Getty Images

Sporting KC signs 17-year-old, continues youth movement

Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey a month after the MLS club agreed to a similar homegrown contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio.

Lindsey’s signing was announced by the club Thursday, and the defender will be added to the team’s roster at the beginning of 2018. His contract runs through 2021 with an option for 2022.

The North Carolina native has made more than 25 appearances for the U.S. under-17 national team over the last two years, and he joined the Sporting KC academy in 2015. Busio, who is also from North Carolina, was the youngest player signed by an MLS club since Fred Adu joined D.C. United as a 14-year-old in 2004.

Everton stunned at Atalanta in Europa League opener

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Everton endured one of its worst road performances Thursday in the first Europa League group stage matchday.

The Toffees were thrashed, 3-0 at Atalanta, with Wayne Rooney and Co. failing to score for the third-straight game in all competitions. Everton fell to Chelsea, 2-0 before losing 3-0 to Tottenham last weekend at home.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Andrea Masiello opened the scoring in the 27th minute, finishing from close range off a corner kick to the delight of the home support, which had traveled nearly two hours to watch the game. Alejandro Gomez added to Everton’s misery with Atalanta’s second goal in the 41st minute and the Italian club scored against three minutes later through Bryan Cristante.

Everton failed to strike back in the second half, leaving manager Ronald Koeman fuming.

“A lot went wrong,” Koeman said following the game, via The Guardian. “Except maybe after a difficult start maybe 10 minutes, that we had the ball a bit better. But OK, ball possession was poor, but the most painful was in the first half. They showed more aggression, they showed more passion. And that’s really painful, because in my opinion it starts with that and they you need qualities on the ball. I asked myself what I’m doing wrong, about the second half against Tottenham and the first half here. It’s not the way I like to see my team. The commitment, the passion, what they showed in the first half was much bigger than we showed.”

Arsenal’s Europa League match delayed an hour due to safety concerns

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 14, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Arsenal’s Europa League kickoff against FC Cologne was delayed by an hour due to safety concerns with fans arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

An estimated 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the team’s first European match in 25 years, even though only 2,900 tickets had been allocated to Cologne by Arsenal. Cologne fans marched through the streets of London Thursday afternoon and there were unverified reports and videos of Cologne fans knocking down barriers at the Emirates Stadium, trying to get into the match.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

As a result, Arsenal moved the 3:05 p.m. ET start of the match back an hour to address the reported issues outside the ground.

 

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
The big games just keep coming in the Premier League.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

 

Watford vs. Manchester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham vs. Swansea City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester United vs. Everton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:40 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Brom vs. West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth vs. Brighton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool vs. Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)  

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watch, Stream live: Premier League schedule – Week 5

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Premier League season is in full flow and some huge games are coming your way in Week 5.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Friday is a new rivalry in the PL as South Coast clubs Bournemouth and Brighton clash at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with local pride on the line.

On Saturday Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Roy Hodgson aims to get off to a flying start as the new Eagles boss.

Watford then host Manchester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Marco Silva's fourth-place Hornets hope to upset Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side.

To round things off on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swansea City to Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Spurs aiming to grab their first PL victory at their temporary home.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Sunday kicks off with a massive London derby as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger lock horns on the sidelines. These games are never one for the faint-hearted.

Week 5 ends with a big game at Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to his former home with a struggling Everton side (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Can Rooney play the hero for the Toffees on his old stomping ground?

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton – NBCSN

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City — NBC

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – CNBC
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN