LIVE – UCL: Spurs v. Dortmund; Liverpool, Man City in action

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is less than 10 months away. That’s right.

The countdown is on.

[ STREAM: World Cup live on Telemundo ]

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday via FIFA.com and if you fancy getting your hands on the first batch of seats for the tournament, get ready to pony up.

Fans of Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia will all be loading up on tickets with those eight nations the only ones to so far qualify for the tournament.

Via FIFA’s website fans can submit their request for tickets and this is how it will work:

The first phase will take place up until Oct. 12 with tickets available for all games, if possible

On Nov. 16 applicants will be notified whether or not their application was successful

From Nov. 16-28 tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis

The second phase of applications will begin after Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw is made

A final ticketing phase, know as the “last-minute” phase from Apr. 18 to July. 15 when all remaining tickets can be purchased

The big issues here is not knowing who will be playing and when. The opening game involving Russia is already penciled in but until the draw is made on Dec. 5, we have no idea where will play where.

How much will these tickets cost?

If you are a Russian citizen then it will be incredibly cheap to attend games with group matches available for around $22 and a ticket to the World Cup final in Moscow available for just $121 if you are from Russia.

There are four ticketing categories available with 1 the best, 2 middle of the road and 3 the lowest, while the fourth category is for Russian citizens only.

For fans across the rest of the world, ticket prices range from $209-103 for group games, depending on which category of ticket you apply for, while category 1 tickets for the final will cost over $1,097, category 2 seats are listed at $707 and category 3 tickets will cost you $454.

Prices for the Round of 16 games vary from $244 to $115, quarterfinals prices range from $364 to $174 and semifinal tickets could set you back $747 with the cheapest ticket for the semis listed at $284.

In short, if you’re booking a trip to Russia next summer make sure you have plenty of Rubles handy.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports