VIDEO: All eyes on Wayne Rooney’s return to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT
Wayne Rooney‘s eagerly anticipated return to Manchester United takes place this Sunday as he heads back to Old Trafford for the first time since transferring to hometown team Everton (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rooney, 31, left United in the summer after 13 years at Old Trafford after he won every major trophy possible with the Red Devils.

Yet he’s endured a roller-coaster start to life back at Goodison Park, both on and off the pitch, as he moves into the twilight of his glittering career with his boyhood club.

Ahead of the clash we take a look at what kind of reception Rooney will get from the United faithful, where his head is currently at and what is next for England’s all-time leading goalscorer after he retired from Three Lions duty in August.

LIVE – UCL: Spurs v. Dortmund; Liverpool, Man City in action

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday as the opening games of the group stage continues.

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund in a massive game between two young, exciting teams at Wembley, while Manchester City head to Dutch champs Feyenoord and Liverpool host Sevilla at Anfield.

Elsewhere Real Madrid host APOEL, Napoli head to Shakhtar and RB Leipzig host Monaco.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Wednesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s UCL schedule

Group E
Liverpool vs. Sevilla
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow

Group F
Feyenoord vs. Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

Group G
FC Porto vs. Besiktas
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs. APOEL

First tickets for 2018 World Cup in Russia to go on sale

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is less than 10 months away. That’s right.

The countdown is on.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday via FIFA.com and if you fancy getting your hands on the first batch of seats for the tournament, get ready to pony up.

Fans of Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia will all be loading up on tickets with those eight nations the only ones to so far qualify for the tournament.

Via FIFA’s website fans can submit their request for tickets and this is how it will work:

  • The first phase will take place up until Oct. 12 with tickets available for all games, if possible
  • On Nov. 16 applicants will be notified whether or not their application was successful
  • From Nov. 16-28 tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis
  • The second phase of applications will begin after Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw is made
  • A final ticketing phase, know as the “last-minute” phase from Apr. 18 to July. 15 when all remaining tickets can be purchased

The big issues here is not knowing who will be playing and when. The opening game involving Russia is already penciled in but until the draw is made on Dec. 5, we have no idea where will play where.

How much will these tickets cost?

If you are a Russian citizen then it will be incredibly cheap to attend games with group matches available for around $22 and a ticket to the World Cup final in Moscow available for just $121 if you are from Russia.

There are four ticketing categories available with 1 the best, 2 middle of the road and 3 the lowest, while the fourth category is for Russian citizens only.

For fans across the rest of the world, ticket prices range from $209-103 for group games, depending on which category of ticket you apply for, while category 1 tickets for the final will cost over $1,097, category 2 seats are listed at $707 and category 3 tickets will cost you $454.

Prices for the Round of 16 games vary from $244 to $115, quarterfinals prices range from $364 to $174 and semifinal tickets could set you back $747 with the cheapest ticket for the semis listed at $284.

In short, if you’re booking a trip to Russia next summer make sure you have plenty of Rubles handy.

Latest Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

It is time to reflect on where we are at during the 2017-18 Premier League season and rank the players who stood tall in Week 4.

Power Rankings archive

Players from Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea dominate the list as their good form continues, while a few Man United players slip down the list as stars from Liverpool and Arsenalslide out of the top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – New entry
  3. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – Up 1
  4. Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion) – New entry
  5. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
  6. Cesar Azpcilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  7. Willian (Chelsea) – Up 2
  8. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  9. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 9
  12. Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting (Stoke City) – New entry
  13. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Down 1
  14. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 2
  15. David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  16. Benjamin Mendy (Man City) – New entry
  17. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – Down 4
  18. Pedro (Chelsea) – New entry
  19. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry
  20. Andy Carroll (West Ham) – New entry

PHOTOS: Chelsea, Man City unveil new jerseys

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT
Fresh from Tottenham Hotspur unveiling their new third kit, Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are on board.

With all three clubs sponsored by Nike, the same camouflage design is used by all three.

Below you will find photos of the new jersey, which will primarily be used for European away games, for both Man City and Chelsea. Any better, or worse, than Spurs’ new jersey?

Waiting a month into the new season is an intriguing way to launch a new kit and some may question why a third jersey is really needed.

Anyway, here’s a look at the new kits below.