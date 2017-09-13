VIDEO: Tottenham, Dortmund trade stunning goals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

We’ve had three terrific goals at Wembley Stadium and plenty more around the continent as the second batch of UEFA Champions League groups kicked off play on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Son started the scoring with a terrific solo run down the left flank, turning the corner on Sokratis and then blasting a shot over the shoulder of Roman Burki. The BVB goalkeeper will not pleased with conceding near post, but the shot still looked great.

Yarmolenko, the all-time Ukrainian leading scorer bought soon after BVB sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, looked an able replacement with his wonderful curling rip from atop the 18. The left-footed strike left Hugo Lloris grasping for air, and it was 1-1.

That’s when Kane gave the match its third goal within the first 15 minutes, and Burki was again victimized short side. Kane’s shot swept around Burki and may’ve even just kissed the post on its way to Spurs’ 2-1 lead.

Feyenoord 0-3 Manchester City

This one was supposed to be a tougher ask for City, but Pep’s men have pulled into a controlling positiong through John Stones‘ second minute marker and a Sergio Aguero goal off a Kyle Walker cross in the 10th.

Gabriel Jesus deposited a rebound to make it 3-0 after ex-Liverpool man Brad Jones pushed Benjamin Mendy‘s shot back away from goal.

Liverpool 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla’s attack was always going to ask questions of the Reds’ defense, and it’s Wissam Bin Yedder’s fifth minute goal that has Liverpool trailing at Anfield.

Predictably, Liverpool had an answer, and it was Roberto Firmino who knotted the score line with a 21st answer goal. Then Mohamed Salah, no stranger to European competition, did some work of his own to make it 2-1 before the break.

It looked set for 3-1, but a Sadio Mane-won penalty was put off the post by Firmino.

Porto 1-2 Besiktas

Anderson Talisca has the early goal here and Cenk Tosun has also scored as Turkey’s powers bid for a winnable group. It won’t be easy, and Dusko Tosic’s own goal briefly had it level in Portugal.

Real Madrid 1-0 APOEL Nicosia

Cristiano Ronaldo is okay when it comes to this UEFA Champions League thing, you know?

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Napoli

Raise your hand if you had Napoli down early in Ukraine. Those with ’em up have Taison to thank for the 15th minute opener.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

Emil Forsberg scored for the hosts just after the half-hour mark at Germany’s Red Bull Arena, with Youri Tielemans not needing long to answer for the 2017 semifinalists.

Maribor 0-0 Spartak Moscow

Nothing cooking at the Ljudski Vrt.

