Getty Images

Paul Pogba’s recovery from injury longer than expected

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
It seems like Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba longer than initially expected.

MORE: Can United cope without Pogba?

Pogba, 24, went off injured less than 20 minutes into United’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the French midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game Jose Mourinho thought Pogba could be out for a few weeks: “In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think.”

But multiple reports suggest the central midfielder, who has been a star for United in the opening weeks of the season, could be out until the end of October.

Such has been Pogba’s influence in the early weeks of the season he was handed the captains armband by Mourinho for United’s return to the Champions League in midweek but he hobbled off early on with an untimely injury.

He could now miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, plus a key Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow as well as a League Cup clash with Burton Albion. France will also be without Pogba for their key World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus which they need to win to guarantee qualification to Russia 2018.

Luckily Mourinho has other options in central midfield with Nemanja Matic, Michael Carrick, Maroune Fellaini (who came on for Pogba on Tuesday and put in a Man of the Match display) and Ander Herrera all around to soften the blow.

Still, Pogba has been influential early on this season and an extended period on the sidelines is not what Mourinho or United needed after a strong start to the campaign.

Mourinho: Rooney deserves “legend’s” welcome at Old Trafford

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT
Wayne Rooney should — and almost certainly will — be given the warm welcome “he deserves” when he makes his return to Old Trafford on Sunday, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

MORE: All eyes on Rooney as he makes his Old Trafford return

After 13 years (not to mention 253 goals and 11 major trophies) at Man United, Rooney left for Everton, his boyhood club, in the summer. In Mourinho’s mind, Rooney is a “real legend” of the club, in every sense of the word — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think he’ll get the welcome that he deserves. Sometimes the word legend comes too easily, [but] he’s a real legend of the club. The number of appearances, goals, trophies – clearly he’s one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. I think the stadium will show him the respect he deserves. I hope before the match and after but not during it.

As for Mourinho’s current crop of players, Paul Pogba is expected to miss a month after suffering a hamstring injury early on in United’s UEFA Champions League victory over Basel on Tuesday. It won’t be a problem for Mourinho, though, as central midfield is arguably his squad’s deepest area:

“We have players waiting for an opportunity. He started the season really well, we’ve had one match per week we’ve been going with the same players. But there are good players more than ready to play. Honestly we miss Pogba and we need him but we have good players. Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellani, Michael Carrick — they’re waiting for a chance and they are ready.

“We lost important players last season and we were not crying or making excuses. That’s football. Squads are there to try to cope with this kind of situations.”

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

STREAM: Every PL game live 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

 

Watford vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham vs. Swansea City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Brom vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. Brighton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Liverpool vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)  

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Premier League preview: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT
At this point, Crystal Palace will take anything they can get — a win, a point, a goal — as they’ve achieved none of the above through four games of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Eagles’ latest attempt comes Saturday, when Southampton visit Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

On Monday, Frank De Boer was fired after 77 days as first-team manager (just 32 of those days coming during the actual season), replaced by former Fulham, Liverpool and England boss Roy Hodgson, who last held a club job in 2012.

STREAM: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

As for Saints, Saturday could see the return of Virgil Van Dijk following his summer-long transfer saga. The 26-year-old Dutch defender failed in his bid to force a move away from the South Coast — a betrayal which manager Mauricio Pellegrino admits could cost him the club captaincy — and is expected to be available for selection.

“He played 90 minutes the other day in a game,” Pellegrino said. “But (Friday) we will decide. Hopefully, he will be getting better every single week, but I am happy with that, because it’s not about just Virgil. Everybody, I think right now, is ready to be part of the team.”

INJURIES: Palace — OUT:Wilfried Zaha (knee), Bakary Sak0 (hamstring), Connor Wickham (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Mamadou Sakho (knee) | Southampton — OUT: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (personal leave)

What they’re saying

Roy Hodgson on battling relegation: “I believe the team will stay up – absolutely. I wouldn’t have dreamt of taking the job if I didn’t, or that I or my coaching staff wouldn’t be the right people to do that. Once the chairman made it clear that he thought that we were the right people, then there has never been a doubt in my mind, and this could be a very good year because if it ends up with us still in the Premier League and the fans happy, then that would make me very happy.”

Mauricio Pellegrino on the lack of goals: “I think the number of goals is there because we scored three goals and it’s a fact. But at the same time we created more chances and we deserve to score more goals because in the past three games, we deserved to score more goals than we did. It’s part of our job, football is sometimes efficiency, you have to convert these chances and I see the next game as the opportunity to keep improving.”

Prediction

Hodgson’s tactics should play to Palace’s strengths — dynamic wingers who cross the ball into the box for an aerially dominant striker, Christian Benteke — much more so than those of De Boer. Don’t be surprised to see Palace catch a bit of lightning in a bottle, especially once Zaha and Sakho return from injury in the next couple weeks.

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 5

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
The Premier League season is in full flow and some huge games are coming your way in Week 5.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Friday is a new rivalry in the PL as South Coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton clash at the Vitality Stadium with local pride on the line.

On Saturday Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson aims to get off to a flying start as the new Eagles boss.

Watford then host Manchester City as Marco Silva's fourth-place Hornets hope to upset Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side.

To round things off on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swansea City to Wembley Stadium with Spurs aiming to grab their first PL victory at their temporary home.

STREAM: Premier League live here 

Sunday kicks off with a massive London derby as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger lock horns on the sidelines. These games are never one for the faint-hearted.

Week 5 ends with a big game at Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to his former home with a struggling Everton side. Can Rooney play the hero for the Toffees on his old stomping ground?

STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton – NBCSN

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — NBC

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – CNBC
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN