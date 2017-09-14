RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner reveals desire “to play at a big club”

Hmm. Intriguing, Mr. Werner.

RB Leipzig’s red-hot striker Tim Werner has hinted his future may lie away from the Bundesliga upstarts.

Werner, 21, has second scored seven goals in six games for club and country at the start of the season and the German international has been talking to Bild about potentially moving to a so-called “big club” in the future.

“In Spain, there are a maximum of three clubs — Barcelona, Real and Atletico Madrid. In England there’s more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern is also a big club. But for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with. Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development at Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too.”

Werner is the archetypal fox in the box, a predator who sniffs around the penalty box for chances to fall his way.

Last season that approached worked out pretty well for him, and Leipzig, as he scored 21 goals in their first-ever Bundesliga season and they qualified for the UEFA Champions League as runners up behind Bayern Munich.

His contract runs until 2020 at Leipzig but the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for the German striker.

Reminiscent of Miroslav Klose, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez or even Michael Owen, Werner uses his extreme acceleration to get by defenders and as he showed at the Confederations Cup for Die Mannchaft this summer, he is ready for the next step up.

Whether or not he makes that with Leipzig remains to be seen but with star midfielder Naby Keita already on his way to Liverpool next summer, perhaps Werner will follow in his path.

A predatory striker to finish off the multiple chances created by Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Adam Lallana? Stop drooling, Liverpool fans.

