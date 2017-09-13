More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Three things we learned from Tottenham vs. Dortmund

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT
WEMBLEY — Tottenham Hotspur against Borussia Dortmund was one of the most eagerly anticipated games in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

It delivered. Big time.

Three stunning goals were scored inside the opening 15 minutes with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane netting after driving runs, then Andriy Yarmolenko curling in a beauty at the other end. Dortmund had a goal incorrectly chalked out for offside and then Kane grabbed a second and Tottenham’s third in the second half to finish off the German side as Spurs won 3-1.

USMNT youngster Christian Pulisic caused havoc on Dortmund’s left and might have had a goal before half time but it was ruled out for offside, somewhat controversially.

These two teams epitomize the value of bringing through young, hungry players in a high-pressing system and the result was a pulsating clash.

Here’s what we learned at a lively Wembley.

KANE’S POWER UNSTOPPABLE

Harry Kane was at his very best on Wednesday as he scored twice to fire Spurs to victory, their first this season at Wembley as they got their UCL campaign off to a flier.

Kane, 24, has only played in four UEFA Champions League games in his career but he has now scored four goals as the England international proved he belongs on Europe’s biggest stage.

He epitomized Spurs’ endeavor to put right last seasons Champions League exit at the group stage as he chased, bullied and battered Dortmund’s makeshift backline.

Kane smelt blood and his first goal summed up his display. He bundled over two Dortmund players when the odds were stacked against him, then raced through on goal and hammered home at the near post.

His penchant to score goals of any kind saw him then calmly drill home with his left foot in the second half to seal victory and Kane is well and truly up and running in September with six goals in four appearances for club and country. He could have had a hat trick as he dragged another effort but the local lad was given a standing ovation late on as he was substituted.

The reigning two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner looks hungrier than ever.

ABSORBING, ATTRACTIVE ENCOUNTER

The only other time Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have played one another was back in 2016 as Spurs were demolished 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League Round of 16.

Spurs were completely outclassed on that occasion but Wednesday’s win proved how far they have come.

Since then Spurs have largely kept all of their important players plus invested wisely in the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Heung-min Son, while Dortmund have lost stars such as Ousmane Dembele, Mats Hummels, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan.

It showed, but Dortmund were well in this game up until the 60th minute when Kane made it 3-1.

As you can see from above, the first 45 minutes was largely dominated by Dortmund as they possessed the ball and forced Spurs to sit back. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men were patient and showed maturity to allow Dortmund to have the ball and were dangerous on the break. There really wasn’t much in this game.

Dortmund scored a perfectly legitimate equalizer through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just before Spurs made it 3-1 and had they made it 2-2, Spurs could hardly have complained.

This was an energetic, pulsating clash to watch as two of Europe’s most exciting teams collided.

With Real Madrid in Group H alongside them they will likely battle it out for second spot. With Dortmund having several defensive injuries for this game, the return leg in November at the Westfalenstadion will be a similarly lively, even and absorbing encounter.

PULISIC DOES EVERYTHING BUT SCORE

The kid just always has a way of making you shake your head in disbelief.

In the first half Christian Pulisic, just a week shy of his 19th birthday, tore Tottenham apart on multiple occasions as he found space between Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld.

Cutting in off the left the USMNT star produced a strong display, creating a chance for Aubameyang which was brilliantly cleared and then Pulisic couldn’t quite get on the end of a cross from Aubameyang to score himself.

He did score right on the break but it was disallowed for offside and he was a constant menace on the left flank. In the second half Aurier got more of a grip on him and Pulisic’s crosses were a little off but he was still dangerous.

With Ousmane Dembele sold to Barcelona, Pulisic now has a regular starting spot in Dortmund’s team and he is playing like a seasoned pro despite the fact this is only at the start of his second full season as a first-team player.

The Pulisic hype train left the station a long, long time ago but it continues to gather momentum, and passengers, each time he steps up to the big occasion. He did himself proud, once again, even though Dortmund lost.

English manager Potter continues amazing run with Ostersunds

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Ostersunds FK were playing in the fourth tier in Sweden in 2010.

Seven years later, the club has notched a win in the UEFA Europa League.

Center to all of the club’s recent success is their coach, Englishman Graham Potter. Potter, who’s little-known in America and probably most of England, had a long professional career in the football league, notably playing a season for Southampton in the Premier League and three years for West Bromwich Albion.

After his playing days were over, Potter bounced around as an assistant coach, even taking a role at the Leeds Metropolitan University, where he received his masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Eventually, Potter took a chance at Ostersunds, and has led the club from the depths of Swedish football up to the Allsvenskan. Earlier this year, Ostersunds improbably won the Swedish Cup in just the club’s second season in top-flight football, giving the club a berth in the Europa League.

Ostersunds then made it past Galatasaray, Fola Esch and PAOK in the Europa League qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage, before on Thursday traveling on the road to Lviv, Ukraine, where the club beat Zorya.

“I am very proud,” Potter said, via Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Right now it means everything, but in the morning it does not mean more than that we took three points away from home. Since there are three important games in the league.”

The Europa League win put Potter in some exclusive compony, as seen below from Opta.

Perhaps Potter’s successes abroad will help him back home, should a club in England offer him a job. In the mean time, he still has five more Europa League games this fall to guide his club through, delighting the fan base and Sweden as a whole with their accomplishments.

FIFA approves procedures for 2018 World Cup draw

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Should the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they may end up in another so-called “Group of Death.”

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it will use October’s FIFA World Rankings to sort the 32 qualifying nations into four pots, with the top seven-ranking teams plus Russia landing in pot 1. Pots two through four will be filled in descending order by the rest of the qualified nations.

This is different than in previous years, where the top seven teams made pot one and the rest of the pots were organized by region.

As of September’s world rankings, which was released Thursday as well, the USMNT sits in 28th place. Of teams that have qualified for the World Cup, only Japan (40), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53) are ranked worse than the USMNT. Host Russia is ranked 64th.

The current top seven ranked nations by FIFA are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland.

Top Storylines for Premier League Week 5

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.

Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5

Real Madrid extends Isco’s contract until end of 2022 season

Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Francisco “Isco” Alarcon until the end of the 2022 season, keeping the talented attacking midfielder tied to the club for another four seasons.

Isco’s current contract was valid until June 2018.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been a key player for Madrid over the last couple of seasons. He also became a regular starter with Spain’s national team.

Madrid is seventh in the Spanish league standings after three matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Sociedad.