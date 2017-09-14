FIFA approves procedures for 2018 World Cup draw

Should the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they may end up in another so-called “Group of Death.”
FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it will use October’s FIFA World Rankings to sort the 32 qualifying nations into four pots, with the top seven-ranking teams plus Russia landing in pot 1. Pots two through four will be filled in descending order by the rest of the qualified nations.
This is different than in previous years, where the top seven teams made pot one and the rest of the pots were organized by region.
As of September’s world rankings, which was released Thursday as well, the USMNT sits in 28th place. Of teams that have qualified for the World Cup, only Japan (40), South Korea (51) and Saudi Arabia (53) are ranked worse than the USMNT. Host Russia is ranked 64th.
The current top seven ranked nations by FIFA are Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and Switzerland.
The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.
Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.
On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Francisco “Isco” Alarcon until the end of the 2022 season, keeping the talented attacking midfielder tied to the club for another four seasons.
Isco’s current contract was valid until June 2018.
The 25-year-old playmaker has been a key player for Madrid over the last couple of seasons. He also became a regular starter with Spain’s national team.
Madrid is seventh in the Spanish league standings after three matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Sociedad.
Arsenal overcame a first half deficit as it defeated FC Cologne in the UEFA Europa League’s first matchday of the season on a wild night inside and outside of the Emirates Stadium.
New Gunners signing Sead Kolašinac cancelled out Jhon Cordoba’s opener with a blast on the volley from the left side of the box three minutes into the second half. Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal up for good after a mazy run in and out of the box in the 67th minute and then Hector Bellerin put the game away in the 81st minute with a goal off a rebound to bring some more positive energy to Arsenal crowd.
The game was delayed for an hour before the start due to crowd safety, with hoards of Cologne fans trying to push their way into the stadium. Only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne for fans in the away section, but Cologne fans also purchased tickets and were seen throughout the rest of the stadium.
Here’s a look at more Europa League scores from matchday one:
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey a month after the MLS club agreed to a similar homegrown contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio.
Lindsey’s signing was announced by the club Thursday, and the defender will be added to the team’s roster at the beginning of 2018. His contract runs through 2021 with an option for 2022.
The North Carolina native has made more than 25 appearances for the U.S. under-17 national team over the last two years, and he joined the Sporting KC academy in 2015. Busio, who is also from North Carolina, was the youngest player signed by an MLS club since Fred Adu joined D.C. United as a 14-year-old in 2004.