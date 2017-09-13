More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

VIDEO: Tottenham, Dortmund trade stunning goals

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
We have ourselves an outrageous game at Wembley Stadium.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Tottenham Hotspur led Borussia Dortmund 2-1 early on and all three goals were stunning in their own way.

Yes, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki should probably guard his near post better, but two stunning runs from Spurs got their just rewards.

Take a look at all three goals in the videos below.

Heung-Min Son put Spurs ahead with a fine run and finish at the near post

But Dortmund’s new signing Andriy Yarmolenko scored a superb curling shot to make it 1-1

Harry Kane then bulldozed his way through the Dortmund defense and fired home at the near post to put Spurs ahead

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
We’ve had three terrific goals at Wembley Stadium and plenty more around the continent as the second batch of UEFA Champions League groups kicked off play on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Son started the scoring with a terrific solo run down the left flank, turning the corner on Sokratis and then blasting a shot over the shoulder of Roman Burki. The BVB goalkeeper will not pleased with conceding near post, but the shot still looked great.

Yarmolenko, the all-time Ukrainian leading scorer bought soon after BVB sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, looked an able replacement with his wonderful curling rip from atop the 18. The left-footed strike left Hugo Lloris grasping for air, and it was 1-1.

That’s when Kane gave the match its third goal within the first 15 minutes, and Burki was again victimized short side. Kane’s shot swept around Burki and may’ve even just kissed the post on its way to Spurs’ 2-1 lead.

Feyenoord 0-3 Manchester City

This one was supposed to be a tougher ask for City, but Pep’s men have pulled into a controlling positiong through John Stones‘ second minute marker and a Sergio Aguero goal off a Kyle Walker cross in the 10th.

Gabriel Jesus deposited a rebound to make it 3-0 after ex-Liverpool man Brad Jones pushed Benjamin Mendy‘s shot back away from goal.

Liverpool 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla’s attack was always going to ask questions of the Reds’ defense, and it’s Wissam Bin Yedder’s fifth minute goal that has Liverpool trailing at Anfield.

Predictably, Liverpool had an answer, and it was Roberto Firmino who knotted the score line with a 21st answer goal. Then Mohamed Salah, no stranger to European competition, did some work of his own to make it 2-1 before the break.

It looked set for 3-1, but a Sadio Mane-won penalty was put off the post by Firmino.

Porto 1-2 Besiktas

Anderson Talisca has the early goal here and Cenk Tosun has also scored as Turkey’s powers bid for a winnable group. It won’t be easy, and Dusko Tosic’s own goal briefly had it level in Portugal.

Real Madrid 1-0 APOEL Nicosia

Cristiano Ronaldo is okay when it comes to this UEFA Champions League thing, you know?

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Napoli

Raise your hand if you had Napoli down early in Ukraine. Those with ’em up have Taison to thank for the 15th minute opener.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

Emil Forsberg scored for the hosts just after the half-hour mark at Germany’s Red Bull Arena, with Youri Tielemans not needing long to answer for the 2017 semifinalists.

Maribor 0-0 Spartak Moscow

Nothing cooking at the Ljudski Vrt.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday as the opening games of the group stage continues.

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund in a massive game between two young, exciting teams at Wembley, while Manchester City head to Dutch champs Feyenoord and Liverpool host Sevilla at Anfield.

Elsewhere Real Madrid host APOEL, Napoli head to Shakhtar and RB Leipzig host Monaco.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Wednesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s UCL schedule

Group E
Liverpool vs. Sevilla
Maribor vs. Spartak Moscow

Group F
Feyenoord vs. Man City
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Napoli

Group G
FC Porto vs. Besiktas
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco

Group H
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs. APOEL

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT
Wayne Rooney‘s eagerly anticipated return to Manchester United takes place this Sunday as he heads back to Old Trafford for the first time since transferring to hometown team Everton (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rooney, 31, left United in the summer after 13 years at Old Trafford after he won every major trophy possible with the Red Devils.

Yet he’s endured a roller-coaster start to life back at Goodison Park, both on and off the pitch, as he moves into the twilight of his glittering career with his boyhood club.

Ahead of the clash we take a look at what kind of reception Rooney will get from the United faithful, where his head is currently at and what is next for England’s all-time leading goalscorer after he retired from Three Lions duty in August.

First tickets for 2018 World Cup in Russia to go on sale

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is less than 10 months away. That’s right.

The countdown is on.

[ STREAM: World Cup live on Telemundo ]

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday via FIFA.com and if you fancy getting your hands on the first batch of seats for the tournament, get ready to pony up.

Fans of Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia will all be loading up on tickets with those eight nations the only ones to so far qualify for the tournament.

Via FIFA’s website fans can submit their request for tickets and this is how it will work:

  • The first phase will take place up until Oct. 12 with tickets available for all games, if possible
  • On Nov. 16 applicants will be notified whether or not their application was successful
  • From Nov. 16-28 tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis
  • The second phase of applications will begin after Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw is made
  • A final ticketing phase, know as the “last-minute” phase from Apr. 18 to July. 15 when all remaining tickets can be purchased

The big issues here is not knowing who will be playing and when. The opening game involving Russia is already penciled in but until the draw is made on Dec. 5, we have no idea where will play where.

How much will these tickets cost?

If you are a Russian citizen then it will be incredibly cheap to attend games with group matches available for around $22 and a ticket to the World Cup final in Moscow available for just $121 if you are from Russia.

There are four ticketing categories available with 1 the best, 2 middle of the road and 3 the lowest, while the fourth category is for Russian citizens only.

For fans across the rest of the world, ticket prices range from $209-103 for group games, depending on which category of ticket you apply for, while category 1 tickets for the final will cost over $1,097, category 2 seats are listed at $707 and category 3 tickets will cost you $454.

Prices for the Round of 16 games vary from $244 to $115, quarterfinals prices range from $364 to $174 and semifinal tickets could set you back $747 with the cheapest ticket for the semis listed at $284.

In short, if you’re booking a trip to Russia next summer make sure you have plenty of Rubles handy.