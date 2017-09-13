PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Three key battles: Tottenham vs. Dortmund

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Wednesday in one of the most intriguing games in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

 [ MORE: UCL Tuesday roundup

Spurs and Dortmund are on an equal footing on many levels with both Mauricio Pochettino and Peter Bosz leading young, hungry squads to challenge for domestic titles and have hopes of making a deep UCL run with their finely-tuned, high-pressing styles the envy of others across Europe.

Two golden-boot winners will be on show at Wembley with Harry Kane leading Spurs’ charge from the front and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main man for Dortmund, but a whole host of other key battles will take place between the Premier League and Bundesliga teams.

Below is a closer look at the three key battles which will determine the outcome of this game.

Harry Kane vs. Neven Subotic

It is September so Kane is in full flow having scored twice against Everton last time out and that is a bad news for a Dortmund defense who are missing Marcel Schmelzer, Marc Bartra and potentially Neven Subotic. Kane and Co. will fancy their chances of pressing high on Dortmund’s defense early on and the likes of Sokratis and Omer Toprak may struggle to cope with the mobility of Spurs’ main forward. We all know that Kane is capable of scoring any type of goal and Dortmund’s defense will have to be wary of him dropping deep, drifting wide and then cutting inside.

Ben Davies vs. Christian Pulisic

Ah, Das American. Pulisic, still just 18 years old, is likely to have a key role in this game and he will likely start on the right of Dortmund’s attack. That means he will be up against second-choice left back (Danny Rose remains out with a knee injury) Ben Davies with Spurs expected to play in a 3-4-3 formation. Pulisic, as all USMNT fans know, loves to pick up the ball wide and drift inside and you just feel that with constant links to a move to the Premier League, this is a chance for him to prove his quality against PL opponents. Davies is solid and steady and will get forward but defends first. The Welsh international will provide a stern test for Pulisic but the American playmaker will see this as a battle he can easily win.

Toby Alderweireld vs. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

On his day there a few better center backs in Europe than Alderweireld. The same can be said about Aubameyang when it comes to strikers. This should be one heck of a battle with both imposing physically and Aubameyang able to hold the ball up and bring others into play. Alderweireld is more than comfortable following a forward out of the back line and if he wins the ball often enough the ball-playing Belgian can stride into midfield and start attacks. Aubameyang has a knack of being in the right place at the right time but Alderweireld reads the game superbly and along with Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen, they will deny space for Aubameyang to turn and link up with Dortmund’s playmakers.

How will Man United deal with Paul Pogba’s injury?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 8:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

12 months ago Manchester United would have coped just fine when losing Paul Pogba.

Now, not so much.

[ MORE: 3 key battles in Spurs vs. Dortmund ]

Pogba, 24, went off injured just 19 minutes into United’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over FC Basel on Tuesday night at Old Trafford and the Frenchman is expected to be out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Such has been Pogba’s importance to United so far this season, Jose Mourinho handed him the captains armband for their return to the Champions League. On the pitch Pogba has provided driving runs from midfield, scoring two goals and adding two assists as his offensive output has been cranked up several notches compared to last season.

Who will replace him in United’s lineup on Sunday against Everton (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

Marouane Fellaini is the main contender to slot right in for Pogba after his Man of the Match display against Basel in midweek where he scored and set up the third with a commanding display in central midfield. In many ways the role Pogba has been playing is perfect for Fellaini.

The Belgian had been restricted to a deeper central midfield role under David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and even Mourinho last season, but if the Portuguese coach wants to lessen the impact of Pogba’s loss, Fellaini should slot in to start against his former club on Sunday. Mourinho continues to call Fellaini one of his “most important” players and the aggressive midfielder seems to have fed off that confidence given to him by his boss.

However, Mourinho does have options with both Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick waiting in the wings to slot in alongside Nemanja Matic against Everton.

Both would be a safer, more defensive option than Fellaini and given the Belgian midfielder facing his former club, tempers could flare in midfield just like they did last season at Goodison Park when he gave away a penalty kick moments after coming on as a substitute.

Fellaini will probably start but with Everton set to pack the midfield with playmakers like Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and maybe Davy Klaassen, having an extra defensive midfielder may be the smarter move for Mourinho.

With games against Burton Albion in the League Cup, a Premier League clash at Southampton and then a trip to CSKA Moscow in the UCL, Fellaini is likely to have a bigger impact against those teams. Yet with Mourinho’s love for the Belgian midfielder very well, don’t be surprised to see Carrick and Herrera both on the bench this Sunday at Old Trafford.

On eve of second UCL with Man City, Guardiola aims to prove mettle (video)

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola isn’t counting any chickens when it comes to his group stage matches, starting with Tuesday’s match in Rotterdam against Feyenoord.

Quizzed about the level of competition coming from the Eredivisie side, Guardiola mentioned Feyenoord having more European crowns than Man City.

[ MORE: Champs League Tues. wrap ]

“History counts, definitely,” he said. “I grew up with the Holland culture about the way they play. I was a lucky guy to be a football player like my idol Johan Cruyff. I had a lot of Holland players in my team. I know exactly how they play.”

Guardiola says City is not thinking about the long-term right now, because of how many obstacles stand in the way of making it to the knockout rounds. City will face Feyenoord, Napoli, and Shakhtar Donetsk home and away. It’s not a group of death, but there isn’t an easy match in the bunch.

From ManCity.com (see video below):

“It depends on our level. I know from my experience in Barcelona and Bayern Munich how difficult it is. Finals away are so, so tough. Doesn’t matter if we’re playing famous teams or lower teams. When you arrive in the last stages, you say, ‘The dream is there, it’s close.’ Now it’s still far away.”

“We have to show it. Champions League is so demanding. The teams are so physical. Their best performance is always in the Champions League. If we are not in our top level, we cannot compete.”

UEFA Champions League Weds. preview

Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United and Chelsea had little trouble in their UEFA Champions League group stage bows, but the three Premier League clubs in action Wednesday face much stiffer competition.

[ MORE: Champions League Tues. wrap ]

Two of the three begin their group stages at home, with a third traveling to Rotterdam for a De Kuip test at Feyenoord.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

With apologies to Group C, Spurs drew the stiffest test in Europe with Group G’s tandem of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund (in addition to APOEL Nicosia). The group kicks off at Wembley Stadium with a visit from USMNT teen Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund, a side which has yet to concede a goal in Bundesliga play and sits atop the table.

Midfield general Nuri Sahin has been wonderful for BVB this early campaign, and ex-Barca back Marc Bartra joins Greece national team standout Sokratis Papastathopoulos in a stingy defense. Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have their work cut out for them, and so does the back line. Here’s BVB boss Peter Bosz:

“We want to press high”, stated Borussia Dortmund’s manager. “It will be an interesting game.” He demands “that we are brave, that we play football, and that we attempt to play our kind of game here at Wembley too.”

It could come down to which Christian is able to work more magic: Pulisic or Eriksen. Pulisic posted a goal and three assists in his first UCL go-round last season, while Eriksen managed just a single assist as Spurs bowed out of the UCL at the group stage. We’ll give Spurs an emotional edge on Wednesday, hopefully ending their Wembley “hoodoo” or at least managing a point. 2-2.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla

Knocked out of the UCL by Leicester City last season, Sevilla is best known for its quintet of Europa League crowns. The last of those came at the expense of the Reds, as Daniel Sturridge‘s 35th minute opener in Basel was canceled out by three second half goals. Coke scored two and Kevin Gameiro the other, but both of those players are gone.

Sevilla signed ex-Man City men Jesus Navas and Nolito this summer, and has a variety of weapons including Wissam Ben Yedder, Steven N’Zonzi, and Luis Muriel. Expect Liverpool to have a heck of a time defending, but also to find some success in the final third. Would Reds fans take 2-2 in what will be the second most difficult game in the group (aside from the return leg)?

Feyenoord vs. Manchester City

The Dutch champions entertain Man City while in the throes of a 4-0 start to the Eredivisie season. Feyenoord lost just four league matches last season and led the table wire-to-wire, the first managerial title for former Arsenal and Barcelona player Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The club’s most familiar names are former Watford man Steven Berghuis, midfielder Tonny Vilhena, and Danish national team striker Nicolai Jorgensen. Ultimately, this could be a tight win for City. If Pep Guardiola‘s team really wants to make a statement, it’ll be a big win.

Elsewhere
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco
Porto vs. Besiktas
Real Madrid vs. APOEL Nicosia
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

Celtic fan runs toward Mbappe at Champions League game

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
Associated PressSep 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) A Celtic fan ran on to the field during his club’s Champions League match against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday.

The supporter was quickly apprehended by stewards and was booed off the pitch.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

Pictures showed the fan coming close to PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and British media reported that he aimed a kick at the France striker, but missed him.

Edison Cavani had just given a 3-0 lead to PSG when the incident occurred.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP