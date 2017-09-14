Arsenal’s Europa League match delayed an hour due to safety concerns

The Premier League season is in full flow and some huge games are coming your way in Week 5.

Kicking things off on Friday is a new rivalry in the PL as South Coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton clash at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with local pride on the line.

On Saturday Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson aims to get off to a flying start as the new Eagles boss.

Watford then host Manchester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Marco Silva‘s fourth-place Hornets hope to upset Pep Guardiola‘s unbeaten side.

To round things off on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swansea City to Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to grab their first PL victory at their temporary home.

Sunday kicks off with a massive London derby as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger lock horns on the sidelines. These games are never one for the faint-hearted.

Week 5 ends with a big game at Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to his former home with a struggling Everton side (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Rooney play the hero for the Toffees on his old stomping ground?

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

