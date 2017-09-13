More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Unbelievable reason why Marco Asensio is out for Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A freak shaving injury will keep Marco Asensio out of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League opener against APOEL on Wednesday.

You read that correctly.

Asensio, 21, is a rising star for the reigning Spanish and European champions but will miss Real Madrid’s home clash against the Cypriot side due to cutting a pimple on his leg in a freak shaving accident.

After Real boss Zinedine Zidane told a press conference that Asensio had missed training this week as he couldn’t pull up his socks due a pimple on his leg, a report from ABC Espana states the winger has cut the pimple in a shaving accident and it has become infected.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action for Madrid as he continues to be banned domestically, losing Asensio, who has scored four goals in his opening six games of the season, is a blow.

Real should be just fine without Asension on Wednesday but this is a reminder of one thing: pimples are a real pain.

First tickets for 2018 World Cup in Russia to go on sale

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is less than 10 months away. That’s right.

The countdown is on.

[ STREAM: World Cup live on Telemundo ]

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday via FIFA.com and if you fancy getting your hands on the first batch of seats for the tournament, get ready to pony up.

Fans of Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia will all be loading up on tickets with those eight nations the only ones to so far qualify for the tournament.

Via FIFA’s website fans can submit their request for tickets and this is how it will work:

  • The first phase will take place up until Oct. 12 with tickets available for all games, if possible
  • On Nov. 16 applicants will be notified whether or not their application was successful
  • From Nov. 16-28 tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis
  • The second phase of applications will begin after Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw is made
  • A final ticketing phase, know as the “last-minute” phase from Apr. 18 to July. 15 when all remaining tickets can be purchased

The big issues here is not knowing who will be playing and when. The opening game involving Russia is already penciled in but until the draw is made on Dec. 5, we have no idea where will play where.

How much will these tickets cost?

If you are a Russian citizen then it will be incredibly cheap to attend games with group matches available for around $22 and a ticket to the World Cup final in Moscow available for just $121 if you are from Russia.

There are four ticketing categories available with 1 the best, 2 middle of the road and 3 the lowest, while the fourth category is for Russian citizens only.

For fans across the rest of the world, ticket prices range from $209-103 for group games, depending on which category of ticket you apply for, while category 1 tickets for the final will cost over $1,097, category 2 seats are listed at $707 and category 3 tickets will cost you $454.

Prices for the Round of 16 games vary from $244 to $115, quarterfinals prices range from $364 to $174 and semifinal tickets could set you back $747 with the cheapest ticket for the semis listed at $284.

In short, if you’re booking a trip to Russia next summer make sure you have plenty of Rubles handy.

Latest Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

It is time to reflect on where we are at during the 2017-18 Premier League season and rank the players who stood tall in Week 4.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea dominate the list as their good form continues, while a few Man United players slip down the list as stars from Liverpool and Arsenalslide out of the top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – New entry
  3. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – Up 1
  4. Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion) – New entry
  5. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
  6. Cesar Azpcilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  7. Willian (Chelsea) – Up 2
  8. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  9. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 9
  12. Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City) – New entry
  13. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Down 1
  14. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 2
  15. David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  16. Benjamin Mendy (Man City) – New entry
  17. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – Down 4
  18. Pedro (Chelsea) – New entry
  19. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry
  20. Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry

PHOTOS: Chelsea, Man City unveil new jerseys

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fresh from Tottenham Hotspur unveiling their new third kit, Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are on board.

With all three clubs sponsored by Nike, the same camouflage design is used by all three.

Below you will find photos of the new jersey, which will primarily be used for European away games, for both Man City and Chelsea. Any better, or worse, than Spurs’ new jersey?

Waiting a month into the new season is an intriguing way to launch a new kit and some may question why a third jersey is really needed.

Anyway, here’s a look at the new kits below.

Dom Dywer eyes “dream” Premier League move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Orlando City and USMNT striker Dom Dwyer has been talking about a move to the Premier League.

Dwyer, 27, only move to Orlando from Sporting Kansas City in August but the U.S. national team striker — who has two goals in three games after being handed his debut by Bruce Arena — already has his eye on a move back to his native England with one-year left on his current MLS deal.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dwyer discusses his career in-depth as he retold his story of moving to the U.S. to play in college after being released by Norwich City, then becoming a star in MLS which led to his green card and his U.S. citizenship and a spot in the USMNT.

Dwyer still has bigger goals in mind.

“The dream was always to play in the Premier League and that would be a situation that would be difficult to turn down if it were to come,” Dwyer said. “Right now I’m focusing on things here and we’ll have to see what the future holds. I have one more year left on my contract and we’ll see from there. You never know in football.”

With 57 goals in 128 MLS games for Sporting KC, Dwyer has proven his prowess in front of goal but moving straight to the PL may be too big of a step up for the pacey forward. Perhaps a move to the English Championship or even the Dutch or French top flight would be a better fit to start with.

There’s no doubting his poaching abilities in the box and Dwyer obviously has confidence in himself, but these comments seem to suggest that his stay in Orlando will be short-lived as his ultimate aim is to move abroad.