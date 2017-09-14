Real Madrid extends Isco’s contract until end of 2022 season

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Francisco “Isco” Alarcon until the end of the 2022 season, keeping the talented attacking midfielder tied to the club for another four seasons.
Isco’s current contract was valid until June 2018.
The 25-year-old playmaker has been a key player for Madrid over the last couple of seasons. He also became a regular starter with Spain’s national team.
Madrid is seventh in the Spanish league standings after three matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Sociedad.
The Premier League returns to action this weekend with plenty of big matches and storylines to look forward to.
Week five builds up to a crescendo with two matches between some of the league’s top teams. Arsenal travels nearly 10 miles to Southwest London to face Chelsea, before Jose Mourinho and Manchester United host plummeting Everton and former club legend, Wayne Rooney.
On Saturday, Crystal Palace’s new boss Roy Hodgson takes charge of his first game as the Eagles host Southampton and Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium, four days after winning there in the UEFA Champions League.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s top storylines heading into Premier League Week 5
Arsenal overcame a first half deficit as it defeated FC Cologne in the UEFA Europa League’s first matchday of the season on a wild night inside and outside of the Emirates Stadium.
New Gunners signing Sead Kolašinac cancelled out Jhon Cordoba’s opener with a blast on the volley from the left side of the box three minutes into the second half. Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal up for good after a mazy run in and out of the box in the 67th minute and then Hector Bellerin put the game away in the 81st minute with a goal off a rebound to bring some more positive energy to Arsenal crowd.
The game was delayed for an hour before the start due to crowd safety, with hoards of Cologne fans trying to push their way into the stadium. Only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne for fans in the away section, but Cologne fans also purchased tickets and were seen throughout the rest of the stadium.
Here’s a look at more Europa League scores from matchday one:
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey a month after the MLS club agreed to a similar homegrown contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio.
Lindsey’s signing was announced by the club Thursday, and the defender will be added to the team’s roster at the beginning of 2018. His contract runs through 2021 with an option for 2022.
The North Carolina native has made more than 25 appearances for the U.S. under-17 national team over the last two years, and he joined the Sporting KC academy in 2015. Busio, who is also from North Carolina, was the youngest player signed by an MLS club since Fred Adu joined D.C. United as a 14-year-old in 2004.
Everton endured one of its worst road performances Thursday in the first Europa League group stage matchday.
The Toffees were thrashed, 3-0 at Atalanta, with Wayne Rooney and Co. failing to score for the third-straight game in all competitions. Everton fell to Chelsea, 2-0 before losing 3-0 to Tottenham last weekend at home.
Andrea Masiello opened the scoring in the 27th minute, finishing from close range off a corner kick to the delight of the home support, which had traveled nearly two hours to watch the game. Alejandro Gomez added to Everton’s misery with Atalanta’s second goal in the 41st minute and the Italian club scored against three minutes later through Bryan Cristante.
Everton failed to strike back in the second half, leaving manager Ronald Koeman fuming.
“A lot went wrong,” Koeman said following the game, via The Guardian. “Except maybe after a difficult start maybe 10 minutes, that we had the ball a bit better. But OK, ball possession was poor, but the most painful was in the first half. They showed more aggression, they showed more passion. And that’s really painful, because in my opinion it starts with that and they you need qualities on the ball. I asked myself what I’m doing wrong, about the second half against Tottenham and the first half here. It’s not the way I like to see my team. The commitment, the passion, what they showed in the first half was much bigger than we showed.”