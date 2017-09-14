More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
English manager Potter continues amazing run with Ostersunds

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Ostersunds FK were playing in the fourth tier in Sweden in 2010.

Seven years later, the club has notched a win in the UEFA Europa League.

Center to all of the club’s recent success is their coach, Englishman Graham Potter. Potter, who’s little-known in America and probably most of England, had a long professional career in the football league, notably playing a season for Southampton in the Premier League and three years for West Bromwich Albion.

After his playing days were over, Potter bounced around as an assistant coach, even taking a role at the Leeds Metropolitan University, where he received his masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Eventually, Potter took a chance at Ostersunds, and has led the club from the depths of Swedish football up to the Allsvenskan. Earlier this year, Ostersunds improbably won the Swedish Cup in just the club’s second season in top-flight football, giving the club a berth in the Europa League.

Ostersunds then made it past Galatasaray, Fola Esch and PAOK in the Europa League qualifying rounds to make it to the group stage, before on Thursday traveling on the road to Lviv, Ukraine, where the club beat Zorya.

“I am very proud,” Potter said, via Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “Right now it means everything, but in the morning it does not mean more than that we took three points away from home. Since there are three important games in the league.”

The Europa League win put Potter in some exclusive compony, as seen below from Opta.

Perhaps Potter’s successes abroad will help him back home, should a club in England offer him a job. In the mean time, he still has five more Europa League games this fall to guide his club through, delighting the fan base and Sweden as a whole with their accomplishments.

FIFA approves procedures for 2018 World Cup draw

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Should the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they may end up in another so-called “Group of Death.”

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it will use October’s FIFA World Rankings to sort the 32 qualifying nations into four pots, with the top seven-ranking teams plus Russia landing in pot 1. Pots two through four will be filled in descending order by the rest of the qualified nations.

This is different than in previous years, where the top seven teams made pot one and the rest of the pots were organized by region.

As of September’s world rankings, which was released Thursday as well, the USMNT sits in 28th place. Of teams that have qualified for the World Cup, only Japan (40), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53) are ranked worse than the USMNT. Host Russia is ranked 64th.

The current top seven ranked nations by FIFA are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland.

Top Storylines for Premier League Week 5

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.

Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5

Real Madrid extends Isco’s contract until end of 2022 season

Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Francisco “Isco” Alarcon until the end of the 2022 season, keeping the talented attacking midfielder tied to the club for another four seasons.

Isco’s current contract was valid until June 2018.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been a key player for Madrid over the last couple of seasons. He also became a regular starter with Spain’s national team.

Madrid is seventh in the Spanish league standings after three matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

UEFA Europa League wrap: Arsenal knock off Cologne, Milan thrash Wien

By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT
Arsenal overcame a first half deficit as it defeated FC Cologne in the UEFA Europa League’s first matchday of the season on a wild night inside and outside of the Emirates Stadium.

New Gunners signing Sead Kolašinac cancelled out Jhon Cordoba’s opener with a blast on the volley from the left side of the box three minutes into the second half. Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal up for good after a mazy run in and out of the box in the 67th minute and then Hector Bellerin put the game away in the 81st minute with a goal off a rebound to bring some more positive energy to Arsenal crowd.

The game was delayed for an hour before the start due to crowd safety, with hoards of Cologne fans trying to push their way into the stadium. Only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne for fans in the away section, but Cologne fans also purchased tickets and were seen throughout the rest of the stadium.

Here’s a look at more Europa League scores from matchday one:

