More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner reveals desire “to play at a big club”

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hmm. Intriguing, Mr. Werner.

RB Leipzig’s red-hot striker Tim Werner has hinted his future may lie away from the Bundesliga upstarts.

[ MORE: Pulisic on Dortmund, USMNT

Werner, 21, has second scored seven goals in six games for club and country at the start of the season and the German international has been talking to Bild about potentially moving to a so-called “big club” in the future.

“In Spain, there are a maximum of three clubs — Barcelona, Real and Atletico Madrid.  In England there’s more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club. But for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with. Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development at Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too.”

Werner is the archetypal fox in the box, a predator who sniffs around the penalty box for chances to fall his way.

Last season that approached worked out pretty well for him, and Leipzig, as he scored 21 goals in their first-ever Bundesliga season and they qualified for the UEFA Champions League as runners up behind Bayern Munich.

His contract runs until 2020 at Leipzig but the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for the German striker.

Reminiscent of Miroslav Klose, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez or even Michael Owen, Werner uses his extreme acceleration to get by defenders and as he showed at the Confederations Cup for Die Mannchaft this summer, he is ready for the next step up.

Whether or not he makes that with Leipzig remains to be seen but with star midfielder Naby Keita already on his way to Liverpool next summer, perhaps Werner will follow in his path.

A predatory striker to finish off the multiple chances created by Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Adam Lallana? Stop drooling, Liverpool fans.

Sadio Mane discusses red card v. Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sadio Mane has been speaking out before his enforced two-week break from action.

[ MORE: Liverpool draw with Sevilla ]

Liverpool’s leading goalscorer was sent off in their 5-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend for a reckless, high challenge on City’s goalkeeper Ederson.

With Liverpool’s appeal over Mane’s three-match ban turned down by the FA, the Senegal international will now miss games against Burnley, Leicester City in the League Cup and Leicester against in the PL.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Mane revealed his surprise at the sending off.

“Honestly, I was focusing more on the goalkeeper than the card and when I saw the red card I was surprised because I was expecting a yellow card,” Mane said. “But I’ll accept it and try to forget it. I was going for the ball and I didn’t have the intention to hurt him because I’m not that kind of player. I wish him a quick recovery. It’s not easy for me because I love to play football and I enjoy helping my team to win games.”

Ederson was substituted after Mane’s high tackle with Claudio Brvao coming on but after had eight stitches in the side of his face the Brazilian goalkeeper was back in training this week and played in Man City’s 4-0 win at Feyenoord with a protective helmet.

Mane’s insistence that the challenge was accidental seems genuine and with the pace both he and Ederson were traveling at, it’s understandable that a nasty collision could happen. That said, Mane’s challenge was reckless and the red card should stand.

Paul Pogba’s recovery from injury longer than expected

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It seems like Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba longer than initially expected.

[ MORE: Can United cope without Pogba? ]

Pogba, 24, went off injured less than 20 minutes into United’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday as the French midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game Jose Mourinho thought Pogba could be out for a few weeks: “In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think.”

But multiple reports suggest the central midfielder, who has been a star for United in the opening weeks of the season, could be out until the end of October.

Such has been Pogba’s influence in the early weeks of the season he was handed the captains armband by Mourinho for United’s return to the Champions League in midweek but he hobbled off early on with an untimely injury.

He could now miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool, plus a key Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow as well as a League Cup clash with Burton Albion. France will also be without Pogba for their key World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus which they need to win to guarantee qualification to Russia 2018.

Luckily Mourinho has other options in central midfield with Nemanja Matic, Michael Carrick, Maroune Fellaini (who came on for Pogba on Tuesday and put in a Man of the Match display) and Ander Herrera all around to soften the blow.

Still, Pogba has been influential early on this season and an extended period on the sidelines is not what Mourinho or United needed after a strong start to the campaign.

USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest set of FIFA world rankings are out and the U.S. national team has dropped a few spots.

[ MORE: Pulisic on USMNT, Dortmund ]

Germany have overtaken Brazil to top the rankings, while Portugal move up three places to third, Argentina slip one place to fourth and Belgium move up four spots to fifth.

The USMNT have dropped two places to 28th and given their defeat to Costa Rica and draw at Honduras over the last international break it is likely the Star and Stripes will fall further in the next set of rankings following the upcoming international break next month. Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF team as they stay 14th in the world and Costa Rica remain in 21st.

Big climbers include Northern Ireland who move up to 20th, their highest-ever position, while Wales moves up to 13th to become the highest-ranked British side ahead of England in 15th.

Other big movers include Denmark who moved up a whopping 20 places to 26th, while Scotland is up 15 places to 43rd and Bolivia moved up 22 places to 46th.

Below is the top 30 of the latest FIFA rankings.

1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Poland
7. Switzerland
8. France
9. Chile
10. Colombia
11. Spain
12. Peru
13. Wales
14. Mexico
15. England
16. Uruguay
17. Italy
18. Croatia
19. Slovakia
20. Northern Ireland
21. Costa Rica
22. Iceland
23. Sweden
24. Ukraine
25. Iran
26. Denmark
27. Turkey
28. USA
29. Netherlands
30. Egypt

Infantino faces ethics complaint over FIFA leadership

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

LONDON (AP) Gianni Infantino’s leadership of FIFA faced renewed criticism Wednesday when two former officials turned on the president with complaints about his conduct.

New York University law professor Joseph Weiler disclosed he has submitted an ethics complaint to FIFA about alleged undue interference by Infantino on the work of the governance panel he served until May.

[ MORE: JPW talks with Pulisic post-UCL loss ]

Weiler quit his FIFA role after the abrupt removal of committee chairman Miguel Maduro, who testified Wednesday to British legislators about the strong pressure applied by Infantino in an apparent attempt to influence decisions.

Maduro said he was told that banning Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko from soccer’s ruling council would be a “disaster” for the 2018 World Cup and Infantino’s presidency could be jeopardized.

But Maduro still went through with the biggest call of his tenure – blocking Mutko, who is also head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, from seeking re-election to the FIFA Council on grounds of political interference.

“With the exception of that case in general, the president did not try to influence our decisions,” Maduro told the sports committee at the House of Commons. “He would transit to me sometimes those decisions were not well accepted but in that case there was an attempt to influence that decision.”

It came in March just as Russia was preparing to host a World Cup warm-up tournament, where Infantino met with Mutko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“(Infantino) expressed concerns about the impact of the decision (to ban Mutko) on the World Cup,” Maduro said. “He was very clear about that.”

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura went further to Maduro.

“The secretary general made it clear to me that it was extremely problematic,” Maduro said. “More than that, she said we needed to find a solution to declare Mr. Mutko eligible because otherwise the presidency itself would be in question, the World Cup would be a disaster, that was her view, and the continued presidency of Mr. Infantino would also be in question.”

Mutko’s continued position of power within FIFA was also under scrutiny after he was directly implicated in the state-sponsored doping scandal in Russia.

Maduro said Infantino believes there is “no evidence” Mutko is involved in the Russian doping scandal.

FIFA took six hours to challenge Maduro’s allegations, without saying specifically what was inaccurate.

“For Miguel Maduro to be in regular contact with the FIFA administration, sometimes under his own initiative and in order to seek advice, was normal in the course of his work,” FIFA said in a statement. “Exchange between the administration and FIFA’s committees, which in the end all defend FIFA’s interests, are logical and even desirable, so for these exchanges to be portrayed as undue influence is factually incorrect.”

Weiler confirmed to The Associated Press by email that he had submitted the ethics complaint to FIFA about Infantino, who pledged to clean up the governing body after succeeding the disgraced Sepp Blatter in February 2015.

FIFA said the ethics committee “will not comment on ongoing proceedings nor comment on whether or not investigations are underway into alleged ethics cases.” That is despite FIFA announcing in June, in response to a spate of reports about Infantino, that “there are no open preliminary or investigation proceedings involving the FIFA president.”

The hearing at the British parliament began with committee chairman Damian Collins disclosing correspondence from FIFA blocking ousted investigator Cornel Borbely from taking questions from legislators. Samoura wrote to Collins warning that Borbely is prevented from appearing at the digital, culture, media and sport committee because he is still bound by the FIFA ethics code and Swiss civil and criminal law.

More AP coverage of FIFA at http://www.apnews.com/tag/FIFA

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports