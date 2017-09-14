LIVE – Europa League group stage: Arsenal, Everton in action

The UEFA Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with both Arsenal and Everton in action.
Arsenal welcome FC Koln (and their band of marauding, marvelous fans) to the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger prepares to play in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time in 17 years. The Gunners are expected to make plenty of changes with one eye on Sunday’s trip to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.
Everton head to Serie A side Atalanta as Ronald Koeman‘s men aim to recover from their hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Elsewhere, other marquee games include Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan, Hertha Berlin hosting Athletic Bilbao and Copenhagen clashing with Lokomotiv Moscow.
Click on the link above to follow live coverage on all the games, while below is the full schedule for the opening group stage matches.
Thursday’s Europa League schedule
Group A
Villarreal vs. Astana – 1 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv – 1 p.m. ET
Group B
Dynamo Kiev vs. Skenderbeu – 1 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Partizan Belgrade – 1 p.m. ET
Group C
Hoffenheim vs. Braga – 1 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Ludogorets – 1 p.m. ET
Group D
Austria Vienna vs. AC Milan – 1 p.m. ET
Rijeka vs. AEK Athens – 1 p.m. ET
Group E
Atalanta vs. Everton – 1 p.m. ET
Apollon vs. Lyon – 1 p.m. ET
Group F
Zlin vs. Sheriff – 1 p.m. ET
Copenhagen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow – 1 p.m. ET
Group G
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Lugano – 3:05 p.m. ET
Steau Bucharest vs. Plzen – 3:05 p.m. ET
Group H
Red Star Belgrade vs. BATE Borisov – 3:05 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. FC Koln – 3:05 p.m. ET
Group I
Marseille vs. Konyaspor – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitoria Setubal vs. RB Salzburg – 3:05 p.m. ET
Group J
Zorya Luhansk vs. Ostersund – 3:05 p.m. ET
Hertha Berlin vs. Athletic Bilbao – 3:05 p.m. ET
Group K
Zulte Waregem vs. Nice – 3:05 p.m. ET
Vitesse Arnhem vs. Lazio – 3:05 p.m. ET
Group L
Vardar vs. Zenit – 3:05 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Rosenborg – 3:05 p.m. ET