite FIFA announcing in June, in response to a spate of reports about Infantino, that “there are no open preliminary or investigation proceedings involving the FIFA president.”

The hearing at the British parliament began with committee chairman Damian Collins disclosing correspondence from FIFA blocking ousted investigator Cornel Borbely from taking questions from legislators. Samoura wrote to Collins warning that Borbely is prevented from appearing at the digital, culture, media and sport committee because he is still bound by the FIFA ethics code and Swiss civil and criminal law.

Arsenal’s Europa League match delayed an hour due to safety concerns

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Arsenal’s Europa League kickoff against FC Cologne was delayed by an hour due to safety concerns with fans arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the team’s first European match in 25 years, even though only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne by Arsenal. Cologne fans marched through the streets of London Thursday afternoon and there were unverified reports and videos of Cologne fans knocking down barriers at the Emirates Stadium, trying to get into the match.

As a result, Arsenal moved the 3:05 p.m. ET start of the match back an hour to address the reported issues outside the ground.

 

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

 

Watford vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. Swansea City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Brom vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth vs. Brighton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 5

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
The Premier League season is in full flow and some huge games are coming your way in Week 5.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Friday is a new rivalry in the PL as South Coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton clash at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with local pride on the line.

On Saturday Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson aims to get off to a flying start as the new Eagles boss.

Watford then host Manchester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Marco Silva‘s fourth-place Hornets hope to upset Pep Guardiola‘s unbeaten side.

To round things off on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swansea City to Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to grab their first PL victory at their temporary home.

Sunday kicks off with a massive London derby as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger lock horns on the sidelines. These games are never one for the faint-hearted.

Week 5 ends with a big game at Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to his former home with a struggling Everton side (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Rooney play the hero for the Toffees on his old stomping ground?

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM

LIVE – Europa League group stage: Arsenal, Everton in action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
The UEFA Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with both Arsenal and Everton in action.

Arsenal welcome FC Koln (and their band of marauding, marvelous fans) to the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger prepares to play in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time in 17 years. The Gunners are expected to make plenty of changes with one eye on Sunday’s trip to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

Everton head to Serie A side Atalanta as Ronald Koeman‘s men aim to recover from their hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Elsewhere, other marquee games include Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan, Hertha Berlin hosting Athletic Bilbao and Copenhagen clashing with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Click on the link above to follow live coverage on all the games, while below is the full schedule for the opening group stage matches.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

Group A
Villarreal vs. Astana – 1 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv – 1 p.m. ET

Group B
Dynamo Kiev vs. Skenderbeu – 1 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Partizan Belgrade – 1 p.m. ET

Group C
Hoffenheim vs. Braga – 1 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Ludogorets – 1 p.m. ET

Group D
Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan – 1 p.m. ET
Rijeka vs. AEK Athens – 1 p.m. ET

Group E
Atalanta vs. Everton – 1 p.m. ET
Apollon vs. Lyon – 1 p.m. ET

Group F
Zlin vs. Sheriff – 1 p.m. ET
Copenhagen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow – 1 p.m. ET

Group G
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Lugano – 3:05 p.m. ET
Steau Bucharest vs. Plzen – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group H 
Red Star Belgrade vs. BATE Borisov – 3:05 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. FC Koln – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group I 
Marseille vs. Konyaspor – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitoria Setubal vs. RB Salzburg – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group J
Zorya Luhansk vs. Ostersund – 3:05 p.m. ET
Hertha Berlin vs. Athletic Bilbao – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group K 
Zulte Waregem vs. Nice – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitesse Arnhem vs. Lazio – 3:05 p.m. ET

Group L
Vardar vs. Zenit – 3:05 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Rosenborg – 3:05 p.m. ET